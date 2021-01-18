WOW Skin Science collaborates with PVR to premiere Tamil film ‘Master’

WOW Skin Science, one of the fastest growing and proud ‘Make-In-India’ skincare and haircare brand with an endeavour to expand its base to the discerning consumers in South India, collaborated with PVR Cinemas for the premiere of the multi-starrer Tamil film of ‘Master’ amidst much fanfare.

Madhur Acharya, Head - Marketing, WOW Skin Science shared his views on the successful launch, “As a brand spearheading the skin care and hair care category, it is imperative that our geographic outreach is robust. Over the years, South has become one of our key markets. While our products are available across local stores, we thought a high spike activity will help garner more eye balls and give us an opportunity for a close personal interaction with our consumers and give us inroads into a nouveau set. I am very happy with the overall response we have got for WOW at the premiere and I hope this only strengthens our brand position in Tamil Nadu, both offline and online. And, to add to our celebration, we couldn’t have chosen a better day than Pongal.”

For this expansive promotion, WOW Skin Science curated a 360-degree approach. The brand partnered with 6 Sathyam Cinemas (PVR Cinemas), the largest Cinema chain in Tamil Nadu. All the theatres were branded with WOW hoardings and Plasma static ads. Each guest entering the theatre to watch the film was given WOW products as a takeaway. During the film interval, WOW Skin Science 60 secs Ad film with its newest Brand Ambassador was played (Tamil version). The brand left no stone unturned in ensuring maximum level of personalisation.

To add to the fervour, renowned Pop Star and youth icon Dhvani Bhanushali regaled the guests with her velvet voice and sang all her popular songs.

