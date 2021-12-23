Delhi court stops publication house from selling, distribution of book on ex-Yes Bank CEO

The publishing of the book titled 'The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story' has been restrained until the next date of hearing

A Delhi court on Thursday restricted publisher Penguin Random House India amongst others from publishing, selling and distributing the book based on former CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor. The court has issued the order for the book titled “The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story” until his next date of hearing. Reports inform that the court has also restrained Almighty Tech Films from releasing and marketing any movie having any direct or indirect relation or reference to Kapoor without prior consent.

Rajesh Kumar, The Additional District Judge, Karkardooma Court, on Wednesday said that the Court is in the considered view that the plaintiff is entitled to immediate protection to safeguard his reputation. The Judge added that his reputation would suffer irreparable harm if injunctions, as prayed for, is not granted as much as he would suffer further loss to his reputation.

The court order said, “defendants and/ or their associates, affiliates, servants, agents, directors, partners, employees, representatives and all other persons acting for and on their behalf are restrained from authoring, making, publishing, republishing, further selling and/or further distributing and/or further circulating the book titled as “The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story” till next date of hearing". Kapoor has been accused in various cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has been in judicial custody since March 2020.

Kapoor, the ex-CEO of Yes Bank and Managing Director, had approached the Court through his advocates Vijay Aggarwal, Naman Joshi, and Rhythm Aggarwal and assailed the defamatory book that had been authored by Furquan Moharkan and published by Penguin. Reports inform that Furquan Moharkan had made various baseless and scurrilous allegations against Kapoor without any basis and painted Kapoor in a negative light as a 'villain' and a 'fixer' in the book. He had also assailed the movie that was being made based on the book by a Jodhpur-based company Almighty Tech Films.

Vijay Aggarwal, Kapoor's advocate contended that the defamatory book available online and offline had been written about Kapoor without any inputs from Kapoor or his family and had relied on statements of undisclosed witnesses which had allegedly been analysed by Moharkhan. Also, Almighty Tech Films were now in the process of producing an unauthorized biopic based on the book which was likely to cause further prejudice to Kapoor.

