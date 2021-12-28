HT Media plans to raise Rs 96 crore via redeemable NCDs on private placement basis

HT Media is planning to raise Rs 96 crore through the issuance of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. In a regulatory filing, the company said that it proposes to allot 960 listed, secured, rated, redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

In August, the company had received board approval to raise funds up to Rs 100 crore by issuance of NCDs in one or more tranches.



"This is in furtherance to our letter dated 4th August, 2021, informing in-principle approval accorded by the Board of Directors to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures/ Bonds up to Rs. 100 Crore, in one or more tranches/ series, on private placement basis," the company said in a filing to the BSE.



"We have to inform that, the Company now propose to issue and allot 960 listed, secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lac only) each, issued at par, aggregating to Rs. 96,00,00,000 (Rupees Ninety Six Crore Only), on private placement basis, on or after December 30, 2021 [issue opening date]," it added.



For the quarter ended 30th September, HT Media had reported a net profit of Rs 28.97 crore against a net loss of Rs 40.78 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and a loss of Rs 76 crore for the quarter ended 30th June. The total income of the company increased by 45.6% to Rs 440.31 crore from Rs 302.41 crore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)