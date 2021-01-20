Byju’s congratulates team India on historic win against Australia with its print ad

January 19, 2021, will definitely go down in the annals of Indian cricket as one of its most glorious days -- storming Australia’s Gabba fortress in record-breaking fashion, capping one of the greatest Test series of the modern era. While social media has been abuzz with congratulatory messages, Bengaluru-based education and learning app Byju's took this opportunity to congratulate and pay an ode to team India’s victory splashing a front page print ad in leading dailies.

The ad with a shot of team India paid tribute to the stellar win with an uplifting copy. The copy urges the Indian cricket team to “keep believing that you can win a war even if you lose a battle” and to “keep winning and proving the world wrong.” “Thank you for the life sessions, team India. Congratulations on a historic win,” the copy said.

The brand has been closely associated with Indian cricket over the years and has been even capitalizing on the spot in a big way. It replaced OPPO as the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team and had reportedly won the sponsorship for Rs 1,079 crore in 2017 for five years, outbidding Vivo mobiles' Rs 768 crore bid. While the jersey branding for Team India has always been with non-digital brands such as OPPO, Star, Sahara and others, this became the biggest sponsorship that a digital-first brand has ever taken since their evolution in India. With this association, the brand had allocated a major portion of its marketing budget for 2019 by betting on cricket massively.

