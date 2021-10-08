Journalists Maria Ressa & Dmitry Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

The journalists won the prize for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is under threat around the globe, according to the prize-giving committee

Journalists from the Philippines and Russia, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.

Ressa heads Rappler, a digital media company which she co-founded in 2012, and Muratov is editor-in-chief of Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

In a news conference, Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee stated that Ressa and Muratov were given the award, "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia."

Reiss-Andersen said, "Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda."

She further added, "At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," as per Reuters.

Stunned by the news of winning the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, Phillippine journalist Maria Ressa said, “I am in shock."

Also, The U.N. human rights office congratulated the two journalists on receiving the honour, said it was "recognition of the importance of the work of journalists in the most difficult circumstances."

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented to them on December 10.

