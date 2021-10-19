The Times Group's 'wishlist' gives insight into consumers' purchase intent

The top three categories on consumers' minds for the festive season are Mobile Phones, TVs and Furniture

The festive season is here, and so is the consumer excitement surrounding shopping and new purchases. With vaccination numbers rising and COVID cases waning, the overall sentiment is that of positivity and celebration. As is customary with this period of festivities, consumers look forward to deals and offers from their most desired brands and products. Based on this insight, The Times Group decided to do things a bit differently this year – asking their readers what’s on their wishlist!

“Times Wishlist” is a unique campaign that was also research, which would provide an insight into the purchase intent of consumers. Thousands responded and here are the results.

The top categories which consumers are looking to buy/upgrade are Mobile Phones (58%), TV’s (41%) and Furniture (34%), followed by Refrigerators (31%), AC’s (29%), Cars (28%), Mattresses (25%), Homes (23%), House Painting (22%) and Bathroom Fittings (20%).

It is now up to the brands in these categories to be visible and make the right offers, as there is a captive audience waiting.

