Vivo back as IPL’s title sponsor for 2021?

Vivo was replaced by Dream 11 for last year’s tournament

Vivo has returned as IPL's title sponsor for the 2021, say highly placed sources in the industry.



The Chinese smartphone brand was replaced by Dream11 as the title sponsor ahead of last year's tournament due to a public outcry because of the face-off between India and Chinese army in June 2020. Dream 11 had bagged the deal for Rs 222 crore.



Vivo had bagged the title sponsorship rights for the period of 2017-2022.

Meanwhile, media reports said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel officially announced Vivo's return during his opening address ahead of the 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday.

