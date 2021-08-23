Media industry mourns the loss of Pradeep Guha

Fondly known as PG, Media veteran Pradeep Guha, the managing director of 9XM, passed away on August 21 after a short battle with liver cancer. He was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (stage 4) three weeks ago and was being treated at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital by some of the top specialists in Mumbai in consultation with counterparts in Sloan Kettering, New York.

At exchange4media, we reached out to Guha's friends and colleagues to pen a Memoriam on him.

IPG Mediabrands CEO Shashi Sinha said, "Guha was a legendary personality for all he did for the industry. “From taking us to Cannes to putting Indian advertising on the world map, he was the person who really thought big and achieved things. I worked with him at Zee and was lucky enough to follow in his footsteps and become Ad Club's President a few years after him. And he was such a good help these days; would never say no to any meeting and would support us in getting even the most difficult things done. My condolences to the whole family and the industry. It feels like we have lost the Taj Mahal of the industry.”

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC, and Chairman India, Dentsu international said that Guha was one of the doyens of the industry. “He was someone who dared to dream big, as a part of various industry bodies and associations he was involved with over the years. In fact, a lot of India's presence at Cannes was because of him and his pathbreaking work. I have known him for more than three decades and it's going to be a void that would be difficult to fill for the industry. My heart goes out to Papia, Sanket, and all of his family.”

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, shares that Pradeep was a close friend of mine and I had worked closely with him on AdAsia Jaipur. He was the mastermind behind this global advertising, media, and marketing industry event. “Until today no Ad Asia around the Asia Pacific has been able to surpass Adasia Jaipur in terms of quality, spread, and heft of speakers and the mega entertainment belted out every evening. Pradeep was not just the Chairman of AdAsia Jaipur but the master strategist who had conceptualised the event in some detail to put India on the global map. To him also goes the credit of revolutionising ad sales. He brought to ad sales glamour and Oomph that made ad sales a career for hundreds of people and he taught media owners to treat their titles as brands that had to be built, nurtured, and respected. He leaves behind a rich legacy and a huge number of admirers and chelas, all who crossed his path. May God rest his soul in peace.”

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia, calls Pradeep or PG as we all lovingly called him was a Titan of the media industry. “I knew him before as professionals within the industry though he was my senior by a mile. I got to know him well when I joined the Times of India in 2001 so it’s been a 20-year-old relationship based on mutual respect, love & a dream of doing things others only could dream of.” He further added that he will always cherish his ideals of never giving up, standing up to authority when required but yet playing the smart game and always getting things done on time, and clearing your table and mind for the day. “These are the lessons he taught me over the years and they have become part of my own leadership style. To say I’ll miss him terribly is an understatement. The industry just lost of its greatest sons. There will never be another Pradeep Guha..rest in power my dada.”

Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI, recalls speaking to him at length barely a month ago. “He was one of the brilliant minds in our media industry. Not just with his top leadership roles, but with his contribution and influence with the industry bodies as well. He will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in peace, and our condolences to his family.”

Pawan Jailkhani, Founder Director, Adtech Data Analytics Co., and former CRO, 9X Media, says that God wanted our miracle man up there, making our colossal loss, His gain! “PG boss was indeed one of the best turn around specialists in our media & entertainment world. For me he was and always will be, someone who loved and lived life, had a copious fondness for others, was a benevolent and ingenious leader. A soul that should be celebrated. With a toast, I wish adieu to my mentor whom I will miss stupendously.”

Raj Nayak, Founder, Happyness.me, Very sad to hear the shocking news of our dear friend Pradeep Guha. A true legend, he was the original trendsetter and a stalwart of the media & entertainment industry. An inspiration to many people like me, he was a genuine friend. Will miss you PG, RIP till we meet again!

Amitabh Khona, CEO and Founder AJOD Advertising said that he has known Guha(Pradeep) for nearly four decades. Popularly know as PG! “Always helpful! Never said no to meet and was always willing to help every time for most of the requests made.I still remember the initial years of BT parties in mid 90’s, during that time mobile was new and incoming calls were charged. PG was the first person I met, who owned NOKIA or LG handphone in those days! A great leader and equally top team builder! He will be highly missed by many, plus a big loss to the industry. It won’t be wrong to say PG was TIMES & TIMES was PG. His Signature work to name a couple are Bombay Times, Femina Miss India & Mastermind. May His Soul Rest In Heaven.

A.P. Parigi - Pradeep was a colleague with unbelievable talent. He often would mention that he had never attended any business school! What he never mentioned or took credit for was the fact he had been running Master Classes, in Brand & Media Management - way before the term Master Class -acquired -currency in India. Several managers in the Indian M&E sector-hugely benefited by his mentorship. He was a great manager, loved by everyone who interacted/engaged with him. Pradeep played a significant role in making Brand TOI an iconic brand. Pradeep had a flair for innovation. He had this natural gift to judge situations, people & predict outcomes. I will always remember him for his "trade mark" smile...which always assured you & encouraged you to do... what it takes to win. He rarely engaged in long conversations- but always did add value to the subject. Pradeep all his life remained a diehard TOI loyalist. "There are some who bring a light so great...that even after they are gone the light remains. My condolences to Papia & every member of the Guha family."

ON behalf of The Indian Newspaper Society, L. Adimoolam, President, condoles the sad demise of Pradeep Guha, former President of The Indian Newspaper Society. He further stated that the Society had immensely benefited from his vision and leadership during the tenure. His passing away is a great loss to the print media industry. L. Adimoolam conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed that the Almighty grant them strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram - "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge.

"As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on. I’ve learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I’ll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud.

Picture abhi baaki hai. Gone too soon. My love and condolences to Papia, @guhasanket and everyone whose life he touched. Love you and rest in peace PG."

Bollywood actor Priety Zinta wrote, "So sad to hear you are no more with us PG. Your larger-than-life personality, your big heart and twinkling eyes will be missed by not just me, but every person who knew you. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. I am happy the last time we met we laughed all night. i am sad we don't get to say goodbye to you but life is never fair. i am just happy you are not in any pain anymore."

