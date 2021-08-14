Uber pays an adorable ode to India on Independence Day

Uber today launched a music video to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day starring Esther Hnamte, a five-year-old singer from Mizoram performing a rendition of “Maa Tujhe Salaam.”

The video also highlights Uber’s efforts to support communities around the country during COVID-19. The three-minute video is a tribute to India’s fighting spirit throughout the pandemic. It reinforces Uber’s commitment to help the country build back better.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to partner with Esther on her famous rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam and reinforce our commitment to India and its people. Uber has had a single goal during the pandemic and that was supporting our communities. Whether it is helping drivers to get vaccinated, offering free rides to frontline health workers, helping the elderly and vulnerable travel to vaccination centres, Uber is determined to do its part to help India build back better. We believe Together, We Can All Move Forward!”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Uber has found meaningful ways to cater to the evolving needs of its communities, while creating livelihood opportunities for drivers on the platform. The company shifted focus to move what mattered most: serving frontline healthcare workers, facilitating essential trips for citizens, supporting vulnerable communities, and keeping vital supply chains moving.

In 2021, the company remained focused on its social impact initiatives by pledging free rides worth INR 10 crores to help citizens travelling to vaccination centers, including partnering with social institutions like HelpAge India and Robin Hood Army to support vaccinations for vulnerable and senior citizens. Uber also allocated INR 18.5 crores to help get 150,000 driver partners on the platform vaccinated.

During the second wave of the pandemic, Uber pledged an INR 3.65 crores free rides package for supporting emergency COVID relief efforts such as facilitating transportation of life-saving oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other critical medical equipment to strengthen India’s healthcare system. The company also made a donation of INR 86 lacs to Give India for supporting families who’ve lost sole income earners to COVID-19 to help overcome financial distress.

