The Body Shop, in partnership with Sanya Malhotra, launches #LightALittleLife program

Activist beauty brand The Body Shop India celebrates this year's festive season with a difference by launching #LightALittleLife program to support children who have lost their families, caregivers and livelihoods to the Covid19 pandemic. With the launch of this program, The Body Shop reiterates its deep commitment towards local communities while staying true to its purpose as a global change-making brand since 1976. Partnering with Miracle Foundation, this program aims to provide on ground, robust and sustainable support to children whose lives have been devastated by the second wave of the pandemic in India.

In its quest to fight for a fairer and more beautiful world, The Body Shop India is joined by actor Sanya Malhotra as Chief Brand Advocate bringing her change-making voice, stereotype smashing persona, and fan-favorite appeal to the brand's mission. A rising actress, known for her vivacious personality and strong cinematic portrayals of inspiring young Indian women, Sanya Malhotra is a seamless fit for the brand's distinctively feminist & activist purpose. A vocal champion for female empowerment, sustainable life choices and animal welfare, Sanya stands for the brand's core beliefs of gender equality and fighting for people and the planet. As Chief Brand Advocate, Sanya will also lead The Body Shop's SWAD - Squad With A Difference, consisting of various influential young voices from diverse walks of public life. Including actors, singers, artists, influencers, activists and beyond. Sanya and #TBSSWAD will together amplify the brand's social justice causes and programs to young audiences across the country.

Through the partnership with Miracle Foundation,#LightALittleLife is a comprehensive program that aims to support disadvantaged children impacted by Covid19.Primarily focused on chidren who have lost their families or family livelihoods, The Body Shop will provide vital education and healthcare support for these children. The program will provide school supplies, coaching, tutor support; internet connectivity for online learning; timely medical tests, prescriptions, supplements; access to quality healthcare inclusive of emergency healthcare. To this end, The Body Shop is raising funds through all its point of sales including its 200+ retail stores as well as online store at www.thebodyshop.in allowing for voluntary customer donations of a minimum INR 20. Every customer donation will be matched by an equivalent amount from the Body Shop. The brand aims to raise awareness, match donations and raise a minimum of INR 2 Mn over the next 3 months for the children of Miracle Foundation.

Shriti Malhotra, CEO, The Body Shop India says “As we head into what we hope will be a joyful festive season, we cannot forget that the pandemic has devastated some of the most vulnerable communities in our country this year. Being an activist brand means using our voice to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves and shining a light on communities in need. Through the Light A Little Life program, we are aiming to make real and lasting change for our children who have lost their caregivers in the pandemic. There can be no better time and cause than this as we welcome Sanya Malhotra to The Body Shop India as our Chief Brand Advocate. Self-made, independent, outspoken, intensely real and highly relatable, Sanya's cinematic choices are truly inspiring to young women in our country, and her commitment to empowering women and girls resonates with our feminist brand purpose perfectly. We have always believed in the power of collectivism and that a positive difference can be made when the right people come together. Sanya is a natural choice for us to lead our brand advocacy, amplify our unique activist voice and help us make that difference.”

Sanya Malhotra, Chief Brand Advocate, The Body Shop India says “Joining The Body Shop India family is an extraordinary milestone. Whether it's ethical sourcing, going cruelty-free, veganism, championing inclusive beauty and sustainability, The Body Shop is a beauty brand of many firsts and I'm proud to have the opportunity of representing The Body Shop. Light A Little Life is a movement that is very close to my heart. We have all heard heart-wrenching stories of children losing their families to Covid without knowing how to help, but this program gives us the power to make a real difference to their lives and support them in various ways. I look forward to being a part of this campaign and partnering with The Body Shop as we work towards a better, kinder, more gender-equal and sustainable world.”

Nivedita Dasgupta, Country Head (India), Miracle Foundation said “Children have been one of the worst sufferers & most underrepresented communities after the second wave of the pandemic. They have not just lost their family support but also rights to basic amenities like education & healthcare. We at Miracle Foundation India are grateful to join hands with The Body Shop and support the needs of these children. The project not only helps the children with mentors, books & stationery, online tutoring, timely medical tests, nutritional supplements but also helps raise awareness which goes a long way in ensuring stability and loving families for the children”

