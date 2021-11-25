Why are brands betting big on lock screen advertising?

Brands are perfecting discoverability, unleashing their potential, and engaging with their target audience via impactful campaigns through InMobi’s lock screen advertising platform, Glance

A message that is clear and stimulating with zero distraction and massive reach is all it takes for brand marketers to stay on top of consumers’ minds. InMobi’s lock screen platform Glance is helping brands do just that. It turns a locked screen into a personalized stream of content that is attention-grabbing. Brands looking to complete the jigsaw puzzle of superior customer experience can rely on this productive tool to engage with the target audience and enable impactful brand marketing.

Reach or innovation? Brands don’t have to choose.

In the past, a marketer’s dilemma was whether to create immersive experiences to reach a niche audience or broadcast run-of-the-mill creatives to a large audience. With Glance’s vast user base and innovative content formats, brands can achieve both.

Glance is not an app, but a lock screen mobile-first product built into Android mobile phones. In a short span of over two years, it has garnered over 150 million daily active users, spending an average time of around 22 minutes per day on the platform.

Almost 80% of the new handsets sold in India come with Glance, revolutionizing the way India consumes content.

From boosting love for the brand via static imagery and videos to driving traffic, leads, and installations, Glance helps brands drive their desired activation effortlessly. Brands can leverage the bouquet of stunning images, videos, and branded games that take up the entire screen or a pool of over 50,000 creators to drive LIVE commerce through entertainment. The platform offers endless scope to delight prospects and drives sales in innovative ways. Brands can even go live with their products or ride on popular LIVE shows for news and sports. The opportunity allows brands to be present where their audience is at the right moment and hook their interest with various engaging features like live polls, interactive quizzes, custom emojis, and more.

Discoverability without distractions

Why wait for your audience to open a social media app and keep scrolling to find you? On average, mobile phone users unlock their phones 70 times a day. It would be a smart move to be present on Glance as it offers immediate and zero-distraction engagement with the relevant audience at the very first point of interaction.

The moment users look at their mobile phone's lock screen, branded, visually rich content grabs their attention. Glance helps brands tap into this opportunity and improve their discoverability on prospects' mobile phones. The striking full-screen visuals can be a virtual gateway to a brand’s website, a lead form, app store, or e-commerce platform for driving instant purchases. Each time a brand shows its ad, it gets 100% of the lock screen space, and thus, 100% of viewers' attention - minus the distraction by any advertisement or content.

Real-time targeting, precise metrics

Glance offers a multitude of targeting options to advertisers to make sure they can contextualize creatives at scale and/or reach a wider audience efficiently. It enables them to target the relevant audience as per their interest, geography, demography, language preference, handset, and so on.

Backed by Peter Thiel and Google, Glance is result-oriented and data-driven. It offers accurate and verified campaign metrics such as reach, impressions, clicks, and time spent. It has also partnered with Kantar, a leading data analytics and brand consulting firm to structurally measure the impact on brand lift.

Safety first - driven by AI, moderated by humans

With spectacular visuals and interactive experiences that start with a simple tap or swipe on the lock screen, brands are finding innovative ways to get discovered and achieve high brand recall with Glance. All of this, without worrying about brand safety. Every piece of the content shown on Glance is curated using AI and human intervention, which guarantees no objectionable content and 100% brand safety.

Over 150 brands, including Pepsi, Coke, Airtel, Flipkart, Myntra, and PhonePe have already started spicing up their strategies with this platform. With its blend of unique formats and unmatched reach, Glance is geared to change the face of advertising.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)