We are optimistic about the sector in the coming year: Deepak Rajawat, Vistara

As normalcy gradually returns and the demand for airlines and travel increases, Vistara has launched a new 360-degree campaign titled #TheSoundtrackOfTravel to remind users of the nostalgic experience of taking a flight to travel. Aimed at rekindling the joy of travelling by evoking feelings that one goes through in anticipation of their next vacation, the special soundtrack has been curated using recognisable sounds that one gets to hear while travelling with Vistara.

On the occasion of the campaign launch, Deepak Rajawat, CCO, Vistara shares the inspiration behind the campaign and the objectives it aims to achieve, core TG, collaboration with influencers like Harsha Bhogale, outlook ahead for Vistara, growth plans and more.

Edited Excerpts:

What was the insight and inspiration behind this campaign? What objectives have you set out for this campaign?

The world is opening up for travel post COVID, therefore, as a brand, we discussed and agreed upon bringing back the joy of flying. In the domestic market, the demand has really picked up and after 20-25 days of the third wave impact, we were more resilient to bounce back very strongly. If we compare globally, the domestic investment has really helped the airlines to survive this period. Looking at the various touchpoint for the customers, we wanted to bring it together from an operations point of view where everyone is involved and how one goes through in terms of the travel journey, we wanted to bring that all together and therefore we came up with this idea of the Soundtrack of Travel.

Earlier there was a lot of hesitation during Covid-19 times in terms of how safe is it to take a flight. Now, OEMs globally have come up with safety standards and airlines now tend to be considered very safe. The main objective therefore to ignite a sense of nostalgia in consumers' minds in terms of the travel experience that they have at each touchpoint, in order to inspire people to start travelling again. And also, highlighting a link to a premium travelling experience with Vistara is what we're trying to achieve through this.

Traditionally, airlines generally do not advertise a lot on Television. What was the insight behind going 360 degrees for this campaign? Also, what is your core TG?

During the pandemic, people's choices towards airlines have been very specific as they were looking at the safety standards are airlines implementing. Vistara was a clear winner in terms of picking up the choice of the customers and that is exactly the insight. The demand for FSC (Full Service Carriers) in the market has significantly increased YoY in the last two years because of the comfort, the safety standard and the premiumness. India had predominantly become an LCC (Low-Cost Carriers) market but some people still want safety. It is proven that there is a percentage that really wants to carry the LSC segment with the safety and that is why we focused that the campaign reaches each and every sort of customer and touchpoint.

Our core TG is going to be the same set of clients that we serve - people visiting friends and family, people who travel for leisure, and corporate travellers.

You've also collaborated with several social media influencers including Harsha Bhogle. What are the synergies here?

Harsha Bhogle is a frequent traveller because of the worldwide body of work in cricket. Whether in terms of commentary or for IPL, he is one of the most sought after commentators in the world and he frequently travels with Vistara. That is one way of looking and speaking to those customers who are often taking Vistara to know their experience as well.

With things slowly returning to normalcy or having returned, what is your current load factor? What has the growth observed been month on month?

From the recently published DGCA data, in the last two months, we are above 80% percentage in our domestic operations. Compared to YoY, the load factors have increased because last year also quarter four was not that great. After the third wave, the demand has really come back and we're looking at the summer season coming along provided there isn’t another wave that comes in. It's heading in the right direction to see a revival of the industry in FY 23. For international, it’s too early to comment as international has only recently begun again and therefore we don’t have enough data.

What does your outlook for this year look like? Are you optimistic?

Our load factors and market share have really increased, indicating that people are preferring to choose Vistara as a full-service carrier. Secondly, our presence has also increased exponentially. We are the only airline that has added capacity in terms of scheduling as well as in terms of aircrafts recently. We've grown from 41 to 51 aircrafts. We've also expanded our footprints in international markets with the addition of two widebodies, we have grown to three sectors. Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic about the sector and the coming year, in terms of growth, also, we are going to add close to one and a half aircraft a month from here for the next 12 months. It's quite significant in terms of capacity additions as well.

What is your current market share? Are you looking to add more destinations?

According to the market share data last released by DGCA, it is roughly 9.7 per cent. Feb- March data has not been released but based on different data, we should be around a similar number. In terms of new routes, we were operating under Bubble 11 routes for international. With the bubble rights being taken away, we are operating 9 routes on international and on wide-bodied destinations specifically, we are attaching three points. We are still working on certain route launches and a few destinations within India as always. We are starting one sector on 31st April - Bangalore to Indore, that's already put up on sale. We're working on a few more routes to be launched within this quarter and in the next quarter.

Are you looking at increasing the marketing investments as well considering you will be adding new routes?

Yes, we will be looking at spending judiciously when we go for new launches or bringing new aircraft that are planned in the coming financial year. The focus will still be digital under the current environment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)