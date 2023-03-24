Viacom18 gets exclusive MotoGp rights for India
The event will be streamed on JioCinema and Sports18
Viacom18 today announced a new rights deal that will see MotoGP exclusively live-streamed on JioCinema and Sports18. The coverage will tip off with the Grand Premio de Portugal. The network will offer an exhaustive live presentation that will include practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.
The MotoGP World Championship is the highest level of motorcycle racing in the world, in which the most skilled riders compete on world-class, high performance, fastest prototype motorcycles on the planet, made by leading manufacturers. The 2023 season, the biggest series to date, will witness 21 races across 18 countries, including the milestone 14th round in India as MotoGP will make its debut in the country.
MotoGP fans in India will be able to catch all the action from the pinnacle of two-wheeled racing through this new partnership as the 11 teams, and 22 riders of MotoGP will arrive at the Indian shores for the Grand Prix of India from September 22-24. Including the Moto2 and Moto3 races, the India round will feature 80 riders and 40 teams during the race weekend.
“MotoGP is one of the most dramatic racing events in the world and Indian sports fans are in for a treat as the series makes its historic debut in India this September,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “We look forward to giving sports fans in India the world’s best motorcycle racing show possible and widen our fanbase through our diversified offerings.”
Dorna CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta added: “We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We are very excited that Viacom’s reach across India will bring MotoGP to all corners of the country and allow more fans to watch this incredible sport.”
Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the promoters of the India race and the Broadcasting Rights licensee, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are confident that Viacom18 is the ideal partner to showcase the exhilarating sport of MotoGP in India. Their extensive reach on both television and OTT platforms, combined with their commitment to launching and promoting sports, perfectly aligns with our vision for the historic debut of MotoGP in the country. The increased accessibility would help galvanise our youth and create a new generation of talented riders to represent our nation on the global stage.”
The addition of the MotoGP strengthens Viacom18 Sports’ diversified portfolio of world-class sporting events, including the TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Diamond League, FIFA
Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik no more
The political analyst was the Founder-Editor of PTI’s Hindi news agency Bhasha
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik has passed away. He was 78.
He was a political analyst and freelance columnist. Vaidik was associated with the Press Trust of India as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency "Bhasha".
He was earlier Editor (views) at Navbharat Times of the Times Group.
Vaidik was currently Chairman of Bhartiya Bhasha Sammelan and the Council for Indian Foreign Policy.
His columns were published in over 200 newspapers.
While doing research on Afghan Foreign Policy, Vaidik enrolled into Columbia University. He has also studied at School of Oriental and African Studies, London and Institute of the Peoples of Asia, Moscow.
An expert on international affairs, Vaidik had rubbed shoulders with various world political leaders and thinkers.
Dr Praveer Sinha to be part of enba jury panel
Sinha is the CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited, India’s largest integrated power company, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. With a rich experience of nearly 36 years, Dr Sinha has expertise in Power Generation and Distribution sector in India.
Dr Sinha previously served as the CEO & MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), a Public Private Partnership with the Delhi Government. He is also the Co-Chairman of the CII National Committee on Power as also on various Industry bodies.
Dr Sinha is a qualified Electrical Engineer and has done Master’s in Business Law from National Law University, Bangalore and has also completed his PhD. from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He is a visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA and is also a distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science, Ryerson University, Canada.
ENBA was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition and the jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
Varanium Cloud to acquire shares from Fastway Transmissions
The acquisition will be worth Rs 2,683 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 6:25 PM | 1 min read
Varanium Cloud Ltd. will be acquiring up to 14,53,44,256 equity shares with a face of Rs 10 each from Fastway Transmissions Private Limited. The total purchase consideration will amount to Rs 2,683 crore.
As per the company, the consideration payable shall be discharged by way of consideration in cash, the company's statement said.
The acquisition will be subject to execution of the Share Purchase Agreement and other related definitive documents.
Devraj Sanyal elevated to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia
He has also taken on the additional role of SVP, Strategy for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Devraj Sanyal has been elevated to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia. Prior to this, Sanyal was the MD & CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia, based in Mumbai. He has also taken on the additional role of SVP strategy for The AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).
He has been associated with Universal Music India since 2011. Prior to that, he was Group CEO of Percept Sports & Entertainment, which includes music, events, television & intellectual properties, branded content & entertainment and talent management divisions. Sanyal also co-founded the prominent Asian electronic music festival, Sunburn, with Percept Ltd.
MLA Ashish Shelar on ENBA jury panel
Shelar is currently serving as the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai president
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 2:39 PM | 1 min read
Ashish Shelar, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, joins the ENBA jury panel.
Shelar is currently serving as the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai president. An active sports administrator, he has held several prestigious positions like Vice President of the Mumbai Cricket Association and Vice President of the Rajasthan Sports Club.
He has been the Mumbai Secretary for the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Internet growth declined in India in FY22: TRAI
The Internet subscriber base in FY22 stood at 824.8 million, compared to 825.3 million as on 31 March 2021, says TRAI report
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 8:42 AM | 2 min read
India boasts of having the world's second-largest mobile phone market with more than a billion users. Yet, internet growth in the country appears to have declined over the past year.
According to the latest TRAI annual report, the internet subscriber base, as on 31st March 2022, stood at 824.8 million, compared to 825.3 million as on 31 March 2021.
This means nearly 0.5 million (5 lakh subscribers) have fallen off the internet between 2021-22, a year which was marked by covid-19 pandemic and lockdown resulting in massive job losses.
The degrowth was recorded in both broadband and narrowband segments. The narrowband decline was gradual throughout FY22. But in the case of broadband, March 22 quarter was particularly bad as the number of internet subscribers fell from 792 million to 788.2 million.
This degrowth is remarkable especially since India is gearing up to welcome 5G.
The overall telecom subscriber base registered a decrease of 34.27 million subscribers in this period; from 1201.20 million in FY21 to 1166.93 million in FY22, the TRAI report says.
The wireless subscriber base, people who access the internet via mobile phone, was 1142.09 million at the end of 31 March, 2022 in comparison to 1180.96 million a year ago, registering a decrease of 38.87 million subscribers during the financial year 2021-22.
Smartphones are the main gateway to go online - and this is where growth is flattening. India Smartphone Market Declined by 10% in 2022 to 144 Million Units, according to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This is the lowest figure since 2019, with a 10% decline YoY (year-over-year).
The last quarter was particularly bad when shipments declined 27% YoY to 30 million units. Steep rise in the cost of mobile phones due to inflation is being blamed for the dwindling demand.
“The ASP (average selling price) hit a record US$224, rising 18% YoY in 2022. The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.
Shazia Ilmi joins ENBA jury panel
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 12:52 PM | 1 min read
Shazia Ilmi, former journalist and politician joins the ENBA jury panel.
Ilmi has over 15 years of experience in journalism and documentary filmmaking. As a television journalist, she led the media campaign of an anti-corruption bill. She hosted and produced a famous prime time news show called Desh Videsh on Star News.
Ilmi has been a member of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television. She has been an active politician since 2011. She is currently a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
