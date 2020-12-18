Wavemaker India retains media duties for Perfetti Van Melle

The account will continue to be handled out of the agency's Gurugram office

Wavemaker India today announced that it has retained media duties for Perfetti Van Melle. Wavemaker has been furthermore entrusted with integrated media duties for Perfetti Van Melle India.

Wavemaker India has been the media agency on records since 2006 in India. The multi-agency pitch saw participation from other leading agencies. The account will continue to be handled out of Gurugram office.

Commenting on the association, Rohit Kapoor, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Wavemaker team has been a trusted partner for nearly 14 years now and we are delighted that our partnership will start its 3rd innings after a well contested integrated media pitch process. Wavemaker has over the years played a significant role in our success and we hope this innings will be an equally good one for both of us.”

Speaking on the retention, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker expressed, “We are extremely thrilled to renew our relationship with Perfetti Van Melle. It is a matter of great pride to win additional mandate of integrated media and continue the traditional media mandate. I am confident with our new operating system, newer models in analytics, e-commerce and media we will be able to unlock growth and drive further efficiency to the brand”.

In addition, Wavemaker has been appointed by the sweets giant to handle the account in other main markets US, China, Netherlands – as well as in the UK, MENA, Belgium, Turkey and Indonesia – after a series of local pitches held throughout 2020. Wavemaker now handles 85% of Perfetti Van Melle’s global media spend.

Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer and Head – North & East said, “This is an extremely exciting moment for us. To renew our 14 year long relationship and get entrusted with additional digital mandate over our core media mandate is a testament of the existing equity we enjoy with PVML along with our expertise and competency on digital media . We eagerly look forward to creating innovative and award-winning work for Perfetti Van Melle”.

Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world’s largest manufacturer and distributors of confectionery and chewing gum. Perfetti Van Melle India is the manufacturer of the brands like Mentos, Alpenliebe, Chupa Chups, Center Fresh, Happydent, Center Fruit and many more.