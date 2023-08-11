Ad space in print increased by 5% in H1 2023: TAM AdEx
According to the report, the top three sectors together accounted for more than 45 percent share of ad space in print during January to June in 2023
TAM AdEx recently launched its report on print advertising for the H1 of 2023 (January to June).
The ad space in the first half of 2022-23 grew by 36 percent and 43 percent compared to the same period of 2021 respectively. In H1 2023, ad space increased five percent over the corresponding period in 2022.
The education sector dominated with 19 percent of the ad space share in print medium, followed by services with 16 percent and auto with 11 percent. The top three sectors together accounted for more than 45 percent share of ad space in print.
During January to June of 2023, the top 10 categories together accounted for 43 percent share of ad space in print. Five out of the top 10 categories moved up in ranking. Only retail outlets of jewellers and electronics or durables category maintained their rank in H1 of 2023. Three out of top 10 categories were from retail and education sectors each.
Maruti Suzuki India topped the advertisers’ list in print followed by SBS Biotech, Reliance Retail and LIC in the same order. Six of the top 10 advertisers from last year’s first half were still in the top 10 of this year’s H1. Ranking of MG Motors India and Allen Career Institute shot up to the top 10 list this year as compared to January to June 2022.
Aakash Byjus was the top brand in print during January to June 2023 followed by FIITJEE. During H1 of 2023, there were a total of 108000 plus brands advertised in print. Among the top 10, two brands were from the personal accessories and durables sectors and three from the education sector.
Coaching or competitive exam centres saw the highest ad space growth, which is 98 percent increase, followed by multiple courses which grew by 70 percent during January to June 2023 over January to June 2022 respectively.
In terms of growth percent, the ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth percent among the top 10, which is 3.21 times in H1 2023.
In terms of leading advertisers and brands in January to June this year, more than 51000 advertisers and 67000 plus brands exclusively advertised in print compared to H1 of last year. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively.
Sales promotion advertising covered 29 percent share of ad space in print during January to June 2023. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion was on top with 47 percent share of ad space followed by discount.
Print Media: Is the dust finally settling after the Covid storm?
With Q1 2024 results of most major newspapers showing a silver lining, we find out if the print media industry has inched closer to its pre-Covid levels of revenue and circulation
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 2, 2023 9:17 AM | 6 min read
The print industry plunged into a storm when Covid-19 hit the world in 2020, but the dust, it seems, is finally settling now and the sector is headed towards a robust bounceback. According to EY’s 2023 M&E Report, the sector grew 10 per cent in 2022 to reach 85 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels already, and is expected to cross the Rs 260-billion revenue mark this year. Giving credence to the report are the financial results of several publications that clearly hint at a strong comeback by the sector.
Dainik Bhaskar and HT Media announced their quarterly results for 2023-24 recently. While the former posted a profit, the latter managed to narrow down its losses by a significant margin.
In the quarterly result media release, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian economy, especially the non-metro markets, continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue.” Total revenue for Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 15 per cent to Rs 573.6 crore.
For HT Media, the consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 18.98 crore for the quarter ending June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
Talking about the numbers, Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media and Hindustan Media Ventures, in an investor meeting, had said, “Rising media spends by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near-term for print, radio and digital sectors of the M&E industry. We are focused on working towards achieving profitable growth in our core businesses while expanding into new areas such as OTT.”
Even for BCCL, the print media revenue was up by 38.48 per cent to Rs 3611.69 crore as compared to Rs 2608.01 crore in the previous fiscal for the year ended March 31, 2022. Jagran Prakashan’s Mid-Day too registered growth in revenues, catching up fast with its numbers in the pre-pandemic times and recorded operating profit from significant operating loss for year ended FY23.
Speaking of more regional publications, Amar Ujala reported operating revenues of over Rs 500 crore for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022, according to Tofler. As compared to previous year, it increased by 8.86 per cent.
Mathrubhumi Daily, a widely read Malayalam daily in Kerala, improved to Rs 530.7 crore in FY 2022 from Rs 485.3 crore in FY 2021, primarily driven by growth in advertising revenues.
One of the major factors that have contributed to this comeback, say industry experts, is the loyal set of readers that these publications have.
“When it comes to physical newspapers, the brands may have fewer readers but they earn a lot. The reason being that newspapers have a loyal set of readers and the advertisers are willing to pay for them,” explains an industry source.
Print ad revenues back in the game
With the linear TV facing stiff competition from OTT players for viewer’s attention, print has been a good option for advertisers, say industry experts. According to the EY report, the share of advertising to the total income of the print segment stood at 67 per cent, up from 63 per cent in 2020.
Dainik Bhaskar’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.2 per cent to Rs 394.6 crore in Q1 2024 as against Rs 336.8 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. For HT Media, the ad revenue grew on a Y-o-Y basis, as categories such as education, retail and real estate grew while FMCG and auto remained subdued. Mid-Day clocked in advertising revenues at Rs 53.09 crore, up by 53.8 per cent from Rs 34.5 crores, in the year ended March 31, 2023.
Circulation revenue still lower
While the ad revenue curve of print publications has been moving northwards fast, the circulation revenue of the industry has been recovering slowly. The EY Report stated, many publishers opted for an increase in cover prices because circulation copies were still 23 per cent lower than their pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
The circulation revenue of Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 4 per cent to Rs 119.9 crore for the quarter ending June 2023 as against Rs 115.6 crore in Q1 2023.The circulation revenue for HT Media saw growth of 4 per cent on y-o-y, backed by higher number of copies.
To get circulation revenues back up, several publications have introduced bundled offerings across genres or languages and magazines. Many publications have also tried to sell a combined deal of physical print and premium digital news offering.
Will print surpass digital?
The Covid pandemic gave a strong push to the digital medium, with readers halting their physical newspaper subscriptions and shifting to digital forms of consumption. This acted as a catalyst for e-papers and digital apps, with many asking the big question: will print be able to get more revenue for advertisers than digital? Well, it already has.
According to the report, digital news subscription reached around Rs 1.2 billion primarily for premium and exclusive content in the last fiscal. But Indian readers spend only one per cent of their reading time on news and information apps. This means their exposure to ads on digital news platforms is hardly doing wonders. Most print companies generate less than 5 per cent of their revenues from online news. And due to the plethora of free news platforms available, subscription products like e-papers, ad-free news or exclusive content cannot be as lucrative as print, say experts.
For instance, Jagran Prakashan’s operating revenue for FY23 from print media (Dainik Jagran, Mid-day, Naidunia, I-Next, Punjabi Jagran and more) was a soaring high at Rs 1435 crore, whereas the revenues from digital channels stood at just Rs 85.66 crore.
“Except for Times Group and DB Corp, most news publishers had an extremely low proportion of app-based audiences. News publishers generate over 90 per cent of their MAUs on their websites, which serve fleeting and transient traffic, in effect becoming an ad-rate arbitrage business with extremely high churn,” states the EY M&E report.
What the future holds
“You, as an advertiser, can’t do without print in many categories because it goes into the homes of rich and educated audiences,” said an industry expert.
In the EY report, it is anticipated that the print medium will reach a steady state with a loyal reader base in the next three to five years, touching the revenue mark of Rs 279 billion by 2025, most of which will probably come from the growing base of educated people entering the workforce who need news and information.
According to the analysis of print media companies by CRISIL Ratings, higher spending on advertisement by corporates in key sectors and an uptick in government ad spend in view of the upcoming state and general elections are expected to lift the revenue of the Indian print media sector even more.
HT Media’s net loss narrows to Rs 19 cr in Q1
As per HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, circulation and advertising has grown YoY for Print
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 8:17 AM | 1 min read
HT Media’s consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 18.98 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
The publication’s total income in Q1 2024 has increased by 3.12 per cent to Rs 445.17 crore.
HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia has said, "Overall, our performance in Q1 23-24 has seen an improvement. While revenue is muted, profitability has expanded on the back of continued streamlining of costs and easing of commodity prices."
“The circulation and advertising grew on a year-on-year(YoY) basis in print, while in radio, non-FCT and value-added solutions drove the growth," she added.
The revenue has dropped by 6.93 per cent to Rs 323.55 crore from 'printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals'.
Bhartia also stated that rising media spending by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near term for Print, Radio and Digital sectors of the M&E industry, which should benefit the company.
Indian newspaper industry seeing big upswing in advertising: Girish Agarwal, DB Corp
During the Q1 earnings call, the DB Corp Ltd Non-Executive Director said that advertisers in education, real estate, government, jewellery and health stayed steadfast in their preference for print
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Speaking about the group’s Q1 performance, Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director shared that they have delivered an impressive performance in the first quarter setting a strong foundation for the commencement of the new financial year.
"This all-around remarkable growth was on the back of robust ad growth across all segments and cost optimization," said Pawan Agarwal.
He added that during Q1FY 2024, newsprint prices maintained a downward trajectory and they expect this trend to continue. "We are pleased to report that our average cost for newsprint has decreased from the previous high of Rs 63,500 per metric ton in quarter 2 FY 2023 to around Rs 56,600 per metric ton in Q1 FY 2024.
"This reduction in cost provides us with a favourable position and enhances our financial outlook for the future."
Moving on to our digital business, which has been a key focus area and an important vertical in terms of future growth for business. "The company has been working hard to increase its loyal monthly active user base across its applications. Our teams continue to work on the digital app to improve the engagement with users and this is helping overall retention of our readers across all formats."
Coming to the Radio division, he highlighted that through ongoing initiatives at MY FM, they are working towards building planned visibility, delivering compelling content and which will ultimately drive revenue growth. "We remain dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our listeners as well as advertisers as we continue to evolve and thrive in the ever-changing media landscape."
DB Corp ad rev grows by 17% in Q1FY2024
The company posted a 15% growth in total revenue
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 1:43 PM | 4 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, posted total revenue of Rs. 573.6 crore for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, as against Rs. 499.4 crore for the same quarter previous year. The total revenue grew by around 15%.
The company’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.16% to Rs. 394.6 crore as against Rs. 336.8 crore in the same quarter previous year. While the circulation revenue grew by around 4% to Rs. 119.9 crore as against Rs. 115.6 crore.
The company’s radio business revenue grew by 16.2 % YoY at Rs. 37.2 crore versus Rs. 32.0 crore. While the EBITDA grew by 23% YoY to Rs. 11.5 crore versus Rs. 9.4 crore.
Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY2024, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian Economy, especially the non-metro markets continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue. Reputed agencies such as CRISIL peg this growth at about 15-17% on the back of strong advertising revenues, driven by Elections, Government Spending, and Consumer Demand across traditional and digital sectors.”
He further added, “ While English language print has been struggling with sluggish demand, Regional newspapers seem to be faring better. Dainik Bhaskar, as the dominant leader, and India’s largest newspaper group, has a clear advantage. We attribute this to our continued editorial excellence, high reader engagement and omni-channel delivery mechanism. Along with ad revenue growth we have been focused on cost optimisation and over the last 4-6 months have also been helped with easing newsprint prices. This has helped us deliver our fifth quarter of consistent growth across all segments and are confident of continuing this trend in the forthcoming quarters.”
The company in its official release said that print circulation continues to be strong and as per the Audit Bureau of Circulation Survey for Jul-Dec 2022 (ABC Survey), Dainik Bhaskar Group continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper Group in India and Dainik Bhaskar continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper in India with a very wide gap with second number player. “Our reader-centric editorial policy and multi-modal news delivery engines have been key in helping the Company achieve leadership position as well as deliver strong growth for the fifth consecutive quarter.”
On the Advertising front, the media company said that traditional advertisers such as Education, Real Estate, Government, Jewellery, Health etc. continue to use print as their preferred medium. The Auto Sector is also witnessing a resurgence and is expected to show good growth in the forthcoming quarters. The company said, “As we have been highlighting, New age digital sectors continue to see value in the Print media, and in this quarter too, digital, app-based companies and start-ups have increased their advertising spends. Print Advt continues to register strong revenue growth of 24% YOY for last 5 Qtrs from Rs 13510 million to Rs 16755 million. We are hopeful that our leadership position and reader engagement continue to serve our advertising partners to reach their audience and this in turn, will help propel consistent advertising revenue growth.”
According to the company’s official release, newsprint prices continued their downward trend in Q1FY2024 and DB Corp said that its hopeful that the trend will continue based on their assessment. “Our average cost for newsprint has reduced from the high of Rs 63,500 PMT in Q2 FY2023 to Rs 56600 PMT in Q1FY2024 agst 62100 PMT in Qtr 1 FY 23. Our teams continue the well-thought-out cost-control optimisation measures and this, coupled with our circulation strategy and the growth of advertising revenues have helped us deliver strong operating results for yet another quarter and this momentum is expected to continue over the next quarters.”
Leading from the front: Men behind Jagran Prakashan
In today’s edition, we shine the spotlight on the men who led Dainik Jagran from the front
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 6:31 PM | 6 min read
Founded by Pooran Chandra Gupta during the Quit India Movement in 1942 on the principle of reflecting people’s free will, the Jagran group of newspapers was started with the ideology of Hindutva.
Over 80 years later, the flagship brand Dainik Jagran, stands strong and is one of the largest-read regional newspapers in India with three men to credit - Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Shailesh Gupta.
Jagran Prakashan is one of India’s leading Media and Communications Groups with leadership in Print, Digital, Radio, Out-of-Home (OOH) and Activation with content available in nine languages.
With a readership of over 80 million, Jagran is one of the largest print media groups in the country which produces about 100 editions of around 12 print products in over five distinct languages across 15 states.
Dainik Jagran, iNext, Mid-Day, Nai Dunia, Mid-Day Gujarati, Inquilab, and Punjabi Jagran, are among the Company's print media brands.
Jagran New Media, Jagran.com, Jagranjosh.com, Jagran Post, Jagran Junction and Jeetle are some of the company's digital media brands. Jagran Pehel is the company's social initiative.
Awarded the highest honour of “Ambassador of Goodwill” by Lions Clubs International in 2005, Dr Mahendra Mohan Gupta is the CMD and Editorial Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.
From handling the finance function at Jagran in its early days to overseeing the printing of the newspaper to being imprisoned during the Emergency to signing the landmark FDI deal for Jagran to taking the Jagran Group public and putting it on course for future readiness, Mahendra’s inspirational leadership has left a stamp on every aspect of the Group’s functioning.
Mahendra, who entered the most hallowed precincts of public life as a Member of the Rajya Sabha in 2006, has served on key policy-making councils of the media industry over the years.
He has served as a Member of the Audit Bureau of Circulations; as President of the Indian Language Newspaper Association; as President of the Indian Newspaper Society; as Chairman of United News of India; as former Chairman of the Press Trust of India, as Director of Press Trust of India, even a tenure as Member of the Film Censor Board.
He served as the Director of Merchant’s Chambers of UP, Member Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee, Kanpur (Ministry of Finance), Chairman -Multiple Council Lions Clubs International, Patron-Indian Academy of Management Sciences Mirzapur, Patron-U.P. Veterans Cricket Association and Patron-Kanpur Rotary Kidney Foundation, amongst many others.
Honoured with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award by the All India National Unity Conference for excellence in Hindi Journalism, Mahendra has also served as District Governor of the Lions Clubs International Multiple District.
He has been the driving force behind the Corporate Social Responsibility activities conducted under the Group's charitable trust, the Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust.
Sanjay Gupta, 59, contributed immensely in taking the brand Dainik Jagran to new heights. He is the Editor in Chief of Dainik Jagran.
Under Sanjay’s leadership, Dainik Jagran has been the largest-read newspaper of India since 2003 with its credibility, honesty and nation building.
For more than 75 years, this iconic voice of freedom and free expression has been benchmarking standards of excellence that have inspired readers and industry alike, says the media company’s website.
It is to his credit largely that Dainik Jagran has topped the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) round after round.
Sanjay believed in striking a rapport with the readers by incorporating the language of the state to the newspaper and regionalised it using their dialect.
Sanjay had said in an interview that the paper stood by the principle of “Hindutva or Indianness” with which, according to him, a lot of society’s emotions are attached.
“The Hindi word for Indianness is Hindutva and we stand for it and will always write for it. We are against parties who appease the voters in terms of religion and divide society based on caste and creed. In Jagran, we are very clear that we would not write in support of these things. Unlike a lot of other dailies, we believe in being objective and stand for Indianness. There is nothing wrong with Hindutva. Media is often seen criticising it without understanding the true sense of Hindutva. A lot of society’s emotions are attached to this sentiment. We respect that sentiment. That is the selling point and will continue to be our selling point.”
Appointed as the Part-Time-Member of Prasar Bharti Board in 2020 for five years, Sanjay holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and has around 40 years of experience in the print media industry.
Sanjay is a Director of Midday Infomedia Limited, MMI Online Limited and Member of Executive Committee of The Indian Newspaper Society. He is also the Chairman of Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar.
He is also a Director of Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd, holding company of the Company.
For his exemplary contribution to the industry, Sanjay has been awarded at various platforms, the most notable of them being the Editor of The Year Award conferred on him by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
He was also conferred with AIMA Managing India Award for Outstanding Contribution to Media and Lokmanya Tilak National Journalism Award for the contribution in the field of journalism by Kesari-Maratha Trust.
Shailesh Gupta, the Wholetime Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, is one of the most respected names in the Indian Media Industry.
Over the last 25 years, Shailesh has provided a new dimension to Jagran’s marketing strategy, and has been at the heart of driving transformational change at the Jagran group. He also holds positions as Director, Music Broadcast Limited, and Director, Midday Infomedia Ltd.
During his dynamic career, he’s been at the helm of several Industry bodies, and is held in high esteem for his professionalism and his razor-sharp understanding of the media industry in India.
He was the President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) in the year 2019-20.
Shailesh was elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) for the year 2004-05 and became the Chairman of the ABC in 2012-13
In 2021, he held the position of Vice Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC), which is one of the most prominent media research bodies in India formed with the sole purpose of organizing accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media.
Recognised as the ‘Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year’ by Rotary Club, India, Shailesh was also nominated by the Indian Newspaper Society to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris.
Apart from the above accolades, Shailesh has also been conferred with ‘Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment’ By Merchants’ Chamber of UP and ‘Most Talented CMO of India’ by the World Marketing Congress in 2014.
Print ad revenues to go up by 15% this fiscal
CRISIL Ratings says that the print media sector may grow on the back of higher corporate and government ad spend
By Sonam Saini | Jul 12, 2023 8:13 AM | 3 min read
The print media sector advertising revenue is expected to grew 13-15% to Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal year. According to the analysis of print media companies by CRISIL Ratings, higher spending on advertisement by corporates in key sectors and an uptick in government ad spend in view of the upcoming state and general elections are expected to lift the revenue of the Indian print media sector.
A growing topline, along with a decline in newsprint prices, will lead to the profitability of the sector surging 1,000 basis points (bps) to 14.5% this fiscal. Accounting for over 40% of the sector revenue indicates as much. The sector revenue — split 70:30 between ads and subscriptions — had plummeted 40% in fiscal 2021 amid the pandemic. However, fiscals 2022 and 2023 saw it bounce back by 25% and 15%, respectively, as pent-up demand released by economic recovery boosted ad spend.
Naveen Vaidyanathan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “Steadfast domestic demand for fast-moving consumer goods, retail, clothing and fashion jewellery, launches of new automobiles, rising preference for higher education, online shopping and growing real estate sales — sectors that contribute about two-thirds of the print media ad revenue — will keep the momentum in ad revenue growth going. Higher ad spends by the government, which contributes a fifth of the sector’s ad pie, in the wake of the upcoming elections will also push growth. Therefore, we expect ad revenue to grow 15-17%, almost reaching the pre-pandemic level this fiscal.”
The sustained recovery indicates the enduring popularity of print media in India. It benefits from low cover prices, convenience of home delivery, ability to provide original and credible content and sticky reading habits. A significant share of readers continue to prefer physical newspapers as reflected in the 8-10% growth in subscription revenue in each of the past two fiscals.
This fiscal, subscription revenue is expected to grow 5-7%, largely led by moderate revisions in cover prices. Additionally, print media companies, especially English newspapers, have started monetising premium digital content, which is seeing good traction. English newspapers have been feeling the heat of digital competition more than the vernacular ones.
Nevertheless, subscription growth has a bearing on the profitability of print media companies because of increased requirement of newsprint, the key raw material for production of newspapers. India imports more than half of its total newsprint requirement and Russia, a major source, has been at a war with Ukraine since late February 2022. Freight rates soared amid logistics logjams as the conflict intensified which pushed up newsprint prices in the last fiscal.
Rounak Agarwal, Team Leader, CRISIL Ratings, added, “The steep surge in newsprint prices sheared 850 bps off the operating margins of print media companies to 4.5% last fiscal even though revenue increased. However, newsprint prices have come down in recent months — correcting as much as 15-20% from the peak last fiscal — owing to modest global demand and easing of supply chain issues. This, along with revenue growth, should shore up margins by 1,000 bps to 14.5% this fiscal on a low base of last fiscal. Over the medium term, margins should remain healthy but below the steady-state margins of >20% seen in the past.”
That said, any significant rise in newsprint prices or macroeconomic factors affecting the sector’s growth and profitability will bear watching.
BW Businessworld tracks India’s most sustainable companies; spotlight on CAs & auditors
Its latest issue delves into companies that are championing sustainability in India and looks at the evolving role of Chartered Accountants and auditors in driving economic development
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:25 AM | 3 min read
The number of sustainable businesses in India, prioritising environmental and social responsibility over profit is expanding. These businesses are committed to reducing their ecological footprint, enhancing social welfare, and fostering positive change.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld issue, dated 15th July 2023, focuses on India's Most Sustainable Companies for the fiscal year 2022-23. As the sustainability movement gets momentum, corporate India recognises the value of incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into their business operations and strategy.
Torchbearers of sustainability in India
BW Businessworld undertook a comprehensive study of India’s most sustainable companies, in partnership with Sustain Labs Paris to acknowledge India Inc’s outstanding efforts and commitment towards sustainable business practices. The companies who made the cut, exemplified innovation, responsible resource management, and a commitment to positive social impact.
The twenty-one most sustainable companies in India comprise Godrej Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Limited, Wipro, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Communications, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Tata Chemicals, Larsen & Toubro, Welspun India, Ambuja Cements, Tata Power Company, Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Steel.
Moreover, the most recent issue highlights India's top sustainable corporations by sector. Retail Trade & Service; Capital Goods; Chemicals and Agriculture; Telecommunications; Information Technology; Consumer Goods; Infrastructure Engineering; Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare; Automobile, Aviation & Log; Natural Resources and Minin; Banking and NBFCs, and Diversified arenas are among India's sustainable companies.
Indicators to the final countdown
For a detailed and in-depth study, six broad aspects were majorly taken into consideration. The aspects included resource efficiency, social entrepreneurship, financial management, employee well-being, clean revenue, and an inclusive supply chain. These aspects were taken into consideration to gauge how Indian corporates are advancing towards their sustainability goals.
The ranking methodology had been designed to evaluate, score, and benchmark 200 of India’s largest companies through a transparent, methodologically rigorous, and data-driven process. The companies were interviewed through a year-long research programme conducted by the Sustain Labs Paris team.
Transformational role of CAs & auditors
The issue also includes a special feature on the changing role of Chartered Accountants (CAs) and auditors. As the business environment becomes more dynamic, CAs have evolved into conscience keepers of the nation. The feature illustrates how their roles have transformed from mere bookkeepers to overseeing good governance and sustainable business practices.
This feature includes commentary from renowned CAs and Auditors such as S. Ravi, Promoter & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Co; Aniket Talati, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat.
With technological advancements and regulatory changes shaping the industry, CAs and Auditors are navigating new challenges and embracing evolving responsibilities. Through insightful interviews and expert analysis, this edition sheds light on the pivotal role played by these professionals in maintaining financial integrity, ensuring compliance, and driving business growth.
Furthermore, the issue also includes an interview with REC CMD Vivek Kumar Dewangan, who delves into the revised business strategy of the Maharatna PSU by increasing green projects’ financing and venturing into non-power sectors such as infrastructure and logistics.
Click here to view the entire story of BW Businessworld
