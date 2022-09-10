W urges women to 'do something different' this festive season

Women’s fashion brand - W, launched a mega-campaign ‘Be the Same or Be W’ showcasing its latest collection for the festive season. Carefully targeted towards W’s fashion-first audience, the campaign positions W as a go-to festive wear brand for women who believe in standing out instead of blending in. The digital-first campaign showcases distinct head-to-toe looks for various occasions that make a W woman look differentiated in every setting. With this campaign, W is reaching out to all women out there and asking them to choose different, look different and celebrate being different.

Talking about the campaign, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co Ltd. said, “At W we have always drawn insights from our consumers’ aspirations. This strategy has not only allowed us to be ahead of the fashion curve but also create industry-leading styles that elevate occasion dressing. ‘Be the Same or Be W’ is a testament to our constant product innovation. This campaign is for the quintessential W woman, who believes in starting a trend instead of following one.”

