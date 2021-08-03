Alok Mehta takes over as Editorial Director of iTV Network

Mehta has edited a number of publications, including the Hindi Outlook, the Nav Bharat Times, the Nai Dunia, the Dainik Bhaksar, the National Duniya and Governance Now Hindi among others.

Noted journalist and Padma Shri Awardee Alok Mehta has been appointed as Editorial Director of iTV Network (Hindi India News) and Hindi daily Aaj Samaj.

Mehta worked as the Hindi editor at the Voice of Germany in Cologne from 1979 t0 1982 . He then worked as a coordinating editor and correspondent for Voice of America based at Delhi for 10 years .

Mehta has edited a number of publications, including the Hindi Outlook, the Nav Bharat Times, the Nai Dunia, the Dainik Bhaksar, the National Duniya and Governance Now Hindi. In 2002 he launched Hindi Outlook Saptahik. In 2009, he was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri for his notable work.

