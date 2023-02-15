Dr. Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President

Noted media professional Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined Content Advisory Group (CAG) as President. Content Advisory Group is India’s fastest growing advisory, strategy and content curation company. In his new role, Dr. Bhaskar Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies. The founders of Content Advisory Group will work closely and align themselves with the vision and direction given by Dr. Bhaskar Das in their existing capacities.

Dr. Bhaskar Das is one of India’s best known media professional with vast experiences across platforms. He was the President and Member of the Board of Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), Group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Executive President, DB Corp and Group President and Chief Strategy Officer at Republic TV.

Content Advisory Group was founded in 2018 and pioneered the concept of Captive Content Newsrooms. The company, which is positioned as a content agency strategizes and creates content for over two dozen companies in India. CAG is based in New Delhi with significant operations in Mumbai. The company is founded by professionals from the news television industry. The founding partners are Samir Ahluwalia, Arpan Banerjee and Shailendra Singh.

Speaking on his new role as President of Content Advisory Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das said, “I am delighted to join Content Advisory Group which has been doing distinctive work as not just content creators, but working as partners with their clients by offering content advisory services. CAG as a company is relevant as brand storytelling is a narrative that combines facts and emotions that a brand engenders. In addition to giving consumers rational and emotional reasons for buying a product or service, businesses need to share the story behind their brand, the purpose of its existence, and why the same is relevant in consumers’ life need to be consistently communicated in a media agnostic way. This is all the more critical as all brands and services operate in an environment of sameness.”

Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles, government bodies, industry associations and reputed media groups in India and abroad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)