Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar files nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha

The retired bureaucrat is known for his outspoken views.

Jawhar Sircar, the former Prasar Bharati CEO, has filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat as Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had said the bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal vacated by TMC Candidate Dinesh Trivedi earlier this year will be held on August 9.

“We are delighted to nominate Mr.@jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!”, the TMC said in a statement on Twitter.

