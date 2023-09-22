Ad filmmaker Elias Kazmi critical after road mishap

Kazmi, who is Director-Production at Turner International India, was allegedly hit and dragged by a car being driven by a juvenile in Jammu

Ad filmmaker Elias Kazmi (58) has met with an accident and is on ventilator support, as per media reports. He was riding a scooter and was dragged leaving him with critical injuries.

Kazmi, who is Director-Production at Turner International India, was allegedly hit and dragged by a car being driven by a juvenile. The incident took place in Jammu's Bhatindi, media networks reported.

According to reports citing eyewitness accounts, Kazmi approached the juvenile behind the wheels of a Mahindra Thar after colliding with the vehicle. The 16-year-old son of the deputy superintendent of police in Jammu and Kashmir allegedly hit the filmmaker again, dragging and critically injuring him in the process.



Friends and family have started a social media campaign to highlight the issue and to ensure justice is served.

Kazmi is currently on life support.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)