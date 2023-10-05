TDSAT refuses to restrain Star India from streaming cricket matches for free on Hotstar
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by AIDCF that challenges the free streaming of matches, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has refused to restrain Star India Pvt Ltd from streaming cricket matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, that commenced on Thursday, on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the free streaming of matches and seeking that Star be restrained from permitting their viewers to have Star Sports on their mobiles free of charge or they should also provide free of charge Star Sports to the cable operators also.
“Prima facie, OTT platform is not a TV channel, nor the respondent is requiring any permission or a licence from the Central Government. Moreover, looking at the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder of the year 2021 and looking at the provisions of TRAI Act, 1997, there is no prima facie case with this petitioner,” TDSAT said.
The bench headed by Justice D N Patel said that no irreparable loss will be caused to AIDCF if the stay is not granted.
“Balance of convenience is also not in favour of this petitioner and no irreparable loss will be caused to the petitioner if the stay, as prayed for, is not granted,” the tribunal said.
The tribunal, however, said that it is always open for the petitioner (AIDCF) to separately maintain a list of consumers who have subscribed to the Star Sports channel on the petitioner’s platform as the same contents are being made available through video streaming on the said OTT platform.
“These details which the petitioner is maintaining can always be presented before this Tribunal by the way of an affidavit, before the final hearing of this Broadcasting Petition, which will be replied by the respondent. Hence, the interim relief, as prayed for, by this petitioner is hereby rejected,” it said.
The petition alleged that the practice of free streaming of matches is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
The counsel for AIDCF had also argued in the tribunal that though OTT platform is not mentioned in the definition given in Regulation 2 (r) of “distribution platform” under the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulation 2017.
It also said that OTT platforms are using internet and therefore, this tribunal has all the powers, jurisdiction and authority to hear this matter and decide the same because the respondents are using Broadband Internet and therefore, they are falling within the definition of Telegraph as defined in the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, and hence this Tribunal has got jurisdiction.
During the arguments, Star India had submitted that in Regulation 2 (r) that OTT platform is not covered by the definition of distribution platform because the definition is exhaustive and nothing can be added in the definition by this tribunal.
The counsel for Star India also pointed out several peculiarities of OTT platform including not having a licence from the central government and it is not a tv channel.
'Audiences now want to be informed and entertained'
The e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards saw a panel discussion on modernising traditional news formats via innovative storytelling
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 8:34 AM | 3 min read
From the era of news being delivered via Doordarshan and Aakashvani to the ‘Chain se sona hai toh jaag jaiye’ era of reporting, storytelling in news has evolved over the years.
At the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 Summit and Awards, Nitin Srivastava, Senior Correspondent, BBC; Drubo Jyoti, Editor- Views, Hindustan Times; and Ruby Dhingra, Managing Editor, Newschecker, shared insights on modernising traditional news formats via innovative storytelling. Chehneet Kaur, Senior Correspondent, exchange4media, moderated the panel discussion.
Jyoti kickstarted the conversation saying, “The way in which the age demographic of the audience is changing, the way in which they are consuming news and the information too is changing. So, when we were in college, we were suddenly told ‘news isn't news. It's infotainment’. Then, news channels started doing half-an-hour shows about all the daily soaps.”
Hindustan Times, for say, as a legacy media house is also evolving in understanding the various forms in which young people are consuming news, Jyoti said. “In that way, you would see a lot of media companies pivoting towards video formats. Traditionally print-heavy houses are also pivoting towards social media. This is because we see a lot more usage of platforms like Instagram because none of my friends buy a newspaper anymore.”
Elaborating more on why do we need to modernise traditional news formats, Dhingra said, “There is news avoidance, which means audiences now have a limited time and want to be informed, but not too much. Moreover, they want to be informed, but they also want to be entertained.”
There are many new formats that have come now and in journalism, the entire point is to inform people. “While earlier, when we focused on broadcasting, we were delivering news in a very homogeneous manner thinking that we're talking to the masses. That's not the way people want to consume information anymore,” added the Newschecker executive.
Srivastava said earlier people wanted to know about all kinds of serious issues like what's happening with Iraq or what's happening in Bosnia, but nowadays, people also want to know what's happening next door, along with what's happening all over the world.
When it comes to the compromise between innovative storytelling versus factual reporting that newsrooms consciously or subconsciously make, the BBC executive is of the opinion that there is no compromise at all and there can never be a compromise. “There can never be a clickbait headline to sort of sell a story.”
Dhingra added, “I understand the compulsions but I don't agree with them on why people end up using clickbait headlines. And I suppose that there are multiple layers of checks and balances in any newsroom. So, it's not like there's a reporter who has written the headline. If a headline like that has actually gone on air, or it has been published, it means that it has the backing to follow those people who are in charge.”
Chaiti Narula joins RP Sanjiv Goenka Group as Managing Editor, Video Content
Prior to this she was associated with India Today TV for nearly six years
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 9:29 PM | 1 min read
Chaiti Narula, previously an Anchor & Editor at India Today TV, has taken up the role of Managing Editor - Video Content at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group,
Sources close to the development confirmed this news to e4m.
Narula's departure from India Today TV in August 2023 marked the end of her nearly six-year tenure with the channel. With an extensive background spanning 16 years in print, digital, and television media, Narula commenced her career at the Times of India and later ventured into reporting with the Daily News & Analysis. Her expertise led her to prominent positions in leading TV networks, making her a familiar face on channels like CNBC, CNN News18, and ET Now.
The Print: Six years of shaping narratives & defining excellence in Digital Journalism
From politics to culture, economy to technology, The Print’s coverage has been comprehensive
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 5:22 PM | 2 min read
In the ever-evolving landscape of digital journalism, The Print, founded by veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta, stands as a beacon of excellence in authentic and impactful journalism. As it completes its remarkable six-year journey, it's not just a milestone for the publication; it's a testament to the power of credible journalism in the online realm.
Six years ago, Shekhar Gupta envisioned a platform that would bridge the gap between traditional journalism values and the digital age's rapid pace.. In these years, The Print has not just reported news; it has deciphered complexities, challenged norms, and provided in-depth analysis that has become its hallmark.
The Print, under Gupta's stewardship, has been at the forefront of in-depth journalism, breaking significant stories that have shaped public opinion and influenced policies. Its commitment to impactful reporting has earned it the trust of readers not just in India but around the world. The publication's incisive political analysis, socio-economic commentaries, and nuanced perspectives have made it a go-to source for anyone seeking thoughtful discourse.
What sets The Print apart is not just its content but also its innovative approach to digital journalism. Embracing the power of multimedia, it seamlessly blends text, images, and videos to create a holistic understanding of news stories. Its interactive features engage readers, inviting them to participate in discussions and shaping the narrative collectively.
In an era where misinformation and sensationalism often cloud the digital space, The Print has stood firm, upholding journalistic ethics. Its commitment to truth and accuracy has been a guiding light, especially during challenging times when reliable information is paramount.
The Print's impact has transcended borders. Its insightful coverage of global events and its ability to contextualize complex issues have earned it respect on the international stage. From politics to culture, economy to technology, The Print’s coverage has been comprehensive, leaving no stone unturned.
As The Print celebrates its six-year anniversary, it does so not just as a news portal but as a thought leader, shaping conversations and influencing opinions. Its journey so far is a testament to its dedication to the highest standards of journalism. With a promising future ahead, The Print continues to inspire, inform, and ignite discussions, reminding the world of the power of authentic journalism in the digital age.
Condemn govt's attack on media: I.N.D.I.A on NewsClick raids
Heavily censuring what it teams as an attack on freedom of speech, the alliance has extended its support to the journalists through a detailed statement
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
The Delhi Police allegedly conducted raids in the homes of journalists and 30 other locations in connection with the probe into NewsClick and its funding.
The portal is being investigated for allegations regarding its funding. Some of its assets have also been attached, reports said.
The case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has condemned the raids, calling them the "BJP government’s fresh attack on the media." Extending its support to the journalists and their right to the freedom of speech and expression, the alliance has released a detailed statement:
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties strongly condemn the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s fresh attack on the media. We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression.
In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress the British Broadcasting Corporation, Newslaundry, Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar, the Kashmir Walla, the Wire etc., and most recently the journalists of NewsClick. The BJP government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists. Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power. Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India’s global standing as a mature democracy.
The BJP government’s coercive actions are invariably directed against only those media organisations and journalists that speak truth to power. Ironically, the BJP government is paralysed when it comes to taking action against those journalists inciting hatred and divisiveness in the nation. In the national interest, it would behove the BJP Government to focus on genuine issues of concern to the nation and the people, and stop attacking the media to distract attention from its failures.
'Journalists should remember that they're not the story'
At the e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit, journalists spoke about the daily challenges of providing unbiased news and how to navigate in a polarized news landscape
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 11:58 AM | 4 min read
Journalism in India is thriving but not without its challenges. One of the key areas of discussion has been the issue of biased and unbiased journalism across mediums. At the e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit, a panel discussion was held on the topic ‘Navigating Unbiased Reporting in a Polarized News Culture’. It dealt with topics like safety and ethics in reporting, media bias and revenue models.
The panel was moderated by Ruhail Amin, Sr Editor, exchang4media Group and included Aditya Raj Kaul- Executive Editor National Security and Strategic Affairs, TV9 Network, Dr. Surbhi Dahiya Professor and Course Director, IIMC New Delhi, Dipankar Ghose, Deputy National Editor, Hindustan Times and Sneha Mary Koshy, Sr Editor, NDTV.
Dahiya, being in the academic space, spoke about how the news has become polarized and echo chambers have been created. “In the very first class, we tell students to be very objective, very balanced in their reporting. But what happens in this polarized news culture, in this media environment in which news and information are very heavily influenced or characterized by extreme differences, maybe in perspectives or maybe ideologies or political leanings, it often results in a very sharp division of the society into distinct ideologies or partisan organizations or groups. Each one of them consumes news from sources that align with their existing beliefs or preconceived notions or values or political preferences.
So, then echo chambers are created. Echo chambers happen when basically consumers consume news from sources, which make them re-believe or reinforce their pre-existing notions. So, we especially at IIMC, train our students so that whenever they write something, they have to have diverse sources of information. So, we teach them that you will have various sources of information, but you have to decide whether you're taking this information solely from one angle or one perspective or one source.”
Speaking about personal bias of journalists and how to keep that at bay, Dipankar Ghose says, “I think in terms of bias, it's incredibly important for a journalist or a reporter to understand he is not the story. One of the things is that we see this happen more and more, I think it's emblematic of a phase where everybody's getting on social media, everybody has a voice, that you seem to want to be active protagonists in a story, and that's a problem. You can be a protagonist in the story in the sense that you're one of the people telling it honestly. But you are not the story itself. You are not adding to the story. You should be adding to a diplomatic push. You shouldn't be taking away from a diplomatic push, you're reporting the diplomatic push.”
Aditya Raj Kaul explains how revenue models and TRP ratings affect the system. “The most essential part in TV journalism at least, is the kind of revenue model you have. This revenue model directly impacts your journalism, whatever you do. Of course, you had the TRP controversy around it. And this revenue model is completely flawed because these are completely based on advertisements that you get. For advertisements, the channels have to reach out to the people out there, the companies out there and tell them that they are number one and you are most watched, and how do you do that? So, there is BARC that comes into the picture or other agencies.
So now the ball is in the government’s court to have a kind of neutral TRP system either under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry or have an independent player out there who does not see any kind of profits coming in from either any channels media houses, or any of the corporate houses out there.”
Sneha Mary Koshy shared with the audience what exactly reporters can do in a polarized news situation. “As a reporter, you have to put your foot down. If your office says you have to do something you have to say this is what it is. Fight for it because it is your story. If you are a reporter, if you're a journalist, stand for your stories. It's more important than ever before. So, you debate it out, you discuss it out with your editors. That’s where I come from, that’s what I believe in.”
Press Club condemns raids against Newsclick
As per reports, the Delhi police carried out searches at homes of several journalists
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 9:17 AM | 1 min read
The Press Club of India has condemned the Delhi police registering a case against news portal NewsClick. As per media reports, the homes of some journalists associated with it were searched.
The portal is being investigated for allegations regarding its funding. Some of the portal's assets have also been attached, reports said.
The case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The Press Club of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists and writers associated with #Newsclick.— Press Club of India (@PCITweets) October 3, 2023
We are monitoring the developments and will be releasing a detailed statement.
BJP's Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi and Gaurav Bhatia top e4m Party Spokespersons List 2023
This initiative aims to recognize and honor individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication
By e4m Staff | Oct 2, 2023 2:21 PM | 1 min read
In the glittering ceremony of the second edition of e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50, held in New Delhi, political luminaries Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi and Gaurav Bhatia of BJP, along with Congress spokespersons Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pawan Khera, and Supriya Shrinate, as well as AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, emerged among the top ten.
The event, held on October 1, 2023, celebrated these eloquent architects of national narratives, acknowledging their role in shaping India's democratic discourse.
Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of exchange4media Group, highlighted the power of political representation, emphasizing that these spokespersons are not mere voices but influencers who echo their words in the corridors of power, impacting policies and public opinions.
e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 initiative aims to recognize and honor the individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication, evaluate their effectiveness, and acknowledge their impact on the national discourse. By systematically assessing their articulation skills, credibility, and ability to engage with diverse audiences, we aim to shed light on the leaders who master the art of political representation.
The ranking process employs a comprehensive and unbiased approach. It considers various parameters such as communication style, media presence, knowledge of issues, and public influence. The assessment involves a thorough evaluation of their public statements, media interactions, and overall impact on shaping political narratives
