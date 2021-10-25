The AdClub to host 'Effie India Awards 2021' online on October 29

The Advertising Club will host the Advertising and Marketing Awards show "Effie India Awards 2021" ONLINE on Friday, 29th of October, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Effie Worldwide is leading, inspiring & championing the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally. Effie Worldwide stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network collaborates with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into the effective marketing strategy. Effie is the only award that recognizes what has worked in the marketplace and how advertising has contributed towards building a brand. It is also the only award that is presented to both the Agency as well as the Client.

The Effie continues to bring a profound change in the concept of advertising awards. Awards are no longer just a celebration of the craft of advertising, but a substantial acknowledgment of the agency’s capabilities to build brands through effective campaigns. Effie awards, over the years, have emerged as one of the most coveted awards for the Marcom industry.

The Effie India Awards presentation celebration, since the past 21 years, has become a calendar event for the industry with the gala evening attracting 1500+ professionals from the world of Advertising, Marketing, Media, Research, PR and Communication. The India awards have also emerged as the third largest Effie in the world, in terms of participation. Owing to the huge attendance at the gala and to maintain the Covid protocols, The Ad Club has decided to host the event ONLINE this year and hopefully for the last time.

This year The AdClub has surpassed all its previous records to receive 950 entries, the highest ever, with as many as 51 Agencies participating. Post conducting three town hall meetings with the stakeholders it was decided to conduct the judging online for the first time and to add four new categories.

The Ad Club and the Effie Committee also express their sincere gratitude to 520 jury members for their time and support. As many as 317 Marketing Professionals, 132 Planners, 19 Media Professionals and 52 Specialists have graced the judging process this year.

Talking about this year’s Effie, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club said, "We are delighted to host the Effie Awards again. We are overwhelmed how the industry has rallied together to enter 950 cases of work in a year that was severely impacted due to sustained lockdown and work from home. The quality of work this year has been exemplary and we are excited to present the best to you on the 29th of October. Watch the show online from the comfort of your home or office"

Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club said , “A hallmark of Effie Awards India, in its yet another glorious year, is the investment of quality efforts by marketing thought-leaders in ideation, execution and brand-building while driving engagement in tandem with delivering tangible business results. More power to them”

The ‘Presenting Sponsor’ for the year is COLORS from Viacom18, ‘Powered By’ Sponsor is MX PLAYER and the ‘Category Sponsor’ is ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL. The curated and much-anticipated event will be live-streamed on The AdClub website www.theadvertisingclub.net and The AdClub's Facebook and YouTube Social Media sites. The links would be amplified using Twitter and other available media.

