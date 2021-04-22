Dainik Bhaskar publishes 100 page Foundation Day issue to mark 10 years in Dhanbad

The edition was created with the aim to apprise readers of the future prospect of the city with respect to its industries, education, infrastructure, etc.

Dainik Bhaskar, continuing with its mega-edition spree, published a 100-pages Foundation Day Issue in Dhanbad to mark its glorious 10 years in the city. Over the years, Dhanbad has emerged as India’s largest manufacturer of Coking Coal and has been perceived as ‘The Coal City of India’.

With this special edition, Dainik Bhaskar attempted to give a different dimension to the City and presented it as the next tourism destination of the Country. This edition was created with the aim to apprise readers of the future prospect of the City and the status of the ongoing schemes in the city along with the changing dynamics across industries like coal, education, industry, railways, infrastructure, amongst others. This unique edition was a visual delight, filled with picturesque images making it a collectible edition for its readers.

Harrish M Bhatia, President - Sales & Marketing, Bhaskar Group remarked, “The innovative trend of Mega editions which Dainik Bhaskar started in the last financial year is being carried out in this financial year also. Recently, we did a Jumbo Panorama (with a width of 76inches) in Surat whose masthead was studded with 3,000 real diamonds worth Rs.30 Crore in March end which was followed by Solapur's mega edition of 110 pages and now Dhanbad with 100 pages reflecting Dainik Bhaskar’s unparalleled commitment towards cutting edge content and innovations. All these editions were ably supported by advertisers which showcase their strong belief in the print medium.”

Unit head Ritesh Thakur Says, "The thought behind this mega-edition was to surprise the readers with a 10X page issue on its 10th anniversary. Our team started working on the project since last few months and delivered a 100-page newspaper and created a history in Dhanbad with 1st 100 page mega edition by any newspaper. This mega-edition was a readers’ delight and garnered the attention of the whole city. Further, I would like to thank the advertisers for their support and confidence and making this success."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)