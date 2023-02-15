Dr. Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President
Noted media professional Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined Content Advisory Group (CAG) as President. Content Advisory Group is India’s fastest growing advisory, strategy and content curation company. In his new role, Dr. Bhaskar Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies. The founders of Content Advisory Group will work closely and align themselves with the vision and direction given by Dr. Bhaskar Das in their existing capacities.
Dr. Bhaskar Das is one of India’s best known media professional with vast experiences across platforms. He was the President and Member of the Board of Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), Group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Executive President, DB Corp and Group President and Chief Strategy Officer at Republic TV.
Content Advisory Group was founded in 2018 and pioneered the concept of Captive Content Newsrooms. The company, which is positioned as a content agency strategizes and creates content for over two dozen companies in India. CAG is based in New Delhi with significant operations in Mumbai. The company is founded by professionals from the news television industry. The founding partners are Samir Ahluwalia, Arpan Banerjee and Shailendra Singh.
Speaking on his new role as President of Content Advisory Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das said, “I am delighted to join Content Advisory Group which has been doing distinctive work as not just content creators, but working as partners with their clients by offering content advisory services. CAG as a company is relevant as brand storytelling is a narrative that combines facts and emotions that a brand engenders. In addition to giving consumers rational and emotional reasons for buying a product or service, businesses need to share the story behind their brand, the purpose of its existence, and why the same is relevant in consumers’ life need to be consistently communicated in a media agnostic way. This is all the more critical as all brands and services operate in an environment of sameness.”
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles, government bodies, industry associations and reputed media groups in India and abroad.
S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
He has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sethurathnam Ravi (S Ravi) who is the former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Founder and Managing Partner of Chartered Accountants’ firm Ravi Rajan & Co., an advisory and accountancy firm, headquartered in New Delhi, has joined the 15th ENBA jury board.
S Ravi has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. Additionally, he has also worked with several reputed PSUs and private sector banks as a member of their audit committees, strategic revival committees and risk management committees.
In his tenure spanning more than three decades, S Ravi has gained extensive experience in the field of banking and finance, financial and management consulting; including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, rehabilitation & restructuring of companies and turnaround strategies, auditing of companies and banks among others.
He is a Post Graduate in Commerce and holds a diploma in Information System Audit (DISA). He is an Associate Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), USA and is also registered as an Insolvency Resolution Professional.
A frequent speaker at regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI and SEBI, S Ravi is passionate about sports and issues related to equal rights of women, global climate change and education for all.
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Jamia Hamdard's 'Media Matters' series examines impact of digital media on society
The event was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Jamia Hamdard University's Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies held a highly anticipated event today as part of its ground-breaking "Media Matters" series. a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy. This platform has been conceptualized, curated and organized by Professor Farhat Basir Khan and was a significant addition to the series.
The focus of the event was the transition of traditional media to digital media and its impact on the media industry, and it was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group.
In his introductory address, Prof Farhat Basir khan said that The "Media Matters" series is a significant step towards promoting transparency and ethical standards in the media industry and strengthening the democratic process.
Dr Batra shared his experiences in the media industry and emphasized the importance of media literacy and promoting transparency and ethical standards. He also highlighted the impact of technology on the media industry and the need to retain human journalists. With statistics showing that 85,000 crore was spent on advertising in media, with 38% coming from television and 18% from digital media, Dr. Batra highlighted the significance of the media industry.
Dr. Batra also stated the skills of a media person: "curiosity, personality and ability to think.”
Anurag said that there are 3hs (hard work, humanity and hustle) a person needs to succeed and 3cs (comparison, criticism, and comparison)
The lecture was well received by the audience and added great value to the "Media Matters" series. The series will cover various aspects of the media industry, including journalism, advertising, broadcasting, film, and radio, and aims to promote media literacy and an informed and engaged citizenry. The Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies at Jamia Hamdard is committed to creating a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy.
Prof. Farhat Basir Khan extended a warm welcome to the Director of the Centre of Media Studies, Professor Reshma Nasreen, and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and guidance. Professor Khan also appreciated the visionary Vice chancellor prof (DR) Afshar Alam and Registrar Mr Syed Saud Akhtar for always providing vision and support for such activities and making them possible.
The event ended with a vote of thanks from Sabiha Khan.
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi joins the jury panel of the upcoming ENBA Awards
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Senior National Spokesperson of BJP has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury panel.
He is an ardent speaker on the issues of India's National Policy, Society and particularly the Ideological aspects of Bharatiya Janata Party. He played a role in the 2014 Indian General Elections and was one of the members of a core team of Media and Communications.
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was co-incharge for BJP Rajasthan along with Member of Media and Literature Committee.
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
MIB took care of 265 OTT grievances under digital media code: Anurag Thakur
As per reports, the minister informed the Lok Sabha that PIB had tackled over 1,100 cases of fake news
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:14 AM | 1 min read
The I&B ministry has received 265 grievances regarding OTT content since the enforcement of the digital media ethics code, minister Anurag Thakur recently informed the Rajya Sabha.
As per media reports, Thakur also said that the grievances have been addressed.
Meanwhile, the minister informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that over 1,100 cases of fake news have been busted by the Press Information Bureau.
ANI's COO Surinder Kapoor passes away
Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 5, 2023 5:06 PM | 1 min read
ANI’s Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. He was 70.
Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. He had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
DB Corp reports 2.6% ad rev growth for the festive quarter
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore in Q3 FY2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, today announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.
"Dainik Bhaskar Group continues its streak of strong results, with yet another quarter of good financial performance driven by robust revival of demand in the non-metro markets coupled with strong festive demand in the quarter. These results are a testament to the omni-channel approach for delivering well-researched and pertinent news to its readers. The circulation strategy, as well as the strong editorial prowess, have been instrumental in extending leadership of the group in all markets," said the publication in its official statement.
"For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, print advertising revenues posted a healthy growth of around 31% YOY basis. For Q3 FY23, print ad revenues grew by 6.4% QOQ basis and around 4% YOY basis. However, on adjusting for the spread of the festive season, on a like to like basis, ad revenues in Q3 FY23 grew in mid-teens on a YoY basis," said the group.
In the festive quarter, the group's advertising revenue grew by 2.6% YOY and 6.3% QOQ to Rs. 4,052 million as against Rs. 395.1 crore. Consolidated ad revenue grew by 6% QoQ & 3% YOY to Rs. 405 crore. from Rs. 395 crore.
Circulation revenue stood at Rs. 115.7 crore as against Rs. 114.1 crore. Total revenue grew by 4.6% at Rs. 574.5 crore as against Rs. 549.5 crore. EBIDTA stands at Rs. 100.7 crore as against Rs. 145.9 crore considering Forex loss of Rs 2.1 crore, aided by stringent cost control measures, & despite high newsprint prices and large digital business investment for future growth.
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore, considering a forex loss of Rs 2.4 crore.
Ad revenue from its radio business stood at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore.
The group also commented on the reducing newprint prices: "We are hopeful that this trend will continue in the forthcoming quarter as well. Our cost optimisation measures coupled with our proven circulation strategy and robust growth in advertising revenues have translated into strong operating results. For the 9MFY23, our consolidated EBITDA grew by 6% YoY basis."
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said: "The Indian Economy continues to be the most resilient on the global stage, and while most major economies are facing recessionary sentiments, the Indian Consumption Story has played out well in the past nine months. The festive season saw a strong revival of growth and this was primarily driven by Tier-II and beyond cities that seem to be the engines driving the growth of the economy. Our strong presence in these markets have ensured that we are key beneficiaries of robust growth in ad revenues coupled with the continued trend of advertisers turning to traditional sectors like Print for their ad spends. To ensure that we stay engaged with our loyal reader base, our teams continue to work on our omnichannel news delivery platform with significant strides being made through our digital initiatives. We continue to focus on financial prudence to strengthen our balance sheet and deliver strong returns to all our stakeholders."
