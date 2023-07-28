Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
According to the I&B minister Anurag Thakur, it is a revolutionary initiative that is going to make a difference in the lives of everyone associated with the industry
The Rajya Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 on July 27 which aims to curb piracy and additionally, streamline age bracket categorisation of content.
The bill specifies that ‘UA’ marker means an age-based indicator for a film which has received or is intended to receive a ’UA’ certificate. This marker will now be categorised under three different age groups, namely, ‘UA 7+’ or ‘UA 13+’ or ‘UA 16+’.
The bill also says no person shall use any audio-visual recording device in a place licensed to exhibit films intending to make or transmit an infringing copy of such film.
If a person does so, it will be considered a punishable offence with imprisonment for three months to three years and a fine of three lakh rupees, but may extend to five per cent of the audited gross production cost.
Anurag Thakur, cabinet minister, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, wrote in a tweet, “To ensure the holistic growth of Indian cinema and safeguard the rights of everyone in the industry from the spot boy to technicians to filmmakers, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM, I got the opportunity to introduce The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. It is the first major amendment since 1984.”
“The bill aims at fighting piracy, which is eating up our ever-growing film industry, which has captured the imagination of the world with its content and creativity. It aims to streamline the certification process and improve categorisation and prevent unauthorised recording, copying and transmission on the internet,” he added.
According to the minister, it is a revolutionary initiative that is going to make a difference in the lives of everyone associated with the industry and help in the growth of our soft power globally.
We want India to be our third-largest market: Astus Group founders
Astus Group- a global media trading company on Tuesday announced the official launch of its independent office in India which will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli
By Sonam Saini | Jul 26, 2023 8:54 AM | 4 min read
Astus Group- a global media trading company, has announced the official launch of its independent office in India on Tuesday which will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli, who joins as India Head.
Originally founded in London in 2003, alongside the Indian office Astus has a presence in 20 countries with over 300 clients and trades over $400 million annually. The media trading company works with advertisers to enhance their media budget using their products or services. Astus works across categories in full collaboration with clients’ agencies to ensure they get the media they want.
The global media trading company entered the market back in 2010 when the company had a joint venture with GroupM APAC. In India, the JV company was headed by Ganguli.
Astus' Joint Chairman and co-founder Frances Dickens told exchange4media that the partnership with GroupM was great. Astus has been wholly owned in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East for 20 years, but in 2010, we formed a joint venture with GroupM across APAC." We grew tremendously during that time, and we believed now was the moment to have the APAC markets entirely owned by London, because we were restricted to the WPP agencies, which was a fantastic place to begin. But now we need to be able to work with clients outside of those agencies since the market has grown significantly. We're excited to go from strength to strength."
According to Paul Jackson, Joint-Chairman and Co-Founder of Astus Group, the JV gave Astus the confidence to come into the Indian market independently. He shared that while working with GroupM in the India market, they learned that there's a big appetite for a trading company.
“Over those few years during that JV, it really solidified in our minds that there's a massive opportunity in India. We want India to be our third largest market within quite a short time frame and we think that's deliverable as well. There's a huge opportunity within India. The country is booming right now and will be one of the third-largest economies in the world within the next few years. So we really want to be part of that. One of the biggest barriers to entry is getting the right staff and we believe that in Sparsh we found exactly the right person to lead Astus India.”
Astus also works with hundreds of media owners across all media channels, working in association with them to offset their hard cash costs and bring them business which complements their existing channels. Astus does this by enabling media owners to trade their soft currency or media space for goods and services they need.
Sparsh Ganguli, India Head, Astus Media shared that this business model is unique. Nobody in India has ever really come up with this kind of business model. He mentioned initially, it took a little bit of time to understand the business.
Speaking about the responses that he received during the JV with GroupM he shared that the clients’ reactions were very positive towards the Astus business model across the sector. The agency worked with brands across sectors including FMCG and automobiles. “However, COVID happened and had an impact on the business. Despite this, it was a positive experience working with GroupM, and that experience gave me the confidence to head Astus in India.” Ganguli also shared that the company is currently in talks with multiple clients across categories.
Astus works across FMCG, Airlines, Automotive, Telecoms, Tourism, Food & Beverage, Hotels, Events/ Hospitality, Electronic Goods, Entertainment, Education and Charities.
Speaking on the investment in the Indian market, the founding members shared that India is an important market for Astus. “It's an enormous opportunity and we will have significant funds available to make investment estimates. A lot of our business is about making investments either directly in media or directly in products to make it happen.” The company plans to invest multi-million dollars in India.
Speaking on the expectations from the market, Jackson said, “We want turnover to be about three million US dollars over the next financial 12 months. We found that because of our repeat business in the UK, we were able to double year after year for the first five-six years. So ideally, we would like to be able to replicate that model. Obviously, we'll have to hire a few more people around as fast to make that happen.”
BW Security World Conclave and Excellence Awards 2023 to take place in Sep
It's an opportunity for all the private security organisations and professionals to get recognised for their remarkable contributions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 8:00 AM | 2 min read
BW Businessworld’s much-awaited inaugural edition of “BW SECURITY WORLD CONCLAVE & EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2023” is scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi. All winners will be awarded at the event by eminent personalities.
An excellent chance for every security professional from both small and large organisations, to gain recognition for their efforts and significant contributions.
All nominations will be accepted via an online entry form. Entry is open to individuals and organisations who have demonstrated excellence in the field of security in one of the following categories:
AWARD CATEGORIES
Lifetime Achievement Award
Security Start-Up of The Year
Security Woman of The Year
Security Man of The Year
Security Company of The Year
Crowd/Event Management Company of The Year
Cybersecurity Company of The Year
Security Consulting Company of The Year
Excellence Award For Fire Security Solutions
Innovative Security Product of The Year
Excellence Award For Tech-savvy Security Project
Rising Star In Security Industry
Security Training Company of The Year
Security Entrepreneur of The Year
Global Security Achievement Award
Security Software Company of The Year
Innovation & Leadership Award in Information Security
Electronic Security Solutions of The Year
Business Risk Detection Achievement Award
Risk Management Company of the Year
Important Dates
Early Bird Nominations Date: July 25th, 2023
Last Date of Nominations: August 21st, 2023
“BW Security World Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023”: September, 2023
Click here to Nominate: BW Security World Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023
Esteemed Jury
Jury Chair: Shekhar Dutt, SM, IAS (Retd), Former Governor of Chattisgarh
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld & Founder at Exchange4Media, Dr. Pavan Duggal, Chief Executive, AI Law Hub & Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Dr (Prof.) Vikram Singh IPS (Retd.), Former DGP, U.P., Chancellor,Noida International University, N. Ramachandran, Former DGP-Assam/Meghalaya, President-Indian Police Foundation & Institute, Kalyan Bose, President, British Business Group, Daksha Bharadwaj, B.Arch, AIIA-Architect, Environment Planner & Interior Designer Partner, Bharadwaj Bharadwaj & Associates, Founder Trustee, Dr Satyakam Bharadwaj Vedic Research Foundation, Harsh Wardhan, CEO, BW Security World, Former Group MD, G4S & CEO Securitas, Shri Brijesh Singh, IPS, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rupal Sinha, President, BVG India, Shikha Akhilesh Saxena, Author, Founder & CEO, Inspiring Mantras, SS Prasad, CFO-BMPS, BPTP Ltd, Maj Vashita Mehra (Retd), CPP, PSP, PCI CSP, CATS, Director – Global Security Manager India and SE Asia, Marsh & McLennan
Eros International Media’s accounts to be inspected
As per media reports, the ministry of corporate affairs has said it was satisfied that the allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 9:22 AM | 1 min read
The accounts of Eros International Media will be inspected as per orders from the ministry of corporate affairs, media networks have reported.
The ministry has said it was satisfied that the allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated, Reuters has reported.
Late last month, Sebi had barred Eros International Media, its promoter Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from accessing the securities market.
As per reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognising them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
Delhi HC directs Tehelka to pay Rs 2 Cr compensation in defamation case
The High Court of Delhi inter alia held that the comments added to the transcript of Tehelka were per se false and defamatory
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 11:04 PM | 2 min read
The 21 year long legal battle of Major General Ahluwalia alleging Defamation against Tehelka.com and ZEE Telefilms for one of the most talked about sting operations in the Media Industry has come to an end today.
Delhi High Court in its judgement dated 21st July 2023 held that “the reputation of the Plaintiff (Major General Ahluwalia) has suffered as he not only faced lowering of estimation in the eyes of public but his character also got maligned with serious allegations of corruption..” and awarded the Plaintiff a sum of Rs. 2 crores in damages to be paid by Tehelka.com, Buffalo Networks Private Limited and related parties.
ZEE Telefilms Limited, it’s Chairman, Dr Subhash Chandra and the then CEO of Zee Telefilms were represented by Trust Legal Advocates and Consultants through a team led by Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner and Partner Petal Chandhok, assisted by Associate Partner Rupali Gupta and Associate Mimansi Sethi. The arguments on behalf of Zee Telefilms were led by Senior Advocate, Jayant Mehta as briefed by Trust Legal.
The High Court of Delhi inter alia held that the comments added to the transcript of Tehelka were per se false and defamatory and the plaintiff must recover at least nominal damages for the injury to his reputation caused by the Tehelka, whether such injury was malicious or accidental.
ZEE Telefilms argued that the Suit was not maintainable against them and that they were entitled to display the tapes, in exercise of the Fundamental Right of Freedom of Speech and Expression under Article 19(1)(a) and had discharged its obligation to exercise due care and caution, placing reliance on written assurance provided to it.
The Hon’ble High Court inter alia held that there was no cogent evidence that the telecast by Zee Telefilms was derogatory or defamatory and therefore no act of defamation was proved against Zee Telefilms Limited.
Viacom18 to air Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10
All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 2:38 PM | 2 min read
The much-awaited Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is all set to kick off, with five franchises expected to battle it out for top honours. The inaugural edition of the tournament will commence on July 21st, with a grand final on the 29th. All the matches will be played at the picturesque Harare Sports Club. The tournament is being organised jointly by Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Global Sports.
The first-ever franchise cricket tournament in Zimbabwe will be brought to Indian fans live on JioCinema and Sports18 - Khel. The five teams, Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Johannesburg Buffaloes, have also already assembled their squads during a grand Player Draft ceremony. Among the biggest names participating in the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 are Eoin Morgan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohamed Hafeez, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa.
“As franchise cricket makes its first foray in Zimbabwe, we are delighted to be associated with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 as their exclusive media partners in India. We hope this is the start of many success stories for Zimbabwean cricket,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson.
“We are extremely glad that the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will be streamed live on JioCinema and aired on Sports18 - Khel. They set very high standards in terms of how they bring the sport to the fans, and in Harare, we are sure they will raise the bar again and tell the fans some very inspiring stories. The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a historic tournament in the journey of Zimbabwean and T10 cricket, and we are excited to partner with Viacom18 for the same,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports.
TRAI calls for independent statutory authority to regulate AI in telecom
The regulatory body has released recommendations on leveraging AI and Big Data in the telecommunication sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently released its recommendations on ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Telecommunication Sector’. The regulatory authority stated in a press release, dated July 20, 2023, “The impact of AI is not limited to only the telecom sector. AI has the potential to impact a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, finance, transportation, education, agriculture and many others. Therefore, it is important to take a holistic approach for examining the impact of AI across all sectors rather than focusing only on telecom.”
“As AI technology is still evolving, it took time to examine and bring out the multiple aspects of AI/ML in the telecommunication and other sectors by studying various international practices which are also in the nascent stage,” it further added.
In the past, in order to create a roadmap for AI, emerging technology and its use in the communication sector, vide letter dated June 6, 2019, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had sought TRAI’s recommendation on the provision of “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in a synchronised and effective manner to enhance the overall quality of service, spectrum management, network security and reliability”.
In view of the impact of AI in all sectors, the framework which has to be suggested for telecom cannot be treated in isolation and hence a common framework covering all the sectors is being proposed.
The broad tenets of the suggested regulatory framework should comprise of an independent statutory authority, a Multi-Stakeholder Body (MSB) that will act as an advisory body to the proposed statutory authority and categorisations of the AI use cases based on their risk and regulate them according to broad principles of responsible AI.
The DoT has been directed to use the 'Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS)' scheme to support startups and other organisations for holding AI/ML events such as challenge programmes and bounty programmes for demonstration of their ideas, collaborating with stakeholders and improvising their solutions or products.
Proximus Opal to secure majority stake in Route Mobile
As per reports, the Belgian government-owned telco is said to be looking at acquiring 58% promoter stake
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Proximus Opal will be acquiring a majority stake in Route Mobile for nearly Rs 8598 crore, media networks have reported.
The Belgian government-owned telco is said to be looking at a 57.56% promoter stake acquisition.
After the acquisition, founding shareholders of Route Mobile will invest Rs 2765 crore for a minority non-controlling stake in Proximus Opal, a report said.
Proximus Opal has clients like Salesforce and Bytedance, while Route Mobile's clients include Amazon and Airtel.
