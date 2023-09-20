8 of 10 South cinema goers visit theatre at least once a month, twice national avg: GroupM
As per the GroupM South Cinema Audience Behaviour Report, Amazon Prime is the most-used entertainment app across regions
GroupM has launched the South Cinema Audience Behaviour Report that sheds light on the movie-going habits of the South cinema audience and provides insights to advertisers and marketers.
According to the report, ‘watching a movie at a theatre’ has the highest monthly average frequency of all outdoor leisure activities among South cinema audience - with an average of 1.8 visits per month, translating to 22 visits annually. The report also reveals that 8 out of 10 South Cinema audience visit a theatre at least once a month, which is twice the national average.
Commenting on the report, Ajay Mehta, MD - Cinema and OOH, GroupM India said, "Our report is a game-changing tool for marketers and advertisers looking to engage with South Cinema audience. By shedding light on the unique preferences and behaviours of this audience, we can now tailor our campaigns to resonate with them on a deeper level. A noteworthy example is the exceptional success of 'Jailer,' starring Rajinikanth, which has become the top-grossing Tamil film in India. Impressively, 'Jailer' ranks as the second-fastest Tamil film to amass an astonishing ₹550 crore worldwide at the box office. The fact that a heavy cross-section of South Cinema audience is watching 32 movies in a year highlights the immense potential of this market. With the South Cinema Audience Behaviour Report, we are equipped with the insights needed to tap into this potential and drive real business results."
The report further highlights that 'heavy' South moviegoers visit the cinema on an average of 32 times annually, which is 20 visits more than the national average. Further, the heavy cross-section of South Cinema audience from Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and, Kerala watches 36 movies in a year.
The report also throws a light on language preferences among the South Cinema audience.
In Karnataka, Telugu is the second most preferred language among those preferring Kannada, while in Kerala, Tamil is the second most preferred language for those preferring Malayalam. The report also suggests that horror/thriller is the top genre for visiting a cinema in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and, Kerala.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cine-goers prefer to watch a movie on the first day with a preference of 66% for any show on the first day. Apparently, all South cinema audience consider nearby theatres.
The South Cinema Audience Behaviour Report provides marketers and advertisers with valuable insights into the preferences and behaviours of Southern states regular cine-goers. The data and insights from this report will enable advertisers to create more effective marketing campaigns and better connect with the South Indian audience.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
I.N.D.I.A alliance CMs may not advertise on some channels: Reports
This comes after the I.N.D.I.A. Media Committee decided not to send representatives to shows and events hosted by certain journalists/anchors
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 9:54 AM | 1 min read
The 11 Chief Ministers who are part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance are considering to stop advertising on some TV channels that they believe are pro-BJP.
As per a social media fan page dedicated to TMC MP Mahua Moitra, "The plan is to hit these propaganda channels financially."
The fan page says: "Let these channels run BJP’s agenda by inviting BJP’s spokesperson & also run their channel from the money earned from advertisements given by BJP ruled state."
This comes after the I.N.D.I.A. Media Committee decided not to send their representatives to shows and events hosted by certain journalists/anchors.
The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed anguish and concern at the decision.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI gives more time to submit comments on OTT consultation paper
The authority said that the last date for submission of counter comments on the OTT consultation paper is now September 29
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 9:09 AM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper on 'Regulatory Mechanism for Over The Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services to September 29, 2023.
TRAI said that keeping in view the request of an industry association for the extension of time for submission of counter comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of counter comments.
On the request of stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments was initially extended up to August 18, then to September 1 and thereafter till September 15.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RK Swamy Hansa Group's Srinivasan K Swamy elected as Chairman of ABC
Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor & Director of Malayala Manorama representing Publisher Members on the Council was elected as the Deputy Chairman
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Srinivasan K. Swamy, Executive Chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group has
been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)
for the year 2023-2024.
Swamy currently serves as Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising
Associations, he was earlier President / Chairman of International Advertising
Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency
Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards
Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce
& Industry and Madras Management Association.
Swamy was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising
Agencies Association of India (AAAI).
Riyad Mathew, Chief Associate Editor & Director of Malayala Manorama
representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the
Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.
Mohit Jain, Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. representing
Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the Hon. Secretary
of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.
Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO Media & OOH of Madison
Communications Pvt. Ltd. representing Advertising Agencies Members on the
Council was unanimously re-elected as the Hon. Treasurer of the Bureau for the
year 2023-2024.
Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for the year 2023-2024 are as
under:
Advertising Agencies Representatives
1. Srinivasan K Swamy, R K Swamy Ltd. – Chairman
2. Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd. – Hon. Treasurer
3. Prasanth Kumar, Group M Media India Private Limited
4. Vaishali Verma, Initiative Media (India) Pvt. Ltd
Publishers Representatives
1. Riyad Mathew - Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd.. – Dy. Chairman
2. Pratap G. Pawar – Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd.
3. Shailesh Gupta - Jagran Prakashan Ltd
4. Praveen Someshwar – HT Media Ltd.
5. Mohit Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. - Hon. Secretary
6. Dhruba Mukherjee – ABP Pvt. Ltd.
7. Karan. Darda - Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd
8. Girish Agarwal – DB Corp Limited
Advertiser Representatives
1. Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd.
2. Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company Ltd.
3. Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Secretariat
Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEE case: SAT asks Sebi if inquiry will be completed in 8 months
The SAT hearing for Punit Goenka's appeal against the Sebi order has been postponed to September 27
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 9:12 AM | 1 min read
The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked Sebi if it would be able to wrap up the inquiry against Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra in eight months or would it require more time, media networks have reported.
The SAT hearing for Goenka's appeal against the Sebi order has been postponed to September 27.
As per reports, Sebi had earlier said that it would complete the inquiry in a span of eight months.
On September 8, SAT refused to give interim relief to Goenka in a plea filed by him against a SEBI order that bars him from holding key managerial positions in Zee group firms and the merged Zee-Sony entity.
Goenka had earlier on August 26 moved SAT against the SEBI order.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Axis Finance moves NCLAT against NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger
Axis Finance is one of the lenders or creditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) whose objections were dismissed by NCLT on August 10
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Axis Finance has on Thursday appealed in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Mumbai bench of NCLT’s order approving the merger of media conglomerates ZEE and Sony.
Intimating the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ZEEL said, “The Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of Axis Finance Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order dated August 10, 2023, passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench, dismissing the Interlocutory Application and approving the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).”
Axis Finance is one of the lenders or creditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) whose objections were dismissed by NCLT on August 10.
This is the second bank that has moved the NCLAT after IDBI Bank last week approached the appellate tribunal.
On August 10, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT had given its nod to Zee's $10 billion merger with Culver Max. It had dismissed the objections raised by lenders including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.
NCLT had cleared the decks for the merger of ZEE and Sony after a roller-coaster ride of two years.
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with ZEEL’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
After getting the requisite approvals and NOCs from shareholders and certain regulators, including SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the scheme.
On July 11, the tribunal had reserved its order on the merger following hearing objections from several creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Imax Corp.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Is baar, sau paar,' says India's luminaries in Sony Sports Network's Asian Games campaign
The grand campaign has the nation's stalwarts joining the broadcaster’s mission and sharing their messages for the participating athletes
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 2:10 PM | 6 min read
Ahead of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, official broadcasters, Sony Sports Network, have launched the grandest campaign in the history of the Asian Games in India. In order to ensure that the message ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ resonates across every corner of India, Sony Sports Network has garnered support from an impressive line-up of influential and iconic figures such as Union Minister of Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan along with Chiefs of tri-services Gen Manoj Pandey, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who have put their might behind the Indian athletes vying for top honours at the prestigious multi-sporting event.
Recognizing the power of collective ambition, the campaign shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of Indian sports – those who have relentlessly dedicated themselves to their respective disciplines and are on the precipice of donning the national colours at this esteemed multi-sport event.
Among the prominent influencers of the country who have joined the broadcaster’s mission and shared their messages for the participating athletes to reach higher echelons in this edition of the quadrennial extravaganza are Amitabh Bachchan, Sudha Murty, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma Mirabai Chanu, Zaheer Khan, Anju Bobby George, Raja Randhir Singh and many more. Also joining the broadcaster, was an all-star lineup of Indian sports journalists who have been covering the journeys of our sporting heroes from Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Rajasthan Patrika, The Telegraph, Deccan Chronicle, Dinakaran, Lokmat, Eenadu, Gujarat Samachar, Sandesh, Asomya Pratidin, Sportskeeda along with RJs from Radio City and Radio One and representatives from leading news channels Aaj Tak and NDTV 24X7.
This vast consortium unites with a singular purpose: to challenge Indian athletes to transcend past records, to push boundaries, and to ignite a nationwide fervor for sports. The strategy stands clear: a united India, cheering in unison, can inspire its athletes to unprecedented heights.
Sony Sports Network’s ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ campaign is the grandest campaign ever made in the history of Asian Games in India. The campaign has attracted a host of sponsors such as Hyundai, JSW, Limca Sportz, Paisabazaar, LIC of India, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India, Panasonic amongst others and more brands are expected to be announced by the time the Asian Games begin on 23rd September, 2023.
Comments:
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“The Asian Games is one of the grandest stages in the sporting world of Asia and the Indian contingent is training hard to add to our medal count. It’s a moment of national pride as we have stalwarts from every walk of life joining us for the campaign to rally behind our Indian athletes making this the grandest campaign ever for the Asian Games. Adding to that, we have also received great support from our sponsors who will surely benefit from the strategic partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games.”
Sandeep Mehrotra, Head Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“Over the years, multi sporting events have attracted significant viewer interest and we have done well to tap into the immense potential of non-cricket sports in India. Brands want to associate with content that is not only culturally relevant but also inspirational and evokes national pride. The 19th Asian Games on Sony Sports Network will provide advertisers the ideal platform to communicate their message to a wide demographic of receptive viewers from across the country through innovative advertising solutions. We are thrilled to witness a tremendous response for the upcoming 19th Asian Games with advertiser interest from across categories like Automobiles, BFSI, Beverage, consumer durables and others.”
Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd:
“Hyundai's partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games signifies a strategic commitment that extends beyond the world of sports in India. Sport serves as a formidable catalyst, fostering performance, personal growth, teamwork, and discipline among our youth. By investing in events like the Asian Games, Hyundai not only promotes youth participation but also ignites their aspirations, encouraging them to dream big and realize their full potential. This initiative is one of many in Hyundai's sports portfolio, aligned with our overarching mission of enriching vibrant and healthy communities.
Our strategic alliance with sports nurtures talent and resonates with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' In this endeavor, Hyundai goes beyond manufacturing cars; we actively contribute to the construction and promotion of a brighter future for youth through the transformative power of sports.”
Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com:
We are delighted to associate with Sony Sports Network for the 19th Asian Games, the biggest stage for sports in the continent. At Paisabazaar, we have always believed in leveraging the power of sports to take our brand to each and every household across towns and cities in India. Our association with the Asian Games is also in line with our commitment towards promoting sports and encouraging athletes across the country. This year’s Asian Games promises to be bigger and better with a record participation by the Indian contingent. We are firm believers of a long-term partnership with our media partners and with Sony Sports Network, once again, we aim to leverage the power of the broadcaster’s customised solutions for this marquee event. Paisabazaar wishes the entire Indian contingent all the best for the Games."
The 19th Asian Games will also see a first ever appearance for the Indian cricket teams at the Asian Games with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Smriti Mandhana headlining the teams. Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be one of India's top medal hopefuls in Javelin throw followed by PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who have been in excellent form in recent months and are strong contenders for medals in badminton. In addition to these athletes, the runners, archers, Indian rugby, hockey and football teams, swimmers, bridge, and chess teams, amongst others, will also be competing to add to the medal tally. All these athletes will be giving their best to help India achieve its goal of the 100 medal tally for the 19th edition of the quadrennial event.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MRUC India reports gross income of Rs 1.15 crore in FY22-23
The council has also announced the potential relaunch of the IRS study in its annual report
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
The Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) has reported an increase of 9.52 % in gross income to Rs 1.15 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 1.05 crore for the year March 31, 2022.
MRUCI’s revenue from operations, which consists of subscriptions for IRS reports, declined by 22% for the year ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 14.37 lakh from Rs 18.59 lakh while other income grew 15% to Rs 1 crore from Rs 87.13 lakh. Income from membership subscriptions declined by 10.46% to Rs 32.62 lakh against Rs 36.43 lakh.
The company’s total expenditure for the year grew by 26.44 % to Rs 97.27 lakh against Rs 76.93 lakh for the year ended March 31, 2022. Employee benefit expenses of the company stood at Rs 71.06 lakh against Rs 55.89 lakh, while other expenses stood at Rs 23.17 lakh as compared to Rs 17.22 lakh. The surplus for the year was Rs 17.88 lakh against Rs 28.79 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The MRUCI in the annual report mentioned that the board has been discussing various futuristic options to restart IRS as quickly as possible. “You will soon hear the announcement on the re-launch of the IRS study,” said MRUCI.
During the financial year 2022-2023, the board appointed Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava on September 27, 2022, as a director and Divya Karani, former CEO, Media, South Asia, dentsu was appointed on February 15, 2023 as an additional director on the board of the company.
According to the annual report 2022-23, a few directors retired by rotation at the last Annual General Meeting and being eligible offered themselves for re-election which includes Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO (Publishing) and Executive Director, BCCL; Sridhar Aranala, VP Sales & Distribution THG Publishing; Parthasarathy M.A., Chief Strategy Officer, GroupM Media India and Pratap G. Pawar, Chairman, SAAM TV.
In the annual report, MRUCI said that the vacancies on the Board of Governors are to be filled at the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube