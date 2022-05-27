UFO Moviez reports consolidated revenue of Rs 56.1 crore for Q4 FY22

UFO Moviez has posted consolidated revenue of Rs 56.1 crore for Q4, 2022 as against Rs 33.5 crore in the same quarter in FY21. While EBITDA stood at -Rs 11.9 crore, PBT was at minus Rs 23.8 crore. PAT stood at -Rs 18.9 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, consolidated revenue stood at Rs163.9 crore as against Rs 92.2 crore in FY21.

“Despite beginning the year on a muted note due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, the second half of the year has witnessed an uptick in the recovery. This was in spite of the third wave of the pandemic affecting business operations in January and for most of February, said Kapil Agarwal, Joint Managing Director.

“Easing of occupancy restrictions and steady release of movies have led to a bounce-back in CDC revenues, while advertisement revenues have also begun to see a gradual uptick. In the last few months, a number of movies irrespective of the budget and genre have been huge hits, proving that moviegoers are returning to theatres in large numbers. In addition, the acceptance of mass appeal South and other regional movies across India is a healthy sign of the industry's expansion. It will benefit all industry participants.”

