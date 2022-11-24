Amazon India gets labour min summon over voluntary separation programme

The ministry has received a complaint from a body of IT employees calling the recent layoffs unethical and illegal

Amazon India has received a notice from the labour ministry over introducing a voluntary separation programme that was brought in as part of the e-commerce giant's global layoffs.

The summon came after the ministry received a complaint from a body of IT employees calling the layoffs unethical and illegal.

A fortnight ago, Amazon took to cost-cutting measures to increase profitability. It asked staffers in certain units to look for other profiles within the company.

