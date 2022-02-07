Turtlemint ropes in MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

Insurtech platform Turtlemint has got on board former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their brand ambassador.

Through the 360-degree campaign “#ActiveHoJao”, Turtlemint aims at sensitising passive consumers about the importance of insurance and converting them into active ones.

Commenting on the association, Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Co-founder Turtlemint, said, “Millions look up to Dhoni to seek inspiration for a fit and active lifestyle. Hence, we are delighted to partner with him on our mission towards making insurance awareness an integral part of an active lifestyle. Active doing isn’t only about purchasing insurance; it is as much about staying aware of one’s evolving insurance needs and upgrading one’s covers from time-to-time, based on life stage requirements. We are hopeful that through this association, we will be able to appeal to consumers across the country to be insurance-active.”

Anand Prabhudesai, Co-founder, Turtlemint, said, “This is our first foray into an integrated brand campaign. We have curated a wide mix of media like television, print, OOH and digital to take our unique message and story to India. It's a story of how technology is not just pushing insurance penetration but also enabling lacs of insurance entrepreneurs in the smallest towns and cities of India to do more. We are sure that Dhoni’s far-reaching connect will go a long way in getting our story heard, and building support for our mission.”

According to Dhoni, “A sudden health emergency in a family can create financial problems. With proper guidance from trusted experts, insurance is a must to cover maximum risks. Turtlemint makes this process easier by enabling advisors with an app, ensuring that every person is given the best insurance advice. I am excited to be a part of Turtlemint’s vision of getting maximum people in our country, properly insured.”

