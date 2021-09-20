MMTV elevates PR Satheesh to CEO’s role

Satheesh was earlier the COO of MMTV.

MMTV has elevated PR Satheesh to CEO’s role. Satheesh was earlier the COO of MMTV.

Satheesh has been associated with the group for over seven years. He joined MMTV as Head of Sales and Marketing in 2014.

Prior to MMTV Satheesh has served stints at TELiBrahma, TAG Media , Zee Sports, Asian Age and Deccan Chronicle in the past.

