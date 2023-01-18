Wavemaker India’s Spotlight 23 focuses on big tech platforms & emerging trends
The inaugural edition of the report captures 23 strategic focus areas and observations curated by a team of digital experts at Wavemaker India
Wavemaker India has launched Spotlight 23, a report on the top 23 strategic focus areas in digital and emerging technology for 2023. These areas include big tech, e-commerce, AI, cloud computing, Web3, digital payments, and some potentially disruptive technologies that may impact the industry and business, at large.
In this inaugural edition, the report shares point of view and observations for the coming year. Spotlight 23 has been curated by a team of digital experts at Wavemaker India.
Speaking on the launch of this report, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We've always had a strong focus on innovation and creativity, and this report proves that we're leading the way when it comes to helping our clients navigate the changes. We’re so excited to present the inaugural edition of this enriching report and I hope you find it useful as you steer through this new era of digital transformation.”
“One of the philosophies at Wavemaker is pushing boundaries and striving to set new benchmarks. Spotlight23 is intended to serve as a reference point for all marketers and relevant stakeholders across industries. In this report, we hope to act as a reference point and raise awareness of upcoming trends. There are a number of trend highlights in the report, including Metaverse, WhatsApp Business, big companies using digital advertising to increase revenues, innovation in networks and connections, retail media expansion, a new type of shopping experience infused with technology, new stuff in the creator landscape, and a lot more,” he said.
Commenting on the launch of the inaugural edition of this report, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “The world around us is evolving at a much faster pace than anyone of us imagined. It is, therefore, imperative for us to adapt to these changes. Spotlight 23 is an attempt by our team to chart out potential disruptive technologies that may show some advancement in 2023 and how they will have an implication on the businesses.”
The report highlighted how Meta is diversifying with a focus on Reels, WhatsApp Business, Marketplace and Metaverse, while Apple is now planning to increase revenue from digital advertising.
Google Search, on the other hand, is facing some regulatory challenges that are likely to worsen, whereas Netflix will focus on advertisements, a no-password-sharing policy, and games to increase revenue and consumer engagement.
The report also mentions Jio Ads and its potential to become one of the country's top advertising platforms. Also discussed is Connected TV, which combines the best of both worlds - TV and Digital, and how it has become a critical touch-point for reaching out to the media-cluttered affluent audience.
The report's e-commerce section highlights that retail media will expand, resulting in more ad inventory and better attribution. Social commerce is growing as innovations reduce the frictions in consumers' existing shopping journeys. The report mentions how VR, AR, and XR are creating more immersive shopping experiences, as well as how ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is being set up and could be big in 2023.
It further emphasises that AI is for everyone - AIaaS (AI as a Service) and no-code environments continue to democratise AI. The landscape of generative AI is the creator's best friend, and there will be an ongoing push toward ethical, transparent, and fair AI.
Another important focus area outlined in the report was the rise of privacy-focused technologies and platforms. The narrative of free speech is influencing how social networks are run. The Future of Money: Governments are implementing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and the Account Aggregator (AA) Network may become the next UPI moment. Furthermore, some futuristic technologies may be introduced as early as 2023, the report adds.
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 17, 2023 8:54 AM | 4 min read
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has been able to create a unique stand in the BFSI sector with its approach towards technology and adaptability of the same. Manish Dubey, CMO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, spoke exclusively to exchange4media on the brand’s key learnings. He also spoke on the understanding that different technologies offer while catering to varied services as well as different kinds of audiences.
“Our brands have been digital-first even before the pandemic. In fact, during the pandemic it was one of the capabilities that helped us to reach out to customers in a drastic fashion. Our marketing plans were not compromised during the pandemic. Social media and digital marketing have been always there for us. Now, we are taking those channels to the next level of experience. For this campaign, we are creating virtual photo and interaction opportunities. With the use of tech, we are building personalised AI-based video ads, which will be delivered to specific audiences,” Dubey shared.
The company has been leveraging WhatsApp as one of its key marketing tools, he further said. “We have an understanding that different types of technologies need to be used for different kinds of things. The second learning is that if you provide the right value to the customer, the customer adapts to the technology and is able to choose what is best for them.”
The company has announced an association with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to launch a new digital-first campaign - “360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance".
Speaking on why sports personalities are a right fit for their brand and especially for BFSI companies, Dubey said, “We also prefer other celebrities. Over a period of time, many BFSI companies roped in various types of celebrities – film and OTT celebrities, as well as internet personalities. However, there is merit in what you say. Sports personalities have their strength. In the recent past, we have seen many examples of BFSI companies opting for such associations with sports personalities. Sports has a pan-India appeal, people admire the traits of sportspersons. For us, the value that any sportsperson brings fits really well with the brand thought.”
“For Surya Kumar Yadav, in his recent matches, he has come out as a very trusted and dependable player, he is also very innovative considering the competitiveness that is there in today's time. We saw a perfect position with the kind of innings he plays, its 360 degrees,” Dubey added.
The Chief Marketing Officer also said that the brand has been doing influencer marketing activities for long, and they have a structured programme for influencer content. “We have a structured programme for influencer marketing and our influencer content is very transparent. We have a plethora of influencers like experts who will help you understand the product. We have influencers in the popular affinity space, and we also do content in regional content. Regional content creators are still growing, it is an evolving space.”
Commenting on cracking GenZ consumers, Dubey said, “GenZs are very practical in nature. However, they are not keen on buying insurance as of now. But it is also about engaging with the consumers at an early age, not every engagement will lead to a purchase or a brand usage all the time. We are based on many years of experience and learning, and our attempt to connect with GenZ is to a level where they can relate to what they understand. It is only going to be better as we go ahead.”
Speaking on the marketing budget allocation for this year, he shared, “We have migrated a significant amount of our work to digital much before the pandemic and that has been the trend. Our proportion of budget has always been fluid between traditional and digital mediums. More spending on digital as it is easier for us to target.”
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 17, 2023 8:44 AM | 6 min read
‘Marketing must be radically reimagined to achieve 2030 sustainable development goals’
Dentsu and Kantar release findings of a study exploring the role APAC marketers play in achieving corporate sustainability ambitions and SDGs
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 3:21 PM | 4 min read
Dentsu and Kantar has launched ‘Marketing a Better Future’, a flagship study exploring the role APAC marketers play in achieving corporate sustainability ambitions and SDGs.
“With the exponential growth of Asian economies, spending power is moving East with the region shaping global consumption trends. This gives Asian consumers and companies a new and unique responsibility, especially as the region is expected to bear the brunt of climate-related catastrophes. Consumer behaviour urgently needs to shift to more sustainable habits and lifestyles,” said Dentsu in a press release.
According to Kantar’s latest Global Issues Barometer, climate issues are a key concern with nearly 60% of consumers globally saying they experience eco-anxiety which is driving increased consciousness and desire for action. In tandem, system-level changes are needed to reach global sustainability targets and ensure the planet’s future. There is no doubt that businesses, brands, and their agency partners are at a nexus of need and opportunity. As the bridge between brands and consumers, marketers have a unique opportunity, and therefore the responsibility, to be generational agents of change influencing consumer behaviour, as well as driving customer-informed innovation.
Marketers are failing, however, to grasp the opportunity. Dentsu and Kantar’s inaugural study of over 70 brand marketers in 12 markets across Asia-Pacific found that only one in three (34%) marketing and insights teams are ‘executing against their sustainability plans and measuring progress’. This compares unfavourably to 46% in the supply chain, and 51% in corporate strategy. The new study identified two significant intention-action gaps, the consumer intention-action gap and the organisational intention-action gap, where marketers’ challenges are rooted, the study report says.
In order to achieve deep, needle-moving advancement in sustainability, the study found marketing functions need a philosophical revamp: to be given the mandate to drive innovation beyond short-term sales KPIs, and to create growth that is good for society and the planet as well as business. Corporate sustainability transformation and sustainable consumption need to become the organising principle around which marketing functions. The study predicts that by making this radical change, brands will be able to drive the behaviour and lifestyle shifts required to achieve the 40% - 70% reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that the sixth IPCC assessment report estimates as achievable.
Dominic Powers, Chief Growth Officer, dentsu Asia Pacific, said, “Meaningful progress in sustainability requires an ecosystem level effort where businesses, consumers and civic society, policymakers, regulators and capital providers work in harmony. Marketers must not only be empowered by businesses to drive innovation that can fuel deep change, but they must also revamp the entire philosophy behind the way the function is designed, which is predicated on selling more. At dentsu we design the 'what's next’ for brands. It is clear that sustainable consumption has to be the organising principle of marketing teams, who must now instead focus on inspiring people everywhere to a new way of sustainable living. To do this, brands and marketers must reframe their constituents to include ecosystem partners that co-own the sector’s value chain and its carbon footprint. By positioning themselves as the change agent between the larger ecosystem, customers, and their company, marketing teams will be uniquely positioned to drive relevant, resonant, step-change innovation that will help ensure a sustainable future for us all.”
Trezelene Chan, Head, Sustainability Practice, Kantar APAC added, “We already know that the consumer intention-action gap is a problem for marketers, with 56% identifying it as a major challenge. Only 17% of Asian consumers actively change their behaviour to be more sustainable, despite 98% of Asians saying they will. Our study reveals, however, that the organizational intention-action gap is an equally important challenge to be addressed. Although 73% of marketers believe sustainability is important for business continuity and value growth, the study uncovered tactical and fundamental barriers that hinder marketers from taking on meaningful sustainable leadership. These include a focus on short-term sales growth targets above all other KPIs, a lack of clarity within the marketing function around metrics of success in relation to sustainability goals, and a lack of adequate resources or capability building for sustainability within the marketing function. Innovation, collaboration, and ownership across the different business functions against a clear set of sustainability goals will be required. Sustainability initiatives by the brand need to address consumers’ and the planet’s needs holistically and simultaneously. This means a whole new mindset for marketers and their corporate leaders.”
Pongal 2023: South brands reap in on the festive zeal
As the southern states drown in harvest festivities, brands are upbeat about the renewed sentiment amongst customers this year
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 16, 2023 2:22 PM | 4 min read
Bumble's new hyper-local campaign celebrates cultural diversities
The campaign has been launched in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:28 PM | 2 min read
Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, launched its latest brand campaign across five cities in India - Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh. Bumble is entering these markets to reach new audiences with the debut campaign that takes a hyper-local approach–each film celebrates Bumble’s diverse community, their connections and first moves in one’s city.
Per Bumble’s recent study, 81% of daters on Bumble are feeling positive about dating as we head into 2023. Bumble’s new integrated campaign spotlights local cultural diversities, customised regional music and popular locations that capture unique nuances and the essence of different cities in modern India. The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to take charge of their dating journeys in their cities.
Speaking about the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “In 2023, as Bumble enters new markets in India, our new integrated campaign takes a hyper-local approach as we celebrate our community, various meet-cute moments, diverse connections and the best first moves one is making in their cities. We want to celebrate the joy of dating in everyday moments and encourage people to find what they are looking for - while playing football at Kolkata’s Maidan or jogging at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake or while having your favourite filter coffee in Chennai. When everyone in your city is on Bumble, what are you waiting for? There are endless possibilities to find your next connection in your city and Bumble’s got your back!”
Plea for 'missing' groom to return turns out to be ad for sherwani shop
The ad published in The Telegraph for a runaway groom was a cleverly disguised ad for a Kolkata-based clothing store
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 12:40 PM | 1 min read
The Telegraph readers were stunned to see an ad for a "missing" groom Majnu from his hapless "family members." The ad that came out in December 2022 appeared next to the classifieds section of the newspaper amid calls for tenders. On closer inspection, readers were tickled to find that the missing person's ad was in fact a clever print ad for a Kolkata-based sherwani shop.
This Ad in today’s @ttindia. pic.twitter.com/yVR3sPZC0s— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) January 14, 2023
The message addresses the runaway groom "Majnu" who supposedly bolted after two of his demands were not met. One, he wanted to be married to "Laila" the bride of his choice. And two, his wedding sherwani had to be purchased from SULTAN - The King of Sherwani. The family members added that while both demands will be met, they will go to the newly opened branch in New Market since it has parking facilities.
This is the second time that the brand experimented with the spoof newspaper ad format. With a single ad, the brand not only brought itself nationwide publicity but also announced the opening of its new branch and its car parking facility. As expected the ad went viral with many sharing it on Twitter and Reddit.
Suriya beats Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun to emerge as South India's top celeb: IIHB
The IIHB has just released the TIARA South Research Report 2023, covering 18 celebrities from the South of India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:55 AM | 3 min read
Suriya emerged as the No. 1 celebrity in South India. Allu Arjun was tops in Tollywood. Vijay trailed Suriya at No. 2 in Kollywood. Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil topped the research in Mollywood and Sandalwood.
In a research study on Human Brands in the South of India, with a sample size of 5246 respondents across the four Southern states, the IIHB has just released the TIARA South Research Report 2023. The report covers 18 celebrities from the South of India – 6 from Tollywood, 6 from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood and 2 from Sandalwood. The report fieldwork was done in November – December 2022.
On Trustworthy, Suriya towered over the rest of competition with a TIARA score of 84. Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda led in Tollywood; Vijay and Sivakarthikeyn led in Kollywood while Fahadh Faasil and Kiccha Sudeep top scored in Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Suriya was again tops on Most Identified With. His score of 84 dwarfed Tollywood leader Prabhas (79) and Ram Charan (74), and was ahead of Kollywood’s Vijay (79) and Vijay Setupathi (77). Yash (76) and Prithviraj (72) were the leaders in Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Suriya at a score of 85 was ahead of Allu Arjun (80) and Vijay Devarakonda (72) on being South India’s Most Attractive. Vijay was No. 1 in Kollywood while Dulquer Salmaan led in the balance two states.
On South India’s most respected, Suriya was again on top with a score of 86. Mahesh Babu (78) and Junior NTR (75) led in Tollywood while Ajith (78) and Sivakarthikeyn (76) took the podium positions in Kollywood. Yash (77) was the leader in Mollywood and Sandalwood with Kiccha Sudeep (69) in second place. Suriya continued to dominate as South India’s Most Appealing with a score of 81, while Prabhas, Vijay and Dulquer topped Tollywood, Kollywood and the last two states.
“Suriya is like the Colossus of the South. His scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers. None of the other Southern stars come even close to Suriya on most parameters in the research” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.
IIHB conducts a bi-annual research on celebrities at an all India level with a research sample in excess of 60,000 respondents. It is for the first time that the research, called TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal) has been conducted exclusively to cover South India.
“The current study looks at only male stars from the South. We have not included the ladies purely because it then tends to skew the comparisons and apples can no longer be compared with apples” adds Dr. Goyal.
In the all-India TIARA report, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted. Ayushmann Khurrana was India’s Most Identified With. Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive. Mr. Bachchan was again No. 1 on India’s Most Respected while Akshay Kumar was India’s Most Appealing.
In the same report, Hardik Pandya was India’s Most Controversial while Virat Kohli was rated as India’s Most Trendy and Most Handsome.
The Indian Institute of Human Brands is the premier think tank that studies, researches, analyses and ranks celebrities across movies, sports, cricket and other genres.
Interestingly, the most valued attributes in the South are Successful, Sincere, Loved By All, Rich, Reliable and High Performance. Only in Mollywood is Sincerity a bigger driver than Success.
A South centric study on female stars will be released by IIHB later in the year.
