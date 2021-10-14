Media entrepreneurs set up $100m fund for media-tech, entertainment, gaming firms

Media reports say that Darshan Bhatt, Vinit Mehra and Mohit Mehra are currently in talks with family offices and high net worth individuals to set up DMV Capital

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 9:41 AM
digital

Three media entrepreneurs have come together to initiate DMV, a $100 million investment fund for media tech, entertainment and gaming companies. Media reports say that Darshan Bhatt, Vinit Mehra and Mohit Mehra are currently in talks with family offices and high net worth individuals to set up the fund. 

The fund aims to help entrepreneurs with mentorship and investment in the early stages of their businesses. It will also look for active long term investment in select high-quality asset-owned firms that have strategic interest and input, according to one of the founders. DMV will target annualised returns of over 20% in a five-year period. 

The fund will expand into Southeast Asia, Middle East and the US in the course of the next two years, according to reports. The founders say that they are evaluating multiple deals worth $30-$40 million, which will be finalised in the next 12-18 months.

