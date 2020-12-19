vivo wants users to take a break from their smartphones

Smartphones have taken centre stage in our day-to-day lives, helping us connect with our friends, family, and the world in general. It gained further significance when people had to stay indoors due to COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns this year. Hence, smartphones have become our lifeline – from improving our overall quality of life to helping us feel safe, secure, and entertained while staying socially distant. However, excessive usage of smartphones has led to addiction among some users.

In line with this thought, vivo launched the #SwitchOff campaign, urging smartphone users to choose to take a break from their smartphones and spend quality time with their near and dear ones. The campaign is founded on the observation from ‘vivo Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020’ study which brought out that the increased screen time could have an impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of a person. This excessive usage is in turn is having an adverse impact on relationships.

The campaign unveils a thought-provoking film which underlines the observation that even when people sit with friends/family, they are still engrossed on their phones, and this impacts the quality of time spent. The video shows members of the family who are glued to their smartphone screens while sitting at the dining table. Featuring Fareeda Jalal – playing the role of Dadi, who has just about had it with this trend, the film showcases a playful metaphor that is used to communicate the larger issue of quality family time being spent on smartphones. The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Lowe Lintas.

Speaking on the launch of the brand campaign, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “The year of social distancing allowed us to stay connected and updated with the help of a smartphone. From working to studying, consuming entertaining content and staying connected with friends and family, we spent most of the time on our phones. The smartphone emerged as the central nervous system for everything, but its excessive use has impacted human relationships. As a brand aligned to the purpose of promoting the wellbeing of our consumers, we, at vivo India, commissioned this campaign to sensitize people about the benefits of mindful use of smartphones and spread the message of why there is a need to #SwitchOff your phones once in a while for healthier minds and stronger relationships - leading to happier lives!”

Speaking about the film, Amar Singh, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “Take a moment, go back in time and imagine spending 2020 without your phone. How that makes you feel, is precisely why it’s impossible to overstate the value of being connected. And of the role that smartphones have played and are playing in helping us get through this. Staying constantly connected however, comes at a cost.

And when it keeps us away from the ones who love us for absurd amounts of time, that cost can be a bit too high. This isn’t a problem with a simple this or that answer though. In the end, the only answer is balance. By furthering the #SwitchOff campaign it started last year, vivo India has further strengthened its commitment to that balance. And with this film conceptualized by Rajat Dawar and Vishal Bagade, we are happy to have played our part.”

vivo recently announced the findings of the second edition of the study titled ‘Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020’, that showcases the impact of mobile devices on consumers in this year of social distancing. The study evaluates and throws light on the various dimensions of increasing smartphone usage – extent of usage, impact of lock down on usage patterns, impact on personal health and social relationships. The detailed findings can be viewed here: