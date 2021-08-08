Govt asks Indian Women''s Press Corps to vacate govt accommodation

According to the notice, the allotment had been made to IWPC on May 13, 1994, and it had been cancelled with effect from January 6, 2021, following the expiry of tenure.

Updated: Aug 8, 2021 4:16 PM
As per reports, the government has issued an eviction notice to the Indian Women''s Press Corps (IWPC) located at Windsor Place in Lutyens'' Delhi and asked it to pay their outstanding dues immediately, an official said on Saturday.

Recently, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had told the Raya Sabha in response to a question that IWPC had dues worth around Rs 30.3 lakh as of June 30 this year.

