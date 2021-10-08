Lodestar UM named AOR for Brillon Consumer Products

BRILLON Consumer Products Limited, formerly SC Johnson Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of household consumer products, has appointed IPG Mediabrands owned Lodestar UM as its media agency on record in India. The decision comes on the heels of a rigorous multi-agency, multi-phased pitch process. The account will be managed out of the agency’s Gurugram office.

Brillon Consumer Products is the joint venture in India between SC Johnson Pvt. Ltd and Bansk Group, a Private Equity Firm, to manage the business operations in the country. The company owns some very popular brands in India including Pest Control products All Out and Baygon, Mr Muscle range of cleaning products, Dranex Drain Cleaner, Kiwi Shoe Polish, Glade Air Freshener and, others.

The task includes both offline and online media mandates of BRILLON, including e-commerce.

Nandini Dias, CEO, Lodestar UM, said, “Over the years, Lodestar UM has emerged as the most trusted agency partner for its clients, creating customized media solutions that are backed by industry’s most sophisticated media solutions, research and, tools. Despite the pandemic and the market condition, we have been driving the best business solutions for our clients. The trust, that Brillon has bestowed upon us is a testimony that we are on the right path."

Hema Malik, COO, Lodestar UM, added, “Our primary task is to scale up the iconic brands of Brillon and find newer markets for the lesser-known brands. We are delighted to add Brillon to our portfolio of clients and looking forward to offering the most sophisticated, strategic, technology-led media solutions for them.”

