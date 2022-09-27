Why sports advertising on TV helps digital brands accelerate growth

The exchange4media Group hosted the Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 after three years on ground on September 23. The summit was powered by The Hindu Group. Bobble AI, Laqshya Media Group and Aaj Tak are the Co-Gold Partners for the conference.

A panel at the summit discussed ‘Why Sports on TV is an Ideal Platform For Digital Brands to Drive Accelerated Growth’. The panel was moderated by session chair Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner - National Head of Media Investment, Omnicom Media Group India. On the panel were:

Avi Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, IGP.com

Siddhesh Joglekar, Vice President – Marketing, BYJU's

Sneha John, Director - Brand & Social, Swiggy

Tanveer Khan, GM - Brand Marketing, Dunzo, and

Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia

Balyan opened the floor to the discussion by asking the panellists to share how TV has helped the brand journey as a part of the regime of quick commerce.

According to Khan, “TV viewing in India is still a family affair. Especially when it comes to coming together as a family, sports is the only channel that can do that. The amount of reach that it gives at the cost of impression is humongous. There is a lot of trust, faith and initial push that comes toward the brand when advertising on TV. When people start watching your content on TV, your other channels start gaining more traction.”

Building on that, Kumar said, “It’s not really about just sports - where your brand is in the journey will always guide what channels to choose. So far sports has really worked for us as it has a great impact on the brand recall. Consumers start to look for your brand, we have seen a 30 per cent lift in search whenever we have done a campaign on sports on TV and that builds up confidence for the brand on a regular basis.”

Coming from a brand that has to do with academics, commenting on how advertising on sports helps build synergy between the brand and the fun element related to sports, Mahendra added: “It might look like conflicting categories to us, but the end goal is excellence. Both academics and sports talk about achievement, so there is some congruence there. It is one of the avenues where families are together and see these icons that we put forth to them. We created a wicket-to-wicket series with ICC and it is one of the most watched educational sports content.”

Talking about how cricket has specifically helped build Swiggy as a prominent brand, John shares, “For us, cricket was a serendipitous discovery back in 2017. We started off with advertising on cricket and it worked really well for us. The stage of the brand was much smaller and hence it was easier to measure the lifts. There was a razor-sharp focus on what we wanted to achieve - how can Swiggy come across as a ubiquitous brand to the audience. The testament is to see how the category has grown on the back of it.”

Bringing in an agency point of view while choosing to do sports advertising on TV, Karnik shared, “There are two things - one is to experiment a lot and the other is to innovate and push the envelope. If you want to play safe, put all your money on cricket and you’ll be happy, but if you want to find a completely new audience base, there are other segments like esports with a very mushrooming audience. It’s worth experimenting with the younger lots.”

