IWMBuzz Media finds its investor in Dr Annurag Batra
Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media Group and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, has invested an undisclosed amount in the media start-up’s first round of funding
Media start-up IWMBuzz Media Network has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in its first round from media entrepreneur and veteran Dr Annurag Batra, promoter of successful media companies, BW Businessworld group and exchange4media group (e4m). Dr Batra has angel invested in many media tech companies and backed several other upcoming and pioneering ventures in various domains.
IWMBuzz, founded in 2017, is followed across geographies garnering around 20 million unique users over its web, social media and app platforms every month.
The business entity focuses on internet publishing (entertainment news and updates), event IPs, branded/native content and influencer marketing.
Its committed and experienced editorial team curates cutting-edge innovative trending content 24/7 catering to the rising demand of new-age consumers on the internet. Bollywood, Lifestyle, TV, OTT, Music, Regional, K Pop admirers find their daily dose of news and infotainment on IWMBuzz.
IWMBuzz media owns and executes large scale much-talked-about IPs like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, India Gaming Awards among others.
On the investment, Dr Batra said: “I have known the founders – Siddhartha Laik and Franklin Tuscano – since the time of inception, and I have witnessed their growth. Our media businesses will find synergy as IWMBuzz is a digital and hopefully metaverse-first digital entertainment economy platform and together we can create more value for our readers, viewers and customers and the community at large. I strongly believe that their exuberance and their entrepreneurship and my experience will help propel IWMBuzz’s growth manifold in times to come.”
He further said, “I must say I will learn more about new emerging areas in media technology from Siddhartha and Franklin and as I believe in the process of reverse mentoring.”
Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at IWMBuzz Media, said: “We, all at IWMBuzz Media, are immensely thankful to Dr Batra for showing faith and believing in our journey and growth story. With him as one of our partners, we are hopeful of scaling new heights. As a company, we have always focussed on profitability and we would continue to do so. The funds raised will be used in product, content and business vertical expansion, and also to bring more industry leaders to the ship.”
IWMBuzz Media is co-founded by Franklin Tuscano (CTO and Founder), and Srividya Rajesh (Associate Editor and co-founder). The entity has grown year-on-year with a current team strength of over 70 people with branches in Mumbai and Chennai.
IWMBuzz is building more digital assets for its readers, viewers and partners as it continues to grow through Uber growth and emerge as a major player.
IWMBuzz is also in Hindi and over the next few years plans to be in all major Indian Languages. IWMBuzz's YouTube channel crossed one million unique subscribers recently and continues to grow. Some of the biggest names in the Bollywood and the entertainment industry prefer IWMBuzz as a brand platform to engage with their fanbase.
IWMBuzz aims to be India’s top destination for entertainment content in all formats in the next 12 to 18 months and get to 50 million plus audiences in all formats and be present 360 degree in all major Indian languages and become the go to destination and platform for entertainment content.
With this investment, IWMBuzz plans to launch new products, IPs and invest in hiring more people, building products and investing in technology including blockchain and Metaverse for its platforms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Mumbai and Singapore. It has also advised clients on investments in F&B, Media Tech, Blockchain, Deep Tech, FMCG, D2C, Fintech and eCommerce.
CNN initiates massive layoffs as cost-cutting measure
According to the company statement, hundreds of jobs could be affected
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
On Wednesday, multinational cable news channel CNN informed its employees that it has initiated layoffs, which could impact hundreds of jobs at the news network. The company said the move marks "the deepest cuts to the organization in years."
An internal mail to the employees confirmed what they have been bracing for ever since CEO Chris Licht informed them of "unsettling" changes in store.
"Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us," read the mailer.
The impacted employees will be notified on Thursday through an in-person meeting or Zoom, depending upon the person's location.
The mailer made it clear that people who are eligible for bonuses in 2022 will still receive the same, irrespective of the layoffs.
"I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and we have resources designed to support you. I will include a link to those resources in my follow up email tomorrow," wrote Licht in the mailer.
With US networks' ad revenue impacted, cost-cutting strategies have been rampant in the media sector. Disney and AMC Networks have also announced restructuring and layoffs as a countermeasure.
CNN saw its last layoff in 2018 when 50 people lost their jobs when the company restructured its digital business
Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar’s Vice-Chairman, no more
Media reports say he died of a heart attack
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar has passed away.
According to media reports, he died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64.
As per a post put out by Toyota India, his funeral will be held on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/2XuhErUnzD— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022
Kirloskar is said to have played a key role in bringing Toyota Motor Corp's business to India.
Adani Group gains 99.5% shares of NDTV promoter firm RRPR Holding
With the transfer of shares, Adani Group will now have 29.18% stake in the network
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
NDTV on Monday said that its promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited has transferred 99.5% of its equity to Adani-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial Vishvapradhan Commercial private limited (VCPL). The move makes Adani Group's takeover of the media firm more imminent.
With the transfer of equity, Adani Group will now have a 29.18% stake in NDTV. Adani has also presented an open offer between November 22 and December 5 for an additional 26% stake in the company.
According to exchange data, the open offer drew bids for 5.3 million shares, which is around 32% of the 16.7 million shares on offer.
VCPL, AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd had also proposed to acquire 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 294 per share.
Back in August, Adani Group revealed plans to acquire a majority stake in the network. A decade ago, NDTV founders Pranoy and Radhika Roy had taken a loan of Rs 4 billion from AMG Media Networks Limited, a company acquired by Adani.
As an offer, the media company issued warrants that allowed the group to claim a 29.1% stake in the newsgroup.
Back in August, NDTV tried to block the transfer of shares, stating that its founders have been barred from buying or selling shares in India's securities market and hence cannot transfer shares that Adani Group was trying to acquire.
Amazon says it hasn’t fired any employee
In a submission to the Labour Ministry, Amazon has said only those employees who opted for the separation programme have been relieved
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Amazon India has informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.
Representatives of the eCommerce company met the labour ministry official and denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries have decided to take out protests and walkouts on Friday.
This coincides with the Black Friday sales when online shopping is supposed to peak.
e4m-DNPA virtual roundtables to address digital media opportunities, big-tech malpractices
The roundtables are the precursor to the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards to be held in January
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 2:47 PM | 2 min read
The digital media ecosystem is today the bedrock of a connected world due to a massive spurt in internet and mobile connectivity. The growing popularity of online shopping, streaming services and gaming is a testament to this fact.
At this opportune time, digital news publishers – one of the major stakeholders in the digital ecosystem –have been trying their best to leverage the thriving digital landscape.
Investments in news production notwithstanding, returns have been comparatively paltry for news publishers despite revenues of tech giants like Meta and Google rising significantly in recent years.
Publishers naturally want a level playing field to ensure that efforts are adequately rewarded and investments pay back rich dividends.
To this end, exchange4media will team up with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to organise two virtual roundtable conferences with international speakers to decode the 'Publisher-Platform Relationship'.
The agenda for the talks is to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the digital media space. The speakers will also address Big Tech's antitrust practices and how news publishers can safeguard themselves.
The first roundtable will be on 25th November and the next on 9th December. The first roundtable will bring together the best minds to explore the future of digital media and its many challenges.
During the conference, speakers will share highlights of the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code that Australia has recently adopted. They will also discuss the measures that countries across the world need to take for balancing the playing field between publishers and online platforms, creating a more sustainable foundation for the preservation of high-quality journalism.
These roundtables are precursors to the e4m-DNPA “Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards” to be held on 20th January, 2023, in New Delhi.
Following are the list of speakers:
- Professor Rodney Sims, Ex Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
- Mr Tanmay Maheshwari,MD, Amar Ujala (Chairperson,DNPA)
- Mr Pawan Agarwal, Dy Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd.
- Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Managing Editor, Business World and e4m
- Emma McDonald,Senior Policy Adviser, Minderoo Foundation
- Mr Peter Lewis, Director,The Australia Institute
- Mr Paul Thomas, Managing Director,Star News Group Pty Ltd
- Dr James Meese, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Click here to register for the event.
Amazon India gets labour min summon over voluntary separation programme
The ministry has received a complaint from a body of IT employees calling the recent layoffs unethical and illegal
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 9:25 AM | 1 min read
Amazon India has received a notice from the labour ministry over introducing a voluntary separation programme that was brought in as part of the e-commerce giant's global layoffs.
The summon came after the ministry received a complaint from a body of IT employees calling the layoffs unethical and illegal.
A fortnight ago, Amazon took to cost-cutting measures to increase profitability. It asked staffers in certain units to look for other profiles within the company.
Colors Kannada tips hat to competitors on World Television Day
As part of the campaign, the channel acknowledged the work done by its competitors
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 1:12 PM | 2 min read
Keeping its promise to entertain audiences with the tagline of ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bhigiyagide’ Colors Kannada launched a social media outreach on World Television Day.
Colors Kannada has taken to social media to wish its audiences on World Television Day. The most important part of the campaign has been recognising its competition and their popular work. Colors Kannada posted a video wishing its audiences on the transition of television in Kannada market that involved many popular shows of last decades. The theme of the campaign was related to triggering nostalgia, as a lot of memories from the past days are attached with television.
The video consisting of more than a minute includes the most popular shows of Kannada GEC including that of competitions such as Chandana, Udaya TV, ETV Kannada (Erstwhile name of Colors Kannada), Zee Kannada, Star Suvarna and from Colors Kannada.
The video showcases how Television shows in last decades emerged in engaging audiences of various age groups. The initiative of recognising the works of competition has won the hearts of audiences and wishes are still pouring in for Colors Kannada for its unbiased gesture to celebrate this special occasion.
“Breaking the barriers of competition by keeping aside the race to claim to be the number one channel and wish the competition on their fabulous works, this is extraordinary. This shows why Colors Kannada has remained the favourite entertainment channel over the years,” a netizen commented on the post.
“This post is full of nostalgia as Colors Kannada just took us back to those days of our childhood. Also, taking a step forward to include other channels in this occasion is an amazing effort,” an audience commented.
N A M Ismail, Associate Vice President, Creative, Colors Kannada, Regional Entertainment said, “This is our genuine approach to wish everyone the World Television Day. As the transition of television shows in Kannada market involves the sweat of many people including that of competition, we have gone ahead to recognise their works beyond the competition between brands.”
