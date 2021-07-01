TIlt Brand Solutions named AOR for The Pink Foundry

Confira Laboratories from Encube Ethicals has appointed Mumbai based Brand & Communications consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions as their strategic, creative and digital “Agency on Record” for its brand, The Pink Foundry.

Says, Niloni Shah, Co-founder & Head of Innovation, The Pink Foundry, “While we have resident expertise of 23+ years, this is the first consumer brand that we are launching. And which is when we turned to the professionals at Tilt Brand Solutions who on one hand have the solid experience and the expertise of having launched and grown more than 100 odd brands, and on the other hand are also contemporarily structured and staffed to manage the needs of D2C brands. The launch of The Pink Foundry has been a long and exciting journey for us, where we are finally ready with a truly differentiated, efficacious and authentic brand that enters this highly competitive space. It has truly been a pleasure working with Tilt on every marketing aspect right from the very beginning!"

Rajiv Chatterjee, Co-founder &Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “Pun unintended, but this is a skin in the game relationship for us. We are truly proud of our partnership with Confira Labs that has resulted in the birth of this brand. We have immense belief in their products, as well as in the calibre and authenticity that exists in them as people and professionals. We are truly confident with the launch work that is now out in the public domain, and are also extremely happy for being acknowledged so early on in the journey for having re-written the norms of brand communication in this category. This is a journey that we are most excited and most confident about”

The Pink Foundry has been launched on ecomm platforms along with a digital-first campaign across formats including 2 Brand films.

