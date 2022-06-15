Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against Alt News Founder

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court has refused to quash a first information report (FIR) lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for calling Hindu seers Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop “hate mongers” on Twitter.

Dismissing his plea, the vacation bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Ajay Kumar Srivastava observed, “The perusal of the record makes out, prima facie, offences against the petitioner at this stage and there appears to be a sufficient ground for investigation in the case.”

“The evidence has to be gathered after a thorough investigation and placed before the Court concerned on the basis of which alone the Court concerned concerned can come to a conclusion one way or the other on the allegations levelled by the petitioner. If the allegations are bereft of truth and made maliciously, the investigation will say so,” the court added.

An FIR was lodged against the fact-checking website co-founder on June 1 under Section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 ( punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act at the Khairabad police station in Sitapur district for deliberately “outraging religious feelings” of the seers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)