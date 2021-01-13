DB-e4m webinar today: How tier-II & III cities will drive economic revival amid Covid

An eminent panel will converge virtually to discuss which facets of ‘Bharat’ will steer the economic recovery

A webinar exploring the contribution of tier-II and tier-III cities in India’s economic revival will be conducted by exchange4media in collaboration with the Dainik Bhaskar Group at 4pm today.

The topic for the webinar discussion is ‘Bharat: The Festive Momentum Continues’. The debate will be moderated by the Co-Founder of exchange4media Group Nawal Ahuja.

The webinar is part of a series titled: ‘Non-Metros: Driving the Economic Resurgence’. The series focuses on how cities populating ‘Bharat’ are likely to lead the economic comeback from the Covid-19 pandemic. The panel will also examine in what manner these cities will emerge as drivers of growth.

The panel will have Abhinav Iyer, Head of Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Finance; Divya Karani, CEO, Dentsu X India; Kaacon Sethi, Chief Marketing Officer, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India; Satyajit Sengupta, CCSMO - Sales & Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group; and Shirish Agarwal, Head – Brand & Marketing Communications, Panasonic India.

The panellists will shed light on the growth story of brands in 'Bharat', the kind of brand recovery one will witness post the pandemic, and the role of non-metros in that recovery. They will also expound on how non-metros continue to drive growth post Diwali, the importance of local market planning which is the need of the hour, and the continuing effect of reverse migration in non-metros.

The panel, in the span of an hour, will also cover the importance of non-metro markets, the challenges & opportunities ahead, the changes in the market prioritization model, and the contribution of non-metro markets to revenue overall.

Please click on this link to register lest you miss out on an informative session: http://bit.ly/3hmXfGo

