Reality show helps drive deeper conversations with youth: Harish Narayanan, Myntra

Content and narrative are at the core of most entertainment and marketing practices now more than ever. Inculcating quality content in the process of marketing has especially become relevant in the post COVID world. Myntra recently came out with the second season of Myntra Fashion Superstar, speaking on which, Harish Narayanan, Head of Marketing, Myntra, says that the content of the show drives compelling conversations in the relevant target group which finally leads to brand conversions. Myntra Fashion Superstar is a digital fashion reality show that is aired on Myntra Studio on the Myntra app and MTV.

Content is king

Myntra Fashion Superstar is at the core of Myntra’s content marketing practices and also fits the larger marketing strategy of Myntra. Elaborating on how the show plays an important role for brand communications and activation, Narayanan adds “The show plays a key role in Myntra’s content marketing strategy, by unlocking the massive and burgeoning potential of the fashion influencer ecosystem in India. The show helps us drive deeper conversations with the youth on issues that matter to them. The contestants will showcase their fashion acumen, ability to create meaningful content, and proficiency in using social media, to make a positive impact on their audiences. Myntra Fashion Superstar is the main discovery platform for the fashion influencer community and hopes to inspire several aspiring fashionistas to #changetheconversation in fashion in a positive and enabling manner.”

Content marketing in the digital video content zone also helps drive sales and deliver a return on investment. Elaborating on how a content-driven show also helps in increasing sales, Narayanan shares “Myntra Fashion Superstar is a content IP that helps Myntra drive brand salience and recall in the youth segment. Owing to its format, the overarching theme allows Myntra to show what we stand for in conversations that are important to the youth of today like body positivity, mental health, LGBTQ rights, inclusion, and much more. Because of the compelling conversations that the show is able to drive in the relevant TG, we're able to build meaningful relationships with the viewers which translate to brand love in the long run. This has resulted in a significant increase in time spent on the platform and since it is India's first 100% shoppable show, we have seen a positive impact on conversions too.”

Influencer marketing is a plus

Influencer marketing has gained a lot of traction from brands since it caters to the target audience at a very effective level. Myntra has also leveraged the influencer network from time to time for promotional purposes. Myntra Fashion Superstar also gives a platform to fashion influencers and inspiring fashionistas. Commenting on the significance of influencer marketing in the social media era, especially as a part of Myntra’s marketing mix, Narayanan elaborates “Fashion influencers on social media are driving countless trends across the country as they educate a broader audience about the latest styles and designs. Influencers have drastically changed the scope of trust-based marketing in India and are now a huge part of Myntra’s marketing mix. The fashion influencer community has become an important channel through which we communicate the story and vision of the brand to India’s booming youth population and fashion-forward audiences. Apart from working closely with influencers for brand campaigns and content for Myntra Studio, Myntra also set up Myntra Fashion Superstar to not only identify India’s next big fashion influencer but also raise awareness about the influencer community and empower millions of fashion enthusiasts in the country.”

Along with actively indulging with influencer networks for brand building and marketing purposes, Myntra recently signed Youtuber and influencer Bhuvan Bam as its digital brand ambassador. Sharing insights on how this association helps Myntra, Narayan says “Bhuvan has built up a phenomenal reach and strong connection with Tier II and Tier III audiences, especially among men. His ability to convey his creative ideas in a fun, unique, and quirky way to digital audiences makes him a fantastic addition to Myntra’s family of brand ambassadors. Bhuvan’s addition complements our holistic approach by a way of leveraging different mediums and further consolidates our position in unexplored markets.”

Road map for marketing ‘Myntra’

With certain marketing tools already in place, Myntra, in the future, will explore ways to add new consumers to its base. The focus for the marketing team at Myntra will be on expanding the reach and increasing user and audience engagement. Talking about Myntra’s marketing strategy going ahead, Narayanan believes “We are just scratching the surface of what's possible in fashion e-commerce in India. Myntra’s marketing strategy will continue to bring new customers to the platform by building on brand salience and maximizing reach. The two-pronged approach is about broadening reach and deepening engagement. We aim to broaden our reach to new customers by targeting fashion-forward audiences at scale via TV, Digital media, and influencer activation at scale. We will build deep engagement by driving deeper brand conversations through content that connects deeply with the ever-evolving customer base through our brand campaigns, our content destination Myntra Studio and our flagship show Myntra Fashion Super Star.”