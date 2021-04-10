Swayam urges men to think and work for equality in 'Soch Badlein, Baat Badlegi' campaign

Ogilvy and Swayam release a campaign titled 'Soch Badlein, Baat Badlegi' which translated reads, 'Change the thinking. You'll be the change'.

Patriarchy dehumanises men without them realising it. They are conditioned to live up to an ideal of toxic masculinity that encourages them to think and act in a manner that promotes machismo, sexism and violence. As a result, they often objectify women and deny them their rights to their bodies and their choices. For society to be gender equal, men need to free themselves from patriarchy. That’s what the new Swayam campaign is all about. It urges men to think beyond the limits of dated chauvinism and dream of a world where wellbeing, equality and love are the goals to aspire to.

The film holds up a scene familiar to us. A small gathering of men engaged in an inaudible conversation as a girl passes by. The scene evokes our obvious apprehensions. Are they talking about the girl? What will they do next? The muffled conversation leaves a gap that starts getting filled with predictions of unhappy experiences about to follow. The viewer understands the harassment that women face in society and is almost certain that something disrespectful is about to happen. Only, it doesn’t. We are taken back in time to the conversation; this time we can hear what is being said. Those men were discussing the town, its roads, and the need for development. They respect the woman for her accomplishments, and they wish to help her usher in the greater good. The message is clear: to build a gender equal and safe society, men must start to change the way they perceive women, talk and act, and make their essential humanity come to light.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)