Hindustan commemorates 25 years in UP with a 64-page mega issue

Hindustan entered its 25th year of operations in UP today and commemorated it with a special 64-page edition in Lucknow, the biggest edition in its history.

Over 200 pages were printed just across 5 city editions of Central East UP - Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, packing in the much-needed positivity as we enter the festive season.

The special edition chronicles the transformation undergone by UP over the past 25 years and how Hindustan has been the driver of change and progress for the state by being the voice of millions of the state’s residents.

While the pandemic has impacted the consumer sentiment and businesses and economy is under stress, the overwhelming participation from advertisers with 53k+ sqcm ad space for today’s mega issue in Lucknow is a clear indicator of the positive future outlook. It also reaffirms the faith reposed in Hindustan by its advertisers.

Hindustan also ensured that every edition forms for a compelling read to its readers by packaging 40% of overall pages with edit content, including an exclusive section highlighting the various milestones UP has witnessed over the past two and a half decades.

Newspaper industry in India is steadily reaching to its pre-Covid levels and Hindustan has been at the forefront in regaining its readers with a circulation reach at 93% and continuously expanding across its territories.

Talking about the programme, Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media said, “The mega edition carried across Central East UP is a testament of the faith reposed by our advertisers in print and especially in Hindustan. There has been overwhelming response from advertisers from multiple sectors including FMCG, real estate, retail, automobile and jewelry among others. While the pandemic has impacted businesses in the first half of the year, we are witnessing strong demand in the second half, led by tier-II & tier-III towns. With a strong festive programme for clients and innovations like the today’s mega edition, Hindustan has been successful in capturing the advertising spends from the markets it operates in.”