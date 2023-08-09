Lodestar UM gets integrated media mandate of Protean
The account was secured after a competitive multi-agency pitch
Lodestar UM, a leading media agency and a part of the IPG Mediabrands India network, has secured the prestigious media mandate for Protean eGov Technologies through a competitive multi-agency pitch. Lodestar UM’s mandate for Protean spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out-of-home, and special projects. Lodestar UM’s expertise in crafting differentiated media strategies played a pivotal role in winning this mandate.
Since its inception 28 years ago, Protean has pursued the vision of being a builder of population-scale eGovernance technology that improves ease of doing business, promotes financial & social inclusion and ease of living for its citizens. The company has played a pivotal role in Tax Infrastructure modernisation (PAN Cards, TIN), establishing the Pension Infrastructure, Digital IDs, Data Stack & Account Aggregator, contributing to building new age Open Digital Eco-systems (ODEs) across diverse sectors ranging from digital commerce (ONDC), mobility to healthcare, agriculture, education & skilling.
Aditi Mishra, CEO of Lodestar UM, expressed her excitement about this momentous win, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Protean, a company that has been driving positive change through innovative technology solutions for years. Our team is committed to maximizing their brand presence and communicating their impactful contributions to the Indian society."
Suresh Sethi, Managing Director & CEO of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to join hands with Lodestar UM at a time when we are transforming and embarking on a journey to empower the next billion through new technologies. On our mission of Financial & Social Inclusivity, I am sure this partnership will help our message reach the last-mile, inculcate behaviour change and accelerate adoption of new technology as we continue to build the foundational digital infrastructure for India and the world.”
Gaurav Ramdev, Chief Marketing Officer of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., added, "Our partnership with Lodestar UM comes at a pivotal moment when we at Protean, are ushering in the new and actively driving digital transformation across various sectors. We look forward to their partnership and experience to build disruptive media strategies that will help us to reach out to a billion and deliver powerful consumer and customer experiences."
Laya Menon, EVP & Business Head, Lodestar UM, said, “We are delighted and humbled at the opportunity to partner with Protean and its cutting-edge stack of tech solutions. Their significant role in underpinning India's Digital growth story for the last many years is commendable. We eagerly look forward to collaborating closely with Protean and contributing to their continued success in driving positive change through innovative technology solutions.”
With this new partnership, Lodestar UM's dedicated team is all set to leverage its expertise to bolster Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.'s brand presence and further propel their vision of creating a digitally inclusive India.
Diljit Dosanjh goes on a 'flavoursome adventure' in Mario Rusk spot
Dosanjh has been named the brand ambassador for Mario Rusk
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
Mario Rusk has announced its collaboration with actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh. He is now the brand ambassador for Mario Rusk.
"Mario’s decision to rope in Diljit Dosanjh was driven by his wide appeal and his ability to connect with diverse audiences across generations and regions. His popularity cuts across cultural boundaries, making him a relatable and beloved figure for people from all walks of life. As a fun-loving personality, Diljit perfectly resonates with the essence of Mario Rusk, which embodies the spirit of togetherness, joy, and a sense of belonging. This alignment of values and characteristics makes Diljit Dosanjh the ideal choice to represent the brand and forge emotional connections with Mario's consumers," said the company.
This strategic alliance showcases Mario's commitment to excellence and delivering authentic flavours, while also marking the launch of an engaging TV commercial (TVC) showcasing the irresistible allure of Mario Rusk, aptly summed up as #RusksJoDilJitLe!
In the heart-warming TV commercial conceptualized and written by Delhi-based Ad agency Daiko FHO, featuring Diljit Dosanjh savoring the delicious Mario Rusk, he exclaimed with delight, "Jaha Dikhe Mario, Apna Samaj ke Khaliyo!"
Diljit Dosanjh, the brand ambassador for Mario, stated, "Joining hands with Mario is a delightful and flavorsome adventure! The authenticity of their products, particularly the irresistible Mario Rusk, resonates with my profound love for snacking. I am ecstatic to share this passion with all of you and create unforgettable experiences together. Trust me, these are #RusksJoDilJitLe!"
The collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh as the brand ambassador marks a significant turning point for Mario. With Diljit on board, the brand gains access to his massive fan following and popularity amongst the audience, amplifying the brand's visibility and reach to a broader consumer. Diljit's versatile and relatable image complements Mario's brand credibility. His fun-loving and cheerful personality infuses Mario's marketing campaigns with joy and liveliness, resonating with consumers and leaving a lasting impression.
Diljit's strong presence on social media enables Mario to engage with a wider online audience and create meaningful interactions, further promoting brand loyalty. This association opens up new avenues for innovative marketing initiatives, inspiring creative storytelling and unique brand identity. Overall, Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration promises to add more excitement to Mario's brand presence, drive growth, and establish Mario Rusk as the snack of choice for joyful and unforgettable moments shared with loved ones.
Top priorities of Chief Marketing Officers in navigating economic downturns
Guest Column: Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank writes on how a brand can demonstrate the true spirit of partnership and add value to the customer’s life
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 1:16 PM | 4 min read
The last three-odd years have been uncertain and unpredictable in more than one sense. In 2020, in a spate of a few weeks, the world was plagued with a humongous health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It soon mutated into economic and social turmoil. It was the beginning of a challenging period for the global economy.
Geo-political confrontations, especially the USA-China trade war and the Ukraine-Russia conflict followed close on the pandemic’s heels. Global supply chains were hit. Fuel prices spiralled upwards further queering the pitch. The result -- worldwide inflation and volatility, leading to severe economic disturbance. The global demand-supply equilibrium was disturbed and since, businesses are trying to form new equations.
In such an uncertain economic scenario, organisations look towards their CXOs, including CMOs to provide necessary insights and direction to ensure continuous and consistent business growth.
Navigating economic turmoil can be challenging. With budgets tightening and demand slowing, it is important to stay strategic and focused on the ever-evolving marketing opportunities. It is the CMO who brings about the necessary change to lead the company towards its vision of growth and stability. With a clear vision of bottom-line value addition and established priorities of the brand, CMOs have to ensure that the organisation meets its short and long-term marketing goals and leaves a successful footprint for the future. They have to adopt an “adaptation” mindset rather than a “reactive” one. It is in these times that it becomes even more important for CMOs to be proactive, effective and efficient.
Customer obsession is critical and even more relevant in trying times, where the brand can demonstrate the true spirit of partnership and add value to their customer’s life.
Navigating instability and economic downturns
A responsible CMO has a pulse of the economy and is nimble in the marketing approach. Wherever s/he discerns any instability or inflationary trend, there will be a need to change tack and navigate accordingly by realigning the organisation’s marketing objectives.
This happened during the pandemic. While many companies did not know how to handle the situation, innovative CMOs guided their organisations towards a better future. This was the time for consolidation and exploiting new opportunities. The CMO needs to advise the organisation accordingly so that it can take advantage of the situation instead of going into a shell. In fact, this was the time where media viewership (across channels) was at its peak and CMOs could take this opportunity of getting a captive audience for emotive and humane brand communication. A dynamic organisation will reduce costs, hedge bets and try and reach out to a new customer base with relevant digital offerings. Instead of adopting a conservative approach, brands need to be encouraged to go in for an investment mind set. This would encompass weathering the storm and enhancing capabilities to endure an economic downturn.
Accelerating adoption of new digital products and platforms
Technology has made the CMO’s life more exciting as well as challenging. Today, the use of technology can enable hyper personalisation at scale and enable a great customer/user experience. Customers have better access to products and services. Banks have to ensure enhanced customer convenience by making banking operations and products simpler. Again, availability of banking at your fingertips should not compromise the safety of banking transactions. These tech-enabled platforms and products heightened the implications during periods where physical engagement was limited due to Covid-induced restrictions. Enterprising CMOs have helped steer their organisations with innovative digital launches for customer convenience and strengthened the value of the brand.
Expanding into new markets, segments, or geographies
It is the CMO who will poke, probe and test waters in search of new markets and opportunities, especially through the digital landscape which is ever evolving. Challenging times can present opportunities for growth and expansion. CMOs will look for new ways to pivot or enter markets.
His/her team will explore the possibility of venturing into new micro segments through personalised targeting methods. Gone are the days of mass acquisition. Now it’s about reaching the relevant cohorts, at the right time.
In challenging times every rupee matters and it is important to focus on ROI for new customer acquisition as well as retention.
Partnerships and integration
The CMO may explore partnerships or alliances for strengthening the product proposition and customer experience and to drive revenue. This is especially important in a downturn.
Risks are abundant during an economic downturn. A clear head and decisive actions are imperative to guide organisations in such a situation. Consequently, the CMO’s role becomes crucial to detect any potential slide and keep the organisation on the growth path.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Ambareesh Murty: Bidding goodbye to the intrepid entrepreneur with a thirst for adventure
Looking back at Ambareesh's vibrant life as a pioneer, biker and, in his own words, 'a furniture salesman'
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:26 AM | 5 min read
For people who knew Ambareesh Murty, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, the news of his sudden demise came as a shock. An avid biker, Ambareesh was on a road trip to Leh and only a day ago, he posted a video on his Instagram handle titled "Motorcycle Diaries," in which he prophetically spoke about "God not accepting him as an angel." Even more eerily, his post from six days ago contained a quote: "Life is a limited company with unlimited dreams."
News broke on Tuesday morning that Ambareesh died at age 51 after suffering from a cardiac arrest on the night of Monday, August 7.
The charismatic entrepreneur founded Pepperfy in 2012 with Ashish Shah. The duo were to celebrate the company 12 year anniversary this year, but his life was cruelly cut short. Here's looking back at Ambareesh 's illustrious life as a serial entrepreneur who never balked at taking chances to build businesses.
The IIM Calcutta alumnus joined Cadbury as a management trainee in 1996 and worked there till 2001. He went on to work for ICICI Prudential AMC and Levi Strauss later.
Despite Pepperfry's meteoric rise, Ambareesh saw his fair share of failures early on in his entrepreneurial career. He owned Origin Resource, a business training venture, from 2003 to 2005 without success. He then went back to working for a corporation, joining Britannia as a marketing manager. Later, he also held the positions of country manager for Malaysia, the Philippines, and India at eBay. He met Ashish Shah, who would go on to become a close friend and the co-founder of Pepperfry, while researching the e-commerce boom.
With Shah and Ambareesh at the helm, Pepperfry proliferated with three warehouses and over 60 experiential studios spread over 20 cities, delivering to 500 cities. Since its founding, Pepperfry has funded $245.3 million (or around 1,770 crores), according to company information provider Crunchbase. Around the pandemic, when every business was suffering and re-inventing itself, Pepperfry also went a huge change where the company became an online marketplace. Today, Pepperfry is known as a leader and a pioneer in the furniture e-retail space.
Recently, at the Pitch CMO Summit where Ambareesh was one of the speakers, he spoke of the vision that led to the birth of Pepperfry: "If somebody hangs around long in a place...so suppose somebody's working in an organisation for 10 years, typically the word that gets used for the person is 'yeh insaan to furniture ho gaya'. So the pace we were operating in was one where furniture was not really even thought to be agile or thought to be something that is glamorous, new, trendy and so on. So, the vision that Ashish, my co-founder, and I had was that we were going to make this category really exciting and it started off with a name. We could have been called 'Fabulous Furniture' but we didn't choose to be called that. Instead, we chose to be called something that had nothing to do with furniture – Pepperfry. And I think that is where it started.”
Ambareesh often jokingly called himself a "Closet Sociopath, History Buff, Solo Rider, Furniture Salesman, Poker of Bears" on his social media profile, and was an avid lover of adventure. His untimely demise has also led to an outpouring of grief from people who knew and loved him.
Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshAmbareesh is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. ?— Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected demise of our beloved co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murty. The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who was crucial in shaping our journey. pic.twitter.com/5EuUg27N77— Pepperfry.com (@Pepperfry) August 8, 2023
Terrible news. Ambi was my senior from IIM-C. A great guy. Our batch mates and I are all in shock… Sincere condolences to his family.— Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) August 8, 2023
Om Shanti ??
He and his spouse were close friends to a super close friend .— Harini Calamur (@calamur) August 8, 2023
Awful. Simply awful
I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of #AmbareeshMurty, Co-founder of #Pepperfry.— M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 8, 2023
My thoughts and condolences go out to his grieving family and friends during this difficult time.#OmShanti https://t.co/FqJaJhCL0W
Shocked to hear about Pepperfry founder Ambareesh Murty’s passing! Used to know him from his days car Cadbury’s. RIP Ambareesh.— Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) August 8, 2023
With deep reverence, we pay tribute to Ambareesh Murty, a true visionary, entrepreneur. His legacy as a leader will continue to inspire countless founders in their journey’s.— TiE Mumbai (@TiEMumbai) August 8, 2023
Our Sincere and Deep Condolences to his Family, Pepperfry Family and all his Friends & Relatives. pic.twitter.com/nmtmqpqdJQ
Even rival brand Urban Ladder posted a tribute to the Pepperfry founder, speaking volumes about the respect that Murty commanded:
A graceful gesture from UrbanLadder, despite both brands being rivals.#AmbareeshMurty #Pepperfry pic.twitter.com/TJCKtdeLUA— Srinivas (@its__srinivas) August 8, 2023
HomeSure Wall Putty reiterates the three S that make great walls
Suraksha – Chikni, Chamakti Deewaron Ki is the wall products brand's latest campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 4:59 PM | 2 min read
“Suraksha – Chikni, Chamakti Deewaron Ki" campaign revolves around the idea that being in the leadership position in the market comes with a responsibility to make a difference in customers' lives. HomeSure Wall Putty seeks to accomplish this by touching consumers' lives with a superior quality product that provides them with unique and long lasting solutions”, says Mr. Kaushal Mehta, Managing Director of Walplast.
The campaign idea has been delivered to illustrate the exceptional attributes of HomeSure Wall Putty, providing a tonality of voice that is close to the influencers' through a visually compelling narrative in the form of a musical jingle that highlights the efficiency of the putty product.
Aniruddha Sinha, Senior Vice President and Group Head of Marketing, PR, CSR & Business Head- P2P Division, expressed his optimism for the campaign, stating, "Suraksha – Chikni, Chamakti Deewaron Ki" campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering superior building materials. We believe that HomeSure Wall Putty sets new industry benchmarks and this campaign serves as a platform to showcase its remarkable properties to our valued customers. Through this digital journey, we seek to inspire and educate the audience, ultimately transforming their living spaces into the homes of their dreams."
GCPL sees a 59.09% YoY uptick in ad spends in Q1
The total revenue in the first quarter stood at Rs 3,448.91 crore, up 10.36%
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 2:13 PM | 3 min read
Indian FMCG giant Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has unveiled its financial results for the quarter concluded on June 30, 2023.
During the initial quarter of this fiscal year, the company significantly elevated its advertising outlay, experiencing a noteworthy YoY uptick of 59.09%. This translated to an investment of Rs 320.39 crore, a marked increase compared to the Rs 201.39 crore allocated during the corresponding period in the previous year.
However, the company's consolidated net profit for the June quarter settled at Rs 318.82 crore, indicating a 7.62% YoY decline in contrast to the impressive Rs 345.12 crore achieved by the FMCG behemoth in Q1FY23. The total revenue in the first quarter stood at Rs 3,448.91 crore, 10.36% up from Rs 3,124.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's board granted the green light for a capital expenditure totaling Rs 900 crore, aimed at establishing fresh manufacturing facilities in both Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
Sudhir Sitapati, the MD and CEO of GCPL, shares, "In India, we continued to stay course on our strategy of volume-driven category development and delivered double-digit volume growth of 10%. This performance was broad based with Home Care delivering double-digit volume growth and Personal Care in mid-single digits. Our value growth was lower than volume growth as we passed on the benefits of lower input costs to our consumers."
India's sales during the opening quarter of FY 2024 saw a 9% increase, achieving a figure of Rs 1,971 crore, bolstered by a resilient 12% expansion in volume.
Category Review
Home Care grew by 14%. Performance in Household Insecticides was robust with double-digit volume and value growth. Performance was led by strong growth in premium formats.
Air Fresheners has been consistently delivering strong double-digit growth. The company continues to gain market share and enjoy market leadership. Performance was broad based with strong growth in Aer Pocket, Aer Matic and the Car Range.
Personal Care grew by 2%. Personal Wash maintained its growth momentum, delivering high-single-digit volume growth. Value grew in low-single digits as the company passed on the benefit of lower input cost to consumers. It continues to grow ahead of the category on the back of effective media campaigns and micro marketing initiatives.
Hair Colour grew in mid-single digits, off a high base with 2-year CAGR in teens. Growth was led by steady performance across formats.
Sitapati added, "Our quality of profits has been improving consistently over the last few quarters with reported Consolidated Gross Margin seeing sharp improvement of 730 bps year-on-year and 80 bps quarter-on quarter. Our EBITDA Margin, too, improved by 270 bps year-on-year along with continued working media investments which increased by 79% year-on-year."
Duolingo recommends ‘the faster way forward’ for English learning
The brand's first local campaign has been conceptualised by Digitas India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:53 PM | 3 min read
Duolingo English Test (DET), a modern English proficiency assessment for today’s international students and institutions, launches its local campaign, #FasterWayForward. The campaign’s films have been conceptualized by Digitas India, and produced by Doradigs. The first film, titled ‘Cafe’, showcases how the DET offers a hassle-free, easy, fast, and convenient path to English proficiency for students embarking on their study abroad journey.
The DET has emerged as a crucial tool for students aspiring to enter reputed universities worldwide, particularly in the US, due to its wide acceptance and recognition by academic institutions across the country. In line with this, the campaign's flagship film comes at a time when students are preparing their applications for the spring intake at most universities in the US. America is home to some of the world's most esteemed educational institutions, which offer exceptional learning opportunities and exposure to diverse cultures. The DET serves as a bridge to these universities by assessing their English language proficiency accurately and efficiently. By providing a reliable and accessible means of demonstrating language skills, the test opens doors for Indian students, empowering them to pursue higher education in renowned US universities and provides a “faster way forward” towards unlocking a world of opportunities.
The campaign aligns with the DET's mission to create a world where access to quality education is a reality for everyone, irrespective of geographical boundaries or language constraints. The Digitas team was able to create films that captured Indian students' aspirations and excitement when it comes to their study abroad journey, and aligns with DET's convenient, fast, and affordable path to English proficiency that keeps test takers at the heart of the testing process.
Tara Kapur, Marketing Head for Duolingo English Test in India said, "We are thrilled to present a series of films that narrate the story from the perspectives of our students. Studying abroad is a life changing period in a student’s life, and we wanted to showcase the joy and excitement it provides to them. We believe that testing should never be a barrier to education and achieving one's goals, and hence provide a digital test that is convenient, cost-effective and most importantly provides a layer of comfort for students, allowing them to take the test from their own homes. With the #FasterWayForward campaign, we want to highlight that there is a faster, more convenient way to take a test."
The campaign will extend its impact through various mediums like on-ground activations, influencer activations, paid amplification, contests and will have a holistic approach across platforms. These initiatives broaden the campaign's reach, engaging a wider audience, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of #FasterWayForward in empowering Indian students towards their study abroad dreams. With its expansion in India, the DET reaffirms its commitment to providing convenient and universal testing, affordable pricing, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to democratize access to global opportunities.
Abraham Varughese, Chief Creative Officer, Digitas India said, "Our objective was to capture the joy and relief of receiving good news during that crucial period when students wait for so many things to line up perfectly, so they can embark on their college journey. Each film portrays a real-life moment that every student relates to.”
Ducati India ropes in Ranveer Singh as ambassador for Diavel V4
While Ranveer will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join in various experiential events
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has made two big announcements in the form of the launch of the Diavel V4 and the onboarding of Indian Movie Industry’s leading superstar Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India.
Ranveer has been a huge fan of the Ducati brand and is looking forward to getting back to motorcycling with the Diavel V4. While he will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join Ducati at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, Ducati’s biggest motorcycle festival in the world, which takes place biennially at Misano, Italy.
Commenting on the development, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “I am excited to have Ranveer on board as the ambassador for Ducati in India! The Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this partnership as both Diavel and Ranveer command a unique presence in their respective worlds. We have had a spectacular pre-launch response to the Diavel V4 as the first two lots are already sold out. A Red Diavel V4 is also heading to Ranveer’s garage, and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the segment of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers.”
Ranveer Singh said, “I’m thrilled to be the ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication, and innovation. It's an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence! I’m excited, ready to rev up the engine and conquer new horizons together.”
