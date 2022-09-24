K Raja Prasad Reddy elected president of INS

medK Raja Prasad Reddy of Telugu media group Sakshi has been elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2022-23. Reddy succeeds Mohit Jain of the Economic Times.

Aaj Samaj’s Rakesh Sharma was elected deputy president and Mathrubhumi Group Managing Director, M V Shreyams Kumar was named the vice-president.

Amar Ujala’s Tanmay Maheshwari was elected as the honorary treasurer of INS. The secretary general of the society is Mary Paul.

The appointments were made at at INS’s 83rd annual general meeting, a statement said.

The 41- member INS executive committee includes, Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama), Viveck Goyanka (The Indian Express), Mohit Jain (The Economic Times), Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph), K N Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald & Prajavani), Harsha Mathew (Vanitha), and S Balasubramaniam Adityan (Daily Thanthi).

The other members are:

Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal)

Samahit Bal (Pragativadi)

Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times, Patna)

Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar)

Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya)

Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjabi Kesari, Jalandhar)

Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat, Aurangabad)

Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur)

Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily)

Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai)

Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran)

Pradeep Gupta (Dataquest)

Sanjay Gupta (Dainik Jagran, Varanasi)

Shivendra Gupta (Business Standard)

Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg)

Sarvinder Kaur (Ajit)

Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar)

Vilas A Marathe (Dainik Hindusthan, Amravati)

Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman)

Anant Nath (Grihshobhika, Marathi)

Pratap G. Pawar (Sakal)

Rahul Rajkhewa (The Sentinel)

R M R Ramesh (Dinakaran)

Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph)

Partha P Sinha (Navbharat Times)

Praveen Someshwar (The Hindustan Times)

Kiran D Thakur (Tarun Bharat, Belgaum)

Biju Varghese (Mangalam Weekly)

I Venkat (Annadata)

Kundan R Vyas (Vyapar, Mumbai)

Ravindra Kumar (The Statesman)

Kiran B Vadodaria (Sambhaav Metro)

P V Chandran (Grehalaksmi)

Somesh Sharma (Rashtradoot Saptahik)

Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day)

L Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic)

