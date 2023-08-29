Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveils new brand identity

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors today launched its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the EV business.

This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability & pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.



The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of "Move with Meaning," unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology. It is the first step towards providing differentiated and meaningful experiences for customers in the form of a collective initiative to move towards an electric future that is better for the planet and its inhabitants.



As the EV offering grows, spurred on by surging consumer demand and a robust, thriving product lineup, customers expect a unique experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle. TATA.ev identified a clear need for a new consumer-facing brand identity that strengthens commitment to the future of mobility.



The word “move” captures how the company is in the business of mobility but also acts as a launchpad to think of this new brand identity as a collective human movement towards EVs, and towards a Safer, Smarter, Greener future. The words “with meaning” build on the intent – they power up what TATA.ev stands for with a clear focus on responsibility, collective action, and future readiness.



Step into a new era of electric Commenting on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are entering a new era with TATA.ev.

brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.



”Key highlights of TATA.ev’s brand identityThe brand identity of TATA.ev, developed with Landor & Fitch, reflects the brand platform 'Move

with Meaning' with sustainability at its core. All design decisions are purposeful and deliberate in the same spirit as the brand strategy. The visual design embodies Move with Meaning and is accessible,open, and environmentally friendly.

