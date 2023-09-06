Deccan Herald announces 'digital rebirth' with refreshed website design
The new site has a clean layout showcasing crisp content and contemporary functionality
Deccan Herald (DH) celebrated its 75th anniversary with a digital rebirth. DH launched its refreshed website, presenting a clean layout, crisp content, and contemporary functionality.
Sitaraman Shankar, Editor of Deccan Herald & CEO of The Printers (Mysore), said: "We were very keen to give users something special and the team produced a design that combines the best of Print and Digital. Feedback has been great: Clearly, our top-notch journalism, commitment to speaking truth to power, and generating impact for the common man, have found an attractive digital home.”
The website maintains a national character while preserving the expertise that informs its coverage of Karnataka and Bengaluru. This redesign follows the newspaper's 2019 relaunch featuring a new masthead and tagline, the introduction of a mobile app three years ago, and the relaunch of the e-paper. The website introduces a wide array of offerings, including online-only opinion pieces, innovative storytelling formats such as web stories and news shots for quick consumption, dynamic live blogs providing a blow-by-blow account of unfolding news events, and high-quality video content. It offers e-advertisers improved ad placement to capture readers' attention, while ensuring a seamless non-disruptive reading experience for users, making it a compelling proposition.
The site's rejuvenated look is the result of meticulous work by their internal design team, including some of the country's finest designers. In an era where journalism often drowns in noise or sensationalism, Deccan Herald's new online presence radiates calm confidence. With 20 million unique users and 52 million page views, deccanherald.com remains a trusted destination for those seeking informed and insightful reporting. This transformation marks another significant milestone in Deccan Herald's journey.
'Brand Surge is an idea that uplifts the big dreams of small businesses'
Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at, Times Network, sheds light on the network's innovative initiative for the start-up ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 11:20 AM | 6 min read
In an ever-evolving media landscape, Times Network emerges at the forefront of change with Brand Surge, an innovative initiative tailored for the start-up ecosystem. Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at Times Network, talks about the thought behind Brand Surge and the vast potential it holds. As the first Indian TV network to pioneer such an offering, the emphasis is on rendering the advertising space accessible and efficient, irrespective of a start-up’s stage or budget. Kenia tells us that Brand Surge is not just an advertising solution, but a partnership in a start-up’s growth story. Edited excerpts from the interview:
What was the inspiration behind launching Brand Surge?
A. Times Network believes that big dreams should not be the preserve of big brands alone. As a media network that reaches out to India's decision makers and influencers, it's our duty to catalyze this change. This idea, that even small brands should aim for a larger market share, has been the overarching thought behind Brand Surge. The next level of growth for the country is going to be driven by these start-ups. Unfortunately, over the past year, there has been a funding winter which has slowed down funding, hampering the growth of several start-ups. That is where we want to make an impact in this ecosystem and help the start-ups grow, advertise on TV, create awareness, build their brands, and meet their business objectives.
Can you explain the unique value proposition of Brand Surge, especially when compared to traditional advertising methods?
A. Traditionally, the advertising on TV has been through 10 to 30 seconds of TV commercials (TVC). Most early stage start-ups do not have a TVC making it difficult for them to advertise through the traditional means. And the cost of preparing a TVC is quite exorbitant. So, we had to think about solutions where they can advertise without a TVC, and that’s where we designed innovative impact inventory to help them advertise.
What are the various advertising options available under Brand Surge, and how can start-ups determine the best fit for their brand?
A. As I mentioned above, it is a non-TVC format, which means that they can advertise without any creative video. They can opt for L bands, Aston bands to convey their messaging as well as their brand. Secondly, to meet their objectives, we can offer them content integration including integrations on shows like Start-up central. In addition, we work with brands to design innovative impact inventory that best suits their needs.
With services starting from as low as Rs. 1 lakh, how do you ensure affordability while guaranteeing a wide reach?
A. If the startups opted for normal advertising, it would have cost them anywhere between Rs 5-10 lakh. However, through Brand Surge, we offer startups highly discounted packages making it affordable for them. We offer them different channels depending on their messaging, target audience, and business objectives.
Given the potential reach of up to 25 crore viewers, can you talk about the success stories you've witnessed or anticipate seeing with this initiative?
A. It has been about three weeks since we launched Brand Surge. The early response has been pretty encouraging. In a short span of time, we are in conversations with more than 100 start-ups who are at different stages in their business, product, and funding journey. Many D2C companies find English Movies and Entertainment channels suited for their products and audiences whereas certain SaaS players are interested in Times Now, aiming to reach out to decision-makers. The concern that start-ups have is the perception that advertising on TV is expensive. Typically, start-ups lean towards digital performance marketing where the focus is mainly on conversions, shifting TV advertising to a later stage. But during the funding winter, brands realized that while chasing conversions, they overlooked building a brand or brand loyalty. Now, with Brand Surge, they see the potential in TV to help them establish their brand, build credibility, and create a long-term impact beyond mere conversions.
Why do you think it’s essential for start-ups to consider TV advertising in today's digital age?
A. TV has its unique offering today, as even now, the majority of India watches TV. While digital penetration is increasing, it hasn't reached the last mile yet. So, why should start-ups miss out on the wide reach TV offers? They should definitely consider TV as an advertising medium. The perception that it's expensive holds them back, but Brand Surge aims to change that mindset, showcasing what TV offers in terms of reaching a wider audience across the country.
What kind of support and guidance can start-ups expect from the Brand Surge team post advertising?
A. At the onset of their journey, we work closely with brands to decide the kind of messaging they wish to send out. We understand their advertising motives, and their current business objectives. Then we assist in defining their target audience to achieve those business objectives. We then align their needs with our offerings, be it general news, business news, or English entertainment, taking into consideration sub-groups like Hindi or English, music, or movies. As part of this initiative, we are also partnering with venture capital funds, angel networks, incubators, and accelerators. If any of the start-ups are looking to raise funds or want to be incubated, we facilitate introductions with these entities. Lastly, as they progress in their journey, we offer them advanced brand solutions to further their television advertising. Our commitment is to guide and support them throughout their brand journey.
As the first Indian TV network to offer such a program, what challenges did Times Network face in conceptualizing and implementing Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we had to debunk the myth that TV advertising is expensive. We then had to determine how to communicate the idea that even early-stage start-ups could afford to advertise on TV. That's how we developed the concept of advertising on TV for Rs 1 Lakh. The next challenge was understanding how they could advertise on TV in the absence of a TV commercial. So, we brainstormed on ways they could advertise even without a TVC. Finally, our approach on sales had to be different. Interacting with start-ups is unique. We needed professionals who understood the start-up landscape, their business objectives and could customize effective solutions accordingly.
What advice would you give to start-ups looking to make the most out of their association with Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we educate them. We help them grasp the core objectives of TV advertising. Then, we assist in defining their target audience and selecting the right platform. We present a mix of Surge offerings and guide them in choosing the best packages and platforms. Lastly, we want their relationship with TV advertising to evolve and not end with Brand Surge, we want them to make an entry and see how they can climb up the value chain on TV advertising as and when they grow and have investments to make on television. We guide them through the entire journey, from the initial pitch to exploring more advanced advertising options as they grow.
Times Network bags 32 metals at enba 2022
The media company won 10 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was held at Raddison Blu, Noida on August 27. The spectacular awards ceremony honoured the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. At the star-studded awards night, Times Network took home a total of 32 metals for their exemplary work. Coming to the metal tally, the media conglomerate bagged 10 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze metals across categories at enba 2022.
The awards night was graced by top journalists and experts from the Indian broadcast news media industry.
enba recognizes excellence in television news and honours broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India. The awards were given under seven broad categories including Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards which were further divided into several sub-categories.
The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business ecosystem. The enba 2022 jury was led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
NDTV bags 12 awards at 15th edition of enba
These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its social campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 10:47 AM | 4 min read
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
The most significant award, Lifetime Achievement, goes to Sonia Singh, NDTV’s Editorial Director. In her over three-decade long association with NDTV, Sonia has reported and led the coverage & analysis of every major news event in India from 8 general elections to the Kargil war & many more. She anchors the marquee interview show, ‘The NDTV Dialogues’, which brings together thought leaders in different fields for a conversation on Indian and global contemporary challenges.
Executive Editor and Principal Anchor Vishnu Som's extensive and hard-hitting news coverage on war-hit Ukraine has won him an award for the Best News Coverage-International (English). NDTV's Anurag Dwary's sharp reportage on the outrage over 'Bulldozer Raj' in Khargone and Sreeja MS's courageous reporting on the Sri Lanka unrest, where she was teargassed multiple times, has won them an award for the Best Coverage by News Reporter (Hindi and English categories respectively).
In addition, NDTV’s social campaigns also added a bounty of awards. The ‘NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India’ campaign, now about to enter its landmark 10th season, has won three awards for the Best Campaign for Social Cause (English), Best Programme On Social Issue (English), and Best promo (English). The ‘Banega Swasth India” started in 2014 as a campaign to take forward the Swachh Bharat mission, and then pivoted to spreading awareness about the importance of health for all.
Also winning three awards is the Justice ‘For Every Child campaign’ – NDTV’s initiative with the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation to build a child marriage free India. The three awards won by the campaign include Best Talk Show (Hindi), Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) and Best Campaign For Social Cause (Hindi).
‘Mesmerising Maharashtra’, a series showcasing Maharashtra’s hidden travel locations, has won for the Best Coverage on Travel (English) and the series has also got Harsh Dawar his 2nd consecutive award in the Best Video editor category.
A complete list of the ENBA Award winners for the NDTV group are:
• Lifetime Achievement – Sonia Singh
• Best News Coverage (International) – Vishnu Som (Ukraine War)
• Best Coverage by a News Reporter – Anurag Dwary, Sreeja MS
• Best Talk Show (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Programme On Social Issue (English) - Banega Swasth India
• Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Coverage on Travel (English) - Mesmerizing Maharashtra
• Best Video Editor - Harsh Dawar
• Best Channel Promo (English) - Banega Swasth India (Mother's Day Special)
TV news can learn from music industry to tackle challenges: Vikram Chandra, Editorji
Chandra was speaking at a fireside chat at the e4m NewsNext 2023 Summit on the topic of news influencers becoming more important than media companies
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 1:26 PM | 5 min read
Noting that finding the quality content that you need in a sea of information is like standing under a waterfall and trying to drink it, Vikram Chandra, senior TV newsman and Founder, Editorji Technologies, spoke about why he moved on from TV to digital video, and emerging technology solutions to problems of media viewership and addressability.
Chandra was speaking at a fireside chat at the exchange4media NewsNext 2023 Conference with Shantanu David, Principal Correspondent, exchange4media Group, about ‘Will news influencers become more important than media companies.’
“There are serious problems with television news. So Editorji is not necessarily an effort to set up an alternative. It's a technological solution that may point to a path for the future. It's a work in progress. It was not going to be done by one company or one organization. But we are facing an inflexion point right now in technology. With what's happening with AI, and with OTT and streaming,” he said.
“TV is a broken business model. We all know that; we have no TRPs, and we know that there's no money in doing 'quality' content. So you've got to put all of those boxes. We know that you're paying carriage fees. We know that no subscription money is coming, and therefore you have to turn to TRPs, and the only way to get TRPs is to yell and scream and do sensational content and there's no money to invest in good content,” he continued.
He said that instead of going over what was wrong with TV news, let us turn our attention to where digital video news is going wrong “The problem here is a flood of data, a flood of videos. It's coming to you on WhatsApp. It's coming to you on Facebook. It's coming to you on YouTube. You go to YouTube and say ‘I'm going to see the news’. How are you going to see the news? It's a flood that's coming to you. And that's the reason why digital news has not taken off. It's a problem of being able to provide adequate and proper curation. So you as a user or any user can get to rated video in a form that is acceptable to them.”
This was a realization that struck him about six, or seven years ago and was one of the factors that led Chandra to leave NDTV live television and try to find the solution. "That's why I like coming to forums like this talking to you who are sitting out here so we can try and collectively find a solution to this.”
“We've got to find a solution in a manner that is inspired to some extent by the music industry. And I'll tell you why I'm saying this because music 10 years ago was facing a crisis very similar to what video news is facing today. And the parallels are almost exact. Television news is like radio and I’ve said this before. On the radio, you’ve got to listen to whatever is being streamed to you. There's no personalization. There's no customization. As a stream comes to you, you can watch it and if you don't like it, you change the channel,” he said.
On the other hand, according to Chandra, digital video news today is like cassettes and CDs. You can find the story that you want but you have to go searching for it and the user experience is not correct. “And by the way, if you're saying algorithms are going to do that even that's not perfect because the algorithms are being guided by your click behaviour but this is a broken process for a variety of reasons.
“Music found an answer in Spotify, Apple Music and many other formats and what fundamentally those formats are doing is: Number one, it creates algorithms through and creates the playlist that you will like, I'm customizing the same thing for you. Number two, it has a true expert curation; expert curation means these are the best 20 songs in the last week, top Songs of the 1970s, whatever you like to listen to. Number three. It allows people to build their playlists, and share them with others.
That’s what Editorji is trying to do and what Chandra and his team have been trying to do for the last four, or five years. “That essentially is what it is about it is about: how do you curate the flood of information in the stories and make them into a digestible package? If you were to open the app, you would see there is a there is an AI news feed that is personalized and customized. Then there is expert curation that shows the top 10 stories in xyz field and the third is perhaps the most exciting, as this is where news influencers come into it. We bought out a technology maker that allows users to create their video news channel.”
Any time can be prime time for news: Sudipto Chowdhuri, India TV
At the e4m NewsNext 2023, Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV, discussed the nitty gritty of the sponsorship game for news channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 11:50 AM | 3 min read
“When we talk about getting sponsorship to the organisation, we need to understand the connect between the brands that we operate with and the brand that we are as a particular news channel,” said Sudipto Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV in a fireside chat with Sohini Ganguly, Senior Correspondent, exchange4media, at the News Next Conference 2023.
Chowdhuri gave an example of how different a Harley Davidson is from Gucci. “You will not think of the two in the same way. Similarly, whenever a channel deals with a particular brand, we need to understand the aspects that we are connecting on,” he added.
Chowdhuri also pointed out that post-pandemic, there has been a mindset among advertisers that if they are advertising with a particular channel, they need to squeeze out the channel to the last drop of deliverable. “We are not towels. So we need to collaborate and understand the brand philosophy of each other, and see how we can help each other rather than packing in more and more things,” he said.
Speaking about the upcoming elections, Chowdhuri highlighted that the market as of now has not been responding too well. “If you remove the government advertisement and see the overall scenario, corporate has been moving really slow,” he mentioned.
However, he also said that if we look at the 2018 elections, there was a surge of roughly 46% of clients who came newly on board. “People do look to spend good money during elections. In India TV we specifically have a good lineup of programming coming up, we go a little tough on which brand we get on board and which brand we do not get on board,” Chowdhuri added.
He believes that the money will be divided since there is also the festive season and sports season that’s knocking on the door before the elections.
For the longest time, only prime time was a key focus for advertisers. Chowdhuri said that the majority of salespeople, most of the time, have sold the prime time as evening prime time. “Morning is a prime time for news; evening is a prime time for news. And for that matter, any time can become prime time for news. Most of the clients will push the broadcaster or salespeople to get a spot in the evening; that doesn’t make sense,” he said.
India TV recently became the only newsgroup to have exclusive CTV news channels in India. “CTV is growing very fast. The benefit is that the attributes are digital, but the screen is still a television screen and there is the benefit of co-viewing,” he mentioned.
Disclosure and transparency are of key importance to the audience today. Sharing some best practices for disclosing sponsored content, Chowdhuri said, “You need to look at the context of the brand associating with you. We are very careful about these things, as a channel. You will never see an irrelevant brand sponsoring irrelevant stuff. There are some categories that we do not allow to advertise on specific programmes.”
He also mentioned that good collaboration is not just about taking the money and protecting the bottom line. “The medium we work for is very powerful. You sell with pride and you walk away with your head held high,” he concluded.
'It's our collective responsibility to raise the bar of debates on news channels'
Panellists at the e4m NewsNext Summit discussed 'Defending the Indefensible: Making of a Primetime Blockbuster'
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:08 AM | 4 min read
To address what goes into delivering a blockbuster primetime and the issues that the news industry faces, e4m NewsNext presented a session on "Defending the Indefensible: Making of a Primetime Blockbuster."
Panellists included Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor of Special Projects, CNN-News18; Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson, BJP; Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party; Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson, BJP, and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX. Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal, moderated the session.
To begin, Ilmi highlighted that early primetime and primetime are highly significant parts of television viewership. "A lot goes into planning and putting together all the ingredients for that perfect recipe that will make a primetime blockbuster. Every day, there is a lot of planning that goes on, from debating the key issues of the day to inviting different spokespersons from different parties, and I believe certain channels have figured out the formula extremely well. We in the BJP are supported by a multitude of studies and our personal understanding of the topic."
Chiming in, Narasimhan said we need to start putting what works for our country, first, editorially. Irrespective of what side of the political spectrum you are, who you like, we don't like, there can be no doubt that we love our country. “Going forward the next two and a half decades, it's going to be about putting the country first and its interest first. So as long as you align your editorial thought with saying this is good for the country, and this is not good for the country, it gives you absolute clarity.”
Gulati recalled the time when he was trained in journalism in an era of competition: “What is the other person doing? How can you do it harder, faster, better and louder than them? So you're watching all your competitors and all of us are trying to do exactly the same thing across six news channels. From subject to spokespersons, the conversations are exactly the same. Doing something different is difficult but once you take that leap of imagination, there is no going back. Something different is possible if you are passionate about your profession but sometimes we lose passion too.”
The format of the debate is very fast-paced, said Shergill. “It’s a vicious circle of demand and supply. There is an appetite for facts, TRP and sensationalism; so you have to package all this.” He also shared that he wrote to the NBA (News Broadcaster Association) saying that basic civility and respect for each other need to be restored into the TV debates for longevity. Abusive language and heated arguments can surely give you some applause but kindness and calmness can give you success in the long run.”
He also said that sometimes spokespersons get into the habit of abusing the anchor as the shortest way to make their point or abusing a fellow party spokesperson as the shortest way to prove a point. “No. We have to figure out for the nine o'clock primetime look. I have to say my best things in those few seconds. The anchor is doing his or her job and as spokesperson, I have to put the points. And lastly, the reality of politics is as in politics someday you're the pigeon or the statue. So be aware and put the best foot forward.” He also said alone it's not the responsibility of an anchor but it's also a responsibility of a party spokesperson. “We have a long game to go. People will remember our credibility and not abuses.”
On how Bhadouria prepares for blockbuster primetime he said he does the groundwork himself according to the anchor of the show. “In today’s debate show, one cannot say what he or she wants to convey. The responsibility should be from both sides. Sometimes anchor thinks it's only a spokesperson’s responsibility to be accountable to the viewers which is not right.”
The panellists concluded the topic and shared that while we all talk about how the quality of debates should be better, it's not just an anchor or a spokesperson’s responsibility; it’s a collective effort including the viewer to raise the bar of political debates.
Media was once under the tyranny of the state, then market and now algorithm: Barkha Dutt
Dutt, the Founder and Editor of MoJo Story, spoke about the growing relevance of digital news and staying ahead of AI at the e4m NewsNext Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 1:44 PM | 4 min read
When television news became privatized in India in 1995, Barkha Dutt, Founder and Editor of Mojo Story, recalled when India Today and NDTV were tasked with producing 30-minute news bulletins in English and Hindi.
Dutt shared that at that time many people came into television from newspapers, but there were some of them who were first-generation entrants into television news.
A former television person and now the founder of a digital news organisation, Dutt said technology is what we make of them. “The question to be asked today is 'What have we made of television news?'”
Speaking at the 12th Edition of NewsNext Summit 2023, Dutt shared how Mojo Story spent weeks in Manipur for news coverage. She said the largest presence of media in Manipur apart from the local news media were independent digital platforms. “I did not see a large presence of television news on the ground in a sustained way other than as purely reactive to that viral video. There was no before and after coverage of Manipur on our TV channels.”
She said it's time to stop theorizing about the potential of a medium and start looking at why many people decided to leave television. “The reasons are complicated. In my case, it was a combination of reasons. I was tired of being an employee and started having disagreements with my managers over how free I was about the stories I wanted to.”
Dutt who has spent three decades in media said that India's media has gone through three tyrannies. “We started with the tyranny of being state-owned. Then we went to the tyranny of the market; you were required to do what the market wanted you to do. Now in the tyranny of the algorithm. I don't want to romanticize the digital world and say there are no pressures to get views in the digital world. We live in an age where the challenge is who will click on your story.”
She also highlighted that television news has evolved in India and has led to many of its best talents leaving television and stepping out of it. “Television news has a broken revenue model because of which it stopped spending money on reporting. I discovered this when I actually launched my digital platform.”
Reuters Institute tells us that most Indians get their content from YouTube and WhatsApp which is why most TV channels today have had to pivot to taking their YouTube and digital strategy much more seriously than they ever had to, said Dutt.
Talking about the future of not just Mojo Story, but the future of digital content and digital news content in India, Dutt said that like everywhere else in newspapers and television, they are still figuring out revenue models.
“I think across mediums the biggest crisis for media not just in India but globally is how do you remain journalists and find a way to be self-sustaining? What is the best way to fund media in a way that remains independent?”
She added, “We're trying to figure it out. But I can tell you that in terms of impact, in terms of being able to change the perception of a story, in terms of connecting with your viewers in terms of connecting with your readers, we are in a much freer space.”
According to Dutt, one year from now, everyone will be using AI to write copy, captions and descriptions and to generate videos and there are an entire slew of jobs that will be in danger.
“I mentioned this because of the one thing AI can't do. The one thing that technology can't do is to build a relationship between yourself and your audience and that’s why I am confident about Mojo Story because I believe that today people do not come to a website, channel or program, they come to a person. We are entering a medium agnostic phase of content because if everybody's consuming content on their phone then whether you're running a 20-person organization or a 2000-person organization, you will have the same opportunity to connect with your audience.”
She further concluded, “As a journalist today, three things remain undeterred by technology and by the medium -- passion, authenticity and the capacity to take risks and be courageous in your storytelling. It doesn't matter what the medium is.”
