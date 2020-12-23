Dainik Bhaskar comes up with 172-page anniversary issue of Shekhawati Bhaskar

On the momentous occasion of 24 years in Sikar, the Dainik Bhaskar group continues its recordbreak spree with a colossal 172-page Anniversary Issue of Shekhawati Bhaskar. With a history dating back to the 17th century, Shekhawati is a hidden jewel nestled in the semi-arid northern part of Rajasthan. This edition continues the tradition of mega issues that the group has been releasing over the past 4 months, underscoring the commitment to fighting the pandemic and signaling the revival of economic activity in India’s non-metro hinterland. These mega issues help in furthering the trust of advertisers in print media and its ability to reach masses with localized, rich content, making it a collector’s edition for our readers.

Congratulating the team, the COO Rajasthan, Vareesh Tiwari said, “Danik Bhaskar always believes in doing something extraordinary and interesting for its Readers, Clients & Agencies and in keeping with this tradition, we created this Mega Edition on the 24th anniversary of our presence in Sikar. Amid concerns over the market situation, this is a great step towards building confidence in the business community as well as the public. This commendable feat demonstrates Bhaskar Group’s commitment to serve the nation and its readers.”

Abhishek Srivastava, Business Head, Rajasthan added “After our recent 130-page Bikaner edition, which was very well appreciated by Readers & Clients, we decided to better our own record and go one step further for Shekhawati Readers & Clients by publishing a 172-page Mega Edition. Our sincere thanks to all Advertisers, Social groups, Trade associations & Local Government Bodies who supported us in this project. The mammoth edition to celebrate 24 years of the Sikar edition reiterates Dainik Bhaskar’s resolution of keeping the reader at the center of its efforts, while fulfilling the important role of being the voice of local businesses.”

Shravan Sharma, State Editor, R-3 said “This issue is spectacular from the readers’ perspective that gives the reader a well-researched edition with powerful editorial content. At Dainik Bhaskar we strive every day to provide news and information which lead to insights that readers use in their daily lives, in-line with Dainik Bhaskar’s core ideology of ‘Kendra Mein Pathak’.”

Ayaz Khan, Unit Head of Sikar Unit expressed his gratitude to all Readers & Advertisers for their support in this historical edition. He further said “this issue will usher positivity among clients for newspaper advertising. This team effort will serve as a new benchmark for future special issues and we are hopeful that this signals the start of a new post-pandemic beginning.”