Vikatan.com India's most visited & engaged Tamil news site in Jan '21: comScore

Vikatan.com has been ranked as the top source for Tamil News consumption by comScore. The latest comScore data of January 2021 establishes Vikatan.com as India’s most visited and engaged Tamil News website. As per the data, the website leads with over 6.2 million unique visitors and has once again emerged as the most engaged Tamil news website with its readers spending over 53 million minutes, leaving all the major competitors far behind.

Besides being the most popular Tamil destination, Vikatan.com is ranked #10 in the Indian News/Information Ranked Category as per Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform data for Dec 2020 and is amongst the top-rated Tamil News App on the Play store with a rating of 4.7/5.

Commenting on the latest growth numbers, B.Srinivasan, Managing Director, Vikatan Group said, “This is a clear testimony to the trust bestowed by our readers on us. We have been delivering compelling experience & engagement, which has translated to a month-on-month rise in readership, unique visitors & engagement. The recent growth numbers motivate us, we will continue to keep giving our best and strive towards being the top Tamil digital destination in India.”

Vikatan Group’s Chief Business Strategist, Majid Khan said “We take this opportunity to thank our readers & advertisers. With our deep understanding of Tamil consumers, we believe that we bring more purpose to the brands. Our focus has always been to provide seamless solutions and strong content-based offerings wherein an advertiser is getting a credible environment using Vikatan’s 360-degree media offerings”

