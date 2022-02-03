Wrangler Denims calls for digital and creative pitch

The media duty mandate of the jeans and western apparel brand is with Wavemaker

Ace Turtle Omni Pvt. Ltd., which holds the exclusive licensing rights for Wrangler in India, has called for a pitch for the brand's digital and creative mandate. The incumbent agency on account is Dentsu Webchutney. The account size is not known, and is based out of Bangalore. The media duty mandate is with Wavemaker (Group M).

Under its agreement with Wrangler, Ace Turtle designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes Wrangler products for India and identified SAARC countries.

Ace Turtle is a vertically integrated tech platform transforming retail through technology. It’s at the forefront of new-age commerce bringing efficiency and scalability through the digital transformation of traditional Brands and Retailers. Its Licensed Brands portfolio includes long-term licenses of marquee brands Lee, Wrangler, Toys”R” Us, and Babies”R” Us. It has a complete vertical offering from design, local sourcing to D2C for western brands for the Indian Market.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)