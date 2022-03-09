HT Media revamps Hindustan

Hindustan, the 85-year-old Hindi language daily by HT Media, has announced a revamp of the brand. From a new crest and masthead to changing the newspaper’s tagline from ‘taraki ko chahhiye naya nazariya' to 'bharosa naye Hindustan ka', the new Hindustan promises a “seamless print to digital navigation experience” for its readers.

Talking about the move, Subhash Chand, Head of Marketing at HT Media Ltd., said, “Hindustan Times and Hindustan have always been a progressive newspaper. Progressing alongside the new India, our Hindi flagship Hindustan has pivoted to cater to today’s Hindi reader, whether they are in the heartland or anywhere else in the world.”

Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO, Print, HT Media said that the company had been working on the revamp for over six months, collecting data and customer feedback from across the Hindi heartland.

“The number of Hindi readers coming online is growing at an unprecedented rate. The Hindi-speaking millennials, wherever they are located, have rapidly evolving requirements from their news sources, as do the people who’ve supported the brand all these years, and the new Hindustan, with its refreshed portfolio of offerings, including quick reads and other new features, provides that,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya notes there have been significant changes in news media, whether its production, consumption or relationships with partners and advertisers, in the last few years, especially since the pandemic. And Hindustan is positioning itself to be reflective of that change, he said.

“Just as an example; since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in search for articles on self-improvement, physical and mental health, and improving career prospects,” he said.

Chandra identified three key changes in the new avatar of the publication: product form (wherein readers can switch seamlessly between print and digital), content (which will keep up with evolving preferences of readers), and the role that the brand plays which, while still progressive, also places additional emphasis on trust and transparency, as signified by its new slogan.

Hindustan partnered with dentsu for the print and digital campaign of the relaunch. The campaign is themed around 'naya Hindustan padh bhi raha hoon, dekh bhi raha hoon” and showcases the various dimensions of the new India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)